Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Transportation Businesses The Almighty Buck Technology

Richard Branson's Virgin Group Invests in Super-fast Hyperloop One Transport System (cnbc.com) 17

Posted by msmash from the betting-on-future dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Richard Branson's Virgin Group is investing in Hyperloop One, a company developing the super-fast transport system originally conceptualized up by Elon Musk. Hypleroop One is re-branding itself as Virgin Hyperloop One, and Branson is joining the board, the billionaire British investor and entrepreneur announced Thursday on CNBC from London. Virgin Hyperloop One will focus on a passenger and mixed-use cargo service. Last month, Hypleroop One raised $85 million in new funding, and that includes the investment from Virgin. Branson refused to breakout the numbers. Breaking ground on a commercial hyperloop in two to four years is possible if "governments move quickly," Branson said in a "Squawk Box" interview. So far, no government has approved a plan for a hyperloop system. The Virgin founder also said that building a hyperloop tube above or below ground is "cheaper" and "faster" than a traditional rail network. The idea of the transport system -- conceived in 2013 by Musk, the head of both electric automaker Tesla and SpaceX -- works by propelling pods through tubes using magnets reaching speeds akin to those of airplanes.

Richard Branson's Virgin Group Invests in Super-fast Hyperloop One Transport System More | Reply

Richard Branson's Virgin Group Invests in Super-fast Hyperloop One Transport System

Comments Filter:

  • Dutch Government wants a test-track (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Peetke ( 1681018 ) on Thursday October 12, 2017 @10:05AM (#55355323)
    The Dutch government has concrete plans for a test-and-validation track, near Amsterdam: https://www.rijksoverheid.nl/a... [rijksoverheid.nl]

  • Well, then just maybe. (Score:3)

    by wjcofkc ( 964165 ) on Thursday October 12, 2017 @10:22AM (#55355391)
    The extreme engineering challenges this technology needs to overcome are many. Extreme challenges cannot be understated. This has left me skeptical just due to the amount of financial backing something like this needs. But I have held that this is the type of situation where if you throw enough money at R&D it just might work out, this is of course not always true. So, the plot thickens. Time will tell.

  • So much excitement over building a maglev train in a depressurized tube, with all the difficulties that entails, and so many claims that it's going to be more cost effective to implement than traditional rail.

    I get the excitement, I don't buy the claims. Right of way issues are similar, safety issues are greater.

    If you want something revolutionary, just build an elevated half-pipe and run high-speed 3-person pods on non-standard powered rails, and add computerization for per-pod routing, dynamic formation

  • Direct service from the real world to Galt's Gulch. But only for those who have been successfully pre-screened.

Slashdot Top Deals

What ever you want is going to cost a little more than it is worth. -- The Second Law Of Thermodynamics

Close