PornHub Uses Computer Vision To ID Actors, Acts In Its Videos (techcrunch.com) 34
Baron_Yam shares a report from TechCrunch, which details PornHub's use of machine learning to ID actors and acts in its videos: The computer vision system can identify specific actors in scenes and even identifies various positions and attributes. While it is obviously very difficult to describe the feature set for a family audience, the system can identify individual performers in real time -- in the demo here it recognizes one performer even from the side -- and it can also identify sex acts. Facial detection is nothing new, even for mobile devices, but this system goes one step further by categorizing videos and images based on various attributes. This means you'll be able find favorites by name or characteristics, a feat that once require prodigious amounts of data entry.
"So far we've used the model on about 500k featured videos which includes user submitted and we plan to scan the whole library in the beginning of 2018," said Price. "Very shortly, the technology will also be used to detect various sex positions / categories and be able to properly tag them as well."
I'm so disappointed that shirt doesn't have any comments.
Idea! (Score:2, Insightful)
Now all they need to do is develop an App where you upload a picture of a girl you took a picture of and it finds the closest porn match! = $
Scarily, once they have their database, that is completely possible if you're talking a facial match. Facial. hehe
An AI That Watches 500K+ Porn Videos? (Score:2)
If a sentient AI ever exists thanks to watching porn, the first thing it will do is scan all of the Internet for alternate entry points, i.e. backdoors.
Innovation (Score:4, Insightful)
It has always been true (Score:5, Funny)
Porn has always led the industry. Always.
and the shaft.
Now this (Score:2)
is what computers are for!
Don't I know her? (Score:2)
How fast before they add a "find your wife/daughter/mom/ex" option?
No need for a male option. You can tell the guys just by their bragging.
Facial detection is nothing new (Score:2)
Sorry, read that as facial defecation. As you were.
This was inevitable (Score:3)
Internet Rule 34. That is all.
Finally! (Score:2)
Finally, someone is putting this tech to a task that is both helpful and not destroying uninvolved people's privacy!
