Legal Online Gambling Could Return To the US (digitaltrends.com) 28
A new report says legal online gambling may be coming back to the U.S., not from an casino magnate such as Steve Wynn or Sheldon Adelson, but rather a headphone industry executive. From a report: Now Monster, the same company that turned the headphone industry upside down with Dr. Dre, plans to revive online gambling in America by enlisting someone with a different kind of notoriety: Fred Khalilian. He's a former telemarketing kingpin, wannabe reality TV personality, two-time FTC loser -- and now, the new COO of Monster. He plans to open the company's gambling site, PokerTribe.com, on or before December 15. And he might just make the company billions. So he might also be a genius. But we're getting ahead of ourselves. Gambling is illegal, right? Sort of. How will a headphone maker succeed in online gambling where Trump, Branson, and others have failed? "The roadmap is unbelievable, fraught with laws, certifications, international law, gaming commissions, all that stuff. Very, very complex," Monster CEO Noel Lee exclusively told Digital Trends. "But [Fred] has overcome. He's found his niche, he's worked his way through the government, through the Federal Trade Commission, through all of that, with a strategy that's built around the American Indians."
Misread title... (Score:1)
other monster the one with over priced cables (Score:5, Informative)
other monster the one with over priced cables
Re: (Score:2)
Sometimes Monster is overpriced, and sometimes Monster is less overpriced than the alternative. When I bought a Wii console a decade ago, Monster's component cable was $25 and Nintendo's was $35.
Tell me, what side am I on here? (Score:2)
On one hand, why not?
On the other hand, do I want to side with someone who is "a former telemarketing kingpin, wannabe reality TV personality, two-time FTC loser"?
I feel kinda reminded of the whole "MAFIAA vs. Kimmie Dotcom" deal. There, I just wanted both sides to lose. Here, I wouldn't mind legalized gambling, but at the price of having such a slimeball getting his way?
Re: (Score:3)
I think it's safe to be against the pro-gambling this time around. Not only because it's gambling we're talking about and we all know how bad humans are at figuring odds, but they're also hinting in the blurb that it involves further exploiting the already exploited.
Overwatch Loot Boxes (Score:1)
'nuff said
likely to be a state by state thing and WI and oth (Score:2)
likely to be a state by state thing and WI and others may give them a had time.
The Simpsons (Score:1)
Smithers: Sir, you haven't slept since the casino opened five days ago.
Mr. Burns: Yeah, well, I've discovered the perfect business: people swarm in, empty their pockets, and scuttle off.
American Indians (Score:1)
I'm really confused, how are people from India helping with gambling? Isn't this article being racist nowadays when you use archaic terms like 'Indian' to refer to a indigenous native of the Americas?
Re: (Score:2)
It's America. A country founded on the principles of not giving a crap what people want to be called and profiting off the exploitation of native populations for corporate profit.
Re: (Score:2)
I think the statement is indicative of what sort of people we are dealing with here. As if we didn't already know what sort of people sell $27,000 cables. Now they've hired some sort of carnival barker as their COO? What a shitshow.
Apache called themselves Indians before Euros came (Score:2)
The Apache word for "people" is Ndee, sounding roughly like "in-day". It resembles Diné in closely related Navajo and similar words in other Athabaskan languages. It's not a big leap from there to "Indian".
ayy (Score:2)
I love how we're still calling them indians centuries later.
Puff Piece (Score:2)
Which Monster? (Score:2)
Is this the Monster of Monster Cables infamy?
That'll go well.
Re: (Score:2)
Is this the Monster of Monster Cables infamy?
That'll go well.
Yes, it is... It's not the monster of monster.com, or the monster of monster fish keepers https://www.monsterfishkeepers... [monsterfishkeepers.com] , or the monster of monster energy drinks. Heck it's not even the monster of "there's a monster at the end of this book".
Faking it with financial derivatives (Score:2)
I've always wondered if you could somehow structure some kind of super-short-term set of futures contracts that would roughly approximate a roulette wheel. Instead of placing a bet you'd simply buy a futures contract that would either pay out handsomely or return absolutely nothing a few minutes later.
Add some pretty animations to show which contract was successful and the whole thing could look like a roulette wheel while you are really just trading some kind of derivative.
I thought we already had legal online gambling (Score:2)
btw - What are the odds that Trump wants a piece of this action?
Legalized gambling... Yay! (Score:2)
Government sanctioned gambling -- the ultimate tax on the poor, who have such high hopes that by throwing what little money they have at high-risk lotteries, casinos and now online gambling, they can someday see all their financial troubles vanish in the blink of an eye.
The great thing about lotteries and casinos is that the government can capture significant revenue from the poor and lower middle class without having to raise taxes on the wealthy to pay for stuff like, you know, schools and roads.
It's an a