Comcast Pressures Local Cable Firms to Curb Low-Cost TV Packages (bloomberg.com) 19
Gerry Smith, reporting for Bloomberg: Comcast is trying to restrict cable operators' sales of low-cost TV service to ensure its regional sports networks don't lose too many subscribers, according to a trade group of about 750 smaller companies that have taken their complaint to regulators. Comcast has tried to limit the availability of sports-free offerings in contract talks with pay-TV operators, according to the American Cable Association, whose members have about 7 million subscribers. In addition to being the largest U.S. cable provider, Comcast owns regional sports channels in markets such as Boston, Chicago and Philadelphia. The claim shows programmers are fighting back as more consumers seek TV options that don't include sports. Cable operators are trying to stem subscriber losses by offering a "basic" service with just a few channels and internet access for fans of Netflix or Amazon.
One of the reasons (Score:5, Insightful)
The main reason I stopped bothering with cable was the endless sea of crappy programs and commercials, and the terrible video quality.
But an important secondary reason was the insane "sports tax". Making me pay for expensive programming that I have zero interest in was just pouring salt into the wound.
Re: (Score:2)
There's "insane taxes" on all packages, though. There's a sports tax, a religions tax, a soap opera tax, etc. The real problem is the endless fees. Connecting fees, cancellation fees, etc.
When low-cost TV packages get at $10 per month with no other fees, then they'll be competitive with Netflix and others.
Re:One of the reasons (Score:4, Insightful)
There are such taxes, yes, and they're all objectionable. However, the sport fee is the only one that is significantly large. Paying an extra $0.60 because of religious channels? Not enough to get worked up about. Paying an extra $5 because of sports? Screw that.
But, truly, cable isn't worth it to me even if it's free -- which it is! I get basic cable with my internet because my total bill is lower that way than with internet alone. I'm effectively being paid to have basic cable. But watching it is painful, so I don't do it. Instead, I returned the cable box to save that rental fee.
Re: (Score:2)
Which is pretty funny considering no self-respecting sports fan is going to want to pay their "sports tax" either because they don't actually show the games people want to watch. Take the NFL for instance. At most you can choose to watch 1/3 of all the games played. So depending on your favorite team you may only get to see 1/3 of all their games. Even with DirectTV's competing service you can get most of the NFL games, but not all of them.
They put up with this garbage from the sports associates then wo
Re: (Score:2)
You should see the politics sphere in the US now. Everyone is being loud about dropping the NFL for this whole kneeling thing, yet we've been hearing the NFL and ESPN were dying for a decade now.
Sports channels are overbought. CableTV providers bundle ESPN with everything, so everyone pays for NFL and MLB and MASN. Now we've found a way out, and they're crying that Kapernick has sabotaged their empire--instead of admitting that nobody wanted their damned tyranny in the first place.
It's hard to tell
Re: (Score:2)
You should see the politics sphere in the US now.
How could I not? That stuff is all but inescapable.
To be honest, don't care about most sports (Score:1)
About the only thing I watch is soccer and curling, and I can get that on CBC and watch soccer games on Telemundo. They have this neat over the air feature on my HDTV called SAP, which allows me to hear English on a Spanish channel, and if I turn on this other thing, it shows me a translation from Spanish to English as well in text, it's designed for people who are hard of hearing.
So, this move to limit us from getting rid of all those hundreds of channels we never watch would be a good thing for consumers.
Gee, isn't this what MONOPOLIES do? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The problem is in areas such as where I live, there is no alternative. Nothing viable, anyway.
And any anti-monopoly cases brought against them are not likely to change anything for quite some time, so I'm stuck.
Re: (Score:2)
Me too. And yet the FCC says it's a competitive marketplace.
Such dissonance... (Score:3, Insightful)
If a person is online, they don't pay for anything. Always try to get around the ads with blockers etc. The biggest web services don't directly charge their customers (Facebook, Google) because they would lose 99% of their customer base in a month trying such a thing.
But as soon as that same person turns the TV on, they find it totally normal somehow that they are paying $70 or so a month...to watch ads they can't block, in order to see content that half the time is beamed over the air for free. Just bizarre dissonance that will crumble sooner or later.
Re: (Score:2)
If a person is online, they don't pay for anything.
My bank statement proves this wrong. I pay real money to a number of online services and websites.
"basic" (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It's impossible, the beast evolved and mutated into something that can send its signals without any wires, from space! We can't even nuke it from orbit since it's already there!
Little different than ABC & ESPN (Score:1)
An offer that some operators cannot refuse. If you want to carry the local O&O NBC station, you have to include the RSN (replace NBC with ABC and RSN with ESPN for the Disney contract), and it is a tougher sell for any TV package without the major networks (not that they always are worth watching, but most people expect them to be available).