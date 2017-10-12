Richard Branson's Virgin Group Invests in Super-fast Hyperloop One Transport System (cnbc.com) 17
An anonymous reader shares a report: Richard Branson's Virgin Group is investing in Hyperloop One, a company developing the super-fast transport system originally conceptualized up by Elon Musk. Hypleroop One is re-branding itself as Virgin Hyperloop One, and Branson is joining the board, the billionaire British investor and entrepreneur announced Thursday on CNBC from London. Virgin Hyperloop One will focus on a passenger and mixed-use cargo service. Last month, Hypleroop One raised $85 million in new funding, and that includes the investment from Virgin. Branson refused to breakout the numbers. Breaking ground on a commercial hyperloop in two to four years is possible if "governments move quickly," Branson said in a "Squawk Box" interview. So far, no government has approved a plan for a hyperloop system. The Virgin founder also said that building a hyperloop tube above or below ground is "cheaper" and "faster" than a traditional rail network. The idea of the transport system -- conceived in 2013 by Musk, the head of both electric automaker Tesla and SpaceX -- works by propelling pods through tubes using magnets reaching speeds akin to those of airplanes.
The system Musk conceived (Hyperloop Alpha) is not a vactrain, and more to the point, would not work in a vacuum. Hyperloop One is based on air bearings for suspension to avoid the need for (expensive) maglev and to avoid the need to maintain a hard vacuum (which requires significant pumping) - simultaneously overcoming two of the largest problems with vactrains. The drag problem for non-hard-vacuum tubes is overcome in Hyperloop Alpha via battery powered compressors, which boost the air bearings.
Neither did the vactrain. In fact, it used air in the tube as its braking system.
If you're talking about "so little air that the vehicle - without a compressor - only slowly drifts down in velocity", then you're talking about a hard vacuum, and incompatible with Hyperloop Alpha. If you are talking about a mild vacuum, with a compressor shunting the built-up air ahead of the vehicle into air bearings, cite an example of that from before Musk.
And FYI, Hyperloop Alpha only drifts down between accelerator segments; faster deceleration is by deceleration segments and (at lower speeds) physic
But while the former tweet was shared by 75k people, the latter was only shared by 1,5k. Even worse was how so many people still insist on pretending he was talking about the city level rather than the DOT, which has confirmed their discussions, adding "We have had promising conversations to date, are committed to transformative infrastructure projects, and believe ou
Also, the first tweet talked about "verbal govt approval", not "signed off on a NE corridor track". But again, keep up distorting whatever he says to meet your needs.
So much excitement over building a maglev train in a depressurized tube, with all the difficulties that entails, and so many claims that it's going to be more cost effective to implement than traditional rail.
I get the excitement, I don't buy the claims. Right of way issues are similar, safety issues are greater.
If you want something revolutionary, just build an elevated half-pipe and run high-speed 3-person pods on non-standard powered rails, and add computerization for per-pod routing, dynamic formation
