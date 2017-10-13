Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Recordings of the Sounds Heard In the Cuban US Embassy Attacks Released (apnews.com) 86

Posted by BeauHD from the dangerous-sounds dept.
New submitter chrissfoot shares a report from The Associated Press: The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. Embassy workers heard in Havana in a series of unnerving incidents later deemed to be deliberate attacks. The recording, released Thursday by the AP, is the first disseminated publicly of the many taken in Cuba of mysterious sounds that led investigators initially to suspect a sonic weapon. The recordings themselves are not believed to be dangerous to those who listen. Sound experts and physicians say they know of no sound that can cause physical damage when played for short durations at normal levels through standard equipment like a cellphone or computer. What device produced the original sound remains unknown. Americans affected in Havana reported the sounds hit them at extreme volumes. You can listen to the "Dangerous Sound" here via YouTube.

  • The recordings themselves... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    >The recordings themselves are not believed to be dangerous

    So we can rule out Kanye West...?

  • ... therefore it must be a weapon.

    Not that I have any idea what it was, but I'd be more inclined to suspect some kind of one-off natural phenomenon more than I'd suspect a weapon, given there is not an iota of evidence to suggest that malicious intent must have been behind the harm it caused.

    But hey.... assuming intelligent intent behind something that we don't yet fully understand is historically a very human thing to do.... why should we be any different now than our caveman ancestors?

    • There could never be any plausible malicious intent by people in Cuba against U.S. Embassy personnel. There's just no precedent and no motive.

      The Cuban people were NOT indoctrinated for years to view U.S. Government entities as their enemy. There is NO possibility that rogue elements within Cuban society might be doing this 'For Fidel' out of ideological zeal.

      Nope. None of that should even be considered.

      • Re: It was harmful... (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        All we really know is there have been sonic attacks against both US and Canadian government employees. Since itâ(TM)s inpacting a small specific group itâ(TM)s unlikey to be natural or accidental and is likely a targeted attack.

        While itâ(TM)s extremely unlikely it was a sanctioned government action from Cuba, there is no evidence and no reason to exclude Cubans or some of those in their government, as most likely there are some Cubans who dislike the US and which could try to cause harm, as w

      • Re:It was harmful... (Score:4, Insightful)

        by TWX ( 665546 ) on Friday October 13, 2017 @10:30AM (#55362031)

        *grin* subtle, at least initially.

        I'm more inclined to believe that it's another state-actor or else a very, very large criminal enterprise, something on the international scale.

        If a state-actor they want to limit the US and the West generally from bringing Cuba into the fold.

        If it's a large criminal enterprise, it would be because they are using Cuba for some part of their operation that would be identified and shut down if the US were more heavily involved in Cuba.

        • *grin* subtle, at least initially.

          I'm more inclined to believe that it's another state-actor or else a very, very large criminal enterprise, something on the international scale.

          If a state-actor they want to limit the US and the West generally from bringing Cuba into the fold.

          I agree with you. And a smarter administration would be asking the following questions instead of just assuming "evil Cubans did this 'cause they're commies!"

          Is there a nation that thrives on chaos and disorder in the world, particularly when it is the cause of such chaos and disorder?
          Is there a nation that regards human life so little that it sent agents on a public airline with a radioactive element to kill a dissident and gave no concern to the impact the radioactivity would have on its own agents

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by mark-t ( 151149 )

            There is one question you are missing, before you can reasonably blame Russia, or anyone else for that matter:

            Does any known technology exist that could have actually caused this to occur?

            Hey, I'll admit that it's certainly *possible* that it could some unknown technology, but to the best of my knowledge, nobody has been able come up with any kind of theories about how that a weapon with that kind of technology would even work in the real world.

      • There could never be any plausible malicious intent by people in Cuba against U.S. Embassy personnel. There's just no precedent and no motive.

        The Cuban people were NOT indoctrinated for years to view U.S. Government entities as their enemy. There is NO possibility that rogue elements within Cuban society might be doing this 'For Fidel' out of ideological zeal.

        Nope. None of that should even be considered.

        I'm pretty sure they US public has been more thoroughly indoctrinated to view Cuba as the spawn of Satan by the US media than the Cuban government could ever hope to indoctrinate the Cuban people to view the US as a mere 'enemy'. I attribute this largely to the fact that the average Cuban is better educated and generally better informed than the average American.

      • I know! It were TEH ROOSHINS that did it! Because I'm easily persuaded, fail to think critically, and fall for the oldest trick in the book, "blame the foreigners". It must have been them, because that satisfies my emotional needs! I'm going to check under my bed for TEH ROOSHINS before I go to sleep tonight, you never know where they might be!

    • Natural Phenomena (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I suppose a natural source could produce a noise like this. The problem is that something that is high-frequency AND has enough amplitude to do damage would be extremely directional. You would probably still hear something off-axis or reflected, but at a much lower amplitude. An omni-directional signal powerful enough to do damage to a human at a distance would also be shattering windows.

      So you would have to assume that it's a natural phenomena that just happens to be emitting directly at embassy staff. The

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mark-t ( 151149 )

        The odds of this being natural start dropping off rather quickly.

        Of course... but we don't even have a *conjecture* about what sort of technology could have even done this. Given that there is vastly more about the universe that we don't know than what we don't know about human accomplishments, it seems far more likely to me to be a natural phenomenon than the result of human intervention.

        Either that... or aliens. Take your pick.

    • You're talking about diplomats/spies - arguably the most politically-driven profession on Earth. Foul play is the norm there, not the outlier.

    • Yeah the whole "Accoustic weapon" thing seems a bit too sci-fi for my liking. Like, what would be the point? The Cubans are *super keen* to not piss off the Americans right now, other than a few nationalistic grumbles, because post-fidel cuba knows thats how it gets out of its rut, but normalizing trade with its wealthy neighbor.

      So I dont see a motive. And the weapon, excuse my skepticism but if its *high* pitches we're talking about thats even fishier,due to the higher difficulties of propagating high pit

  • Sound experts and physicians say they know of no sound that can cause physical damage when played for short durations at normal levels through standard equipment like a cellphone or computer.

    Obviously these people have never heard Trump speak. I actually envy them

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mark-t ( 151149 )
      They said "physical damage"... emotional damage isn't really considered physical.
      • Good to know that a physical brain isn't responsible for feelings and emotion, nor that anyone has been swayed to violence by his words.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          The more that I see every fucking thing on the Internet turn into a logic-free anti-Trump tirade, the more I want to vote for him. For the love of god, please stop.

          • So you don't think there are librul tears?

        • Emotional damage generally has to be pretty severe to cause physical damage. A good analogy is a computer virus - it can wreak all sorts of havoc on the software and data of your PC, but it's very rare that it can cause any physical damage.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by cstacy ( 534252 )

        They said "physical damage"... emotional damage isn't really considered physical.

        http://www.nationalreview.com/... [nationalreview.com]

        • I'm all for free speech, also I am of the opinion that contemporary hate speech restriction goes too far. You marginalize these groups by letting them talk and no one cares, or perhaps people then view them unfavorably. You enable and motivate them by trying to deny them a platform and curtail free speech. That said you do have to admit that trump is tearing this country apart with divisiveness so polarizing even republicans can't get along. And that his speech causes both short term damage to some peop

      • Words can have a powerful effect on your nervous system. Certain types of adversity, even those involving no physical contact, can make you sick, alter your brain - even kill neurons - and shorten your life.

        Your body's immune system includes little proteins called proinflammatory cytokines that cause inflammation when you're physically injured. Under certain conditions, however, these cytokines themselves can cause physical illness. What are those conditions? One of them is chronic stress.

        Your body als

        • I disagree. Curtailing and denying hate speech, doubly so borderline hate speech, only enables and motivates these groups to further action. They can point to these incidents and proclaim they are being oppressed and plead for people to take action. If you let them speak, it's not going to sway many people, more than likely it will just make them even more unpopular and marginalized. I'll go as far as saying the reason a fake populist was elected is due in large part to the ridiculous PC crap that has a

  • Has anybody analyzed (Score:4, Funny)

    by bobstreo ( 1320787 ) on Friday October 13, 2017 @10:13AM (#55361927)

    The youtube sounds to see if they're legit?

      I've got the order for 20 or so outdoor speakers pointed at my neighbors house waiting on amazon...

    • Those recordings are likely just intermodulation products [wikipedia.org]. Basically they occur because of how differences in the frequencies used appear as separate frequencies themselves, both from imperfections in how the sound is created, transmitted, and the natural way sound behaves. The actual frequencies used were likely above and perhaps even below what regular audio recording would pick up. For example my cellphone signal has on occasion been picked up on nearby wired phones as audiable clicking, due to the m

    • I've analyzed the sounds. If you adjust the equalization carefully, clean up the noise, and adjust the playback speed you can make out that it's actually a message spoken in German:

      Wenn ist das Nunstück git und Slotermeyer? Ja! Beiherhund das Oder die Flipperwaldt gersput!

  • This is egg on their face. It means that they cannot guarantee diplomatic safety in their own capitol, and if it's their own people doing it behind their back it means they cannot control their own intelligence services. Those are the sort of things that make a dictator get cold sweats at 2AM. It's a major crack in the facade of their power.

    Let's say that it turns out to be "The Russians" and we catch them in the act. The obvious solution for the Cubans is to let us take the foreign operatives back to the U

  • hear the intensity of it, it basically feels like and has the effect of a drill on the body, tearing tissue apart, pressurizing it, expanding/contracting it, rupturing it, etc.

    I've had similar used on me; I have brain and organ damage from it. This is the magic of directed energy. One thing is they report it as sonic waves but they don't know if it was sound or electromagnetic/laser/hologram/interferometry based. The United States has tech like this deployed in space now, that can nuke any individual, creat

