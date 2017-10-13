Recordings of the Sounds Heard In the Cuban US Embassy Attacks Released (apnews.com) 86
New submitter chrissfoot shares a report from The Associated Press: The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. Embassy workers heard in Havana in a series of unnerving incidents later deemed to be deliberate attacks. The recording, released Thursday by the AP, is the first disseminated publicly of the many taken in Cuba of mysterious sounds that led investigators initially to suspect a sonic weapon. The recordings themselves are not believed to be dangerous to those who listen. Sound experts and physicians say they know of no sound that can cause physical damage when played for short durations at normal levels through standard equipment like a cellphone or computer. What device produced the original sound remains unknown. Americans affected in Havana reported the sounds hit them at extreme volumes. You can listen to the "Dangerous Sound" here via YouTube.
>The recordings themselves are not believed to be dangerous
Not that I have any idea what it was, but I'd be more inclined to suspect some kind of one-off natural phenomenon more than I'd suspect a weapon, given there is not an iota of evidence to suggest that malicious intent must have been behind the harm it caused.
But hey.... assuming intelligent intent behind something that we don't yet fully understand is historically a very human thing to do.... why should we be any different now than our caveman ancestors?
There could never be any plausible malicious intent by people in Cuba against U.S. Embassy personnel. There's just no precedent and no motive.
The Cuban people were NOT indoctrinated for years to view U.S. Government entities as their enemy. There is NO possibility that rogue elements within Cuban society might be doing this 'For Fidel' out of ideological zeal.
Nope. None of that should even be considered.
All we really know is there have been sonic attacks against both US and Canadian government employees. Since itâ(TM)s inpacting a small specific group itâ(TM)s unlikey to be natural or accidental and is likely a targeted attack.
While itâ(TM)s extremely unlikely it was a sanctioned government action from Cuba, there is no evidence and no reason to exclude Cubans or some of those in their government, as most likely there are some Cubans who dislike the US and which could try to cause harm, as w
*grin* subtle, at least initially.
I'm more inclined to believe that it's another state-actor or else a very, very large criminal enterprise, something on the international scale.
If a state-actor they want to limit the US and the West generally from bringing Cuba into the fold.
If it's a large criminal enterprise, it would be because they are using Cuba for some part of their operation that would be identified and shut down if the US were more heavily involved in Cuba.
*grin* subtle, at least initially.
I'm more inclined to believe that it's another state-actor or else a very, very large criminal enterprise, something on the international scale.
If a state-actor they want to limit the US and the West generally from bringing Cuba into the fold.
I agree with you. And a smarter administration would be asking the following questions instead of just assuming "evil Cubans did this 'cause they're commies!"
Is there a nation that thrives on chaos and disorder in the world, particularly when it is the cause of such chaos and disorder?
Is there a nation that regards human life so little that it sent agents on a public airline with a radioactive element to kill a dissident and gave no concern to the impact the radioactivity would have on its own agents
There is one question you are missing, before you can reasonably blame Russia, or anyone else for that matter:
Does any known technology exist that could have actually caused this to occur?
Hey, I'll admit that it's certainly *possible* that it could some unknown technology, but to the best of my knowledge, nobody has been able come up with any kind of theories about how that a weapon with that kind of technology would even work in the real world.
There could never be any plausible malicious intent by people in Cuba against U.S. Embassy personnel. There's just no precedent and no motive.
The Cuban people were NOT indoctrinated for years to view U.S. Government entities as their enemy. There is NO possibility that rogue elements within Cuban society might be doing this 'For Fidel' out of ideological zeal.
Nope. None of that should even be considered.
I'm pretty sure they US public has been more thoroughly indoctrinated to view Cuba as the spawn of Satan by the US media than the Cuban government could ever hope to indoctrinate the Cuban people to view the US as a mere 'enemy'. I attribute this largely to the fact that the average Cuban is better educated and generally better informed than the average American.
Right.... show me the weapon, or even come up with some kind of explanation for what kind of weapon it actually might have been, and I might be inclined to believe you.
The mindset that there must have been some kind of intelligence behind it is entirely unsubstantiated superstition until you can at least *hypothesize* how it might actually happened.
Until Newton came up with his laws of gravitation, why the heavenly bodies moved the way that they did was not understood either. Clearly, they must have only done so because of some divine will, right? Uh.... no.
As I said elsewhere, there is *FAR* more about the universe that we don't know than what we don't know about the limits of human accomplishment, and that makes it vastly more likely to be some sort of unexplained natural phenomenon than an unexplained weapon.
So you're comparing yourself to NEWTON now because YOU WERE TOO LAZY TO READ ANYTHING ABOUT THIS SUBJECT and invented some BS FUD instead! Great work, gravity solved!
Isn't pop-sci grand? I'm perpetually fascinated and disgusted by the fact our leaders thought it fitting to try to educate the plebeians in order to fluff up the numbers of the intellectual class, without regard to the fact you simply can't fix stupid. "Geek culture" has to end - they infect
/., they steal the word "nerd" to describe dressing up as characters from TVs and movies, and they constantly spew FUD for the sake of satisfying their own misplaced desire to be a part of a group they are intellectua
Right.... explain how that would work, exactly.
Making an analogy to something that doesn't even exist in real life is not an explanation... it is conjecture.
You could suggest that assuming it is a natural phenomenon is conjecture as well, but there's a whole lot more about the laws of nature that we don't fully understand than there is what we don't know about the limits of human technological achievement so far, so assuming it was natural unless or until you can at least actually show what sort of tec
Natural Phenomena (Score:1)
I suppose a natural source could produce a noise like this. The problem is that something that is high-frequency AND has enough amplitude to do damage would be extremely directional. You would probably still hear something off-axis or reflected, but at a much lower amplitude. An omni-directional signal powerful enough to do damage to a human at a distance would also be shattering windows.
So you would have to assume that it's a natural phenomena that just happens to be emitting directly at embassy staff. The
Of course... but we don't even have a *conjecture* about what sort of technology could have even done this. Given that there is vastly more about the universe that we don't know than what we don't know about human accomplishments, it seems far more likely to me to be a natural phenomenon than the result of human intervention.
Either that... or aliens. Take your pick.
Yeah the whole "Accoustic weapon" thing seems a bit too sci-fi for my liking. Like, what would be the point? The Cubans are *super keen* to not piss off the Americans right now, other than a few nationalistic grumbles, because post-fidel cuba knows thats how it gets out of its rut, but normalizing trade with its wealthy neighbor.
So I dont see a motive. And the weapon, excuse my skepticism but if its *high* pitches we're talking about thats even fishier,due to the higher difficulties of propagating high pit
Sound experts and physicians say they know of no sound that can cause physical damage when played for short durations at normal levels through standard equipment like a cellphone or computer.
Has anybody analyzed (Score:4, Funny)
The youtube sounds to see if they're legit?
I've analyzed the sounds. If you adjust the equalization carefully, clean up the noise, and adjust the playback speed you can make out that it's actually a message spoken in German:
Wenn ist das Nunstück git und Slotermeyer? Ja! Beiherhund das Oder die Flipperwaldt gersput!
Marines never left. We still are using a large bay there.
Or, you know, maybe that wasn't a cicada but tinnitus.
This is egg on their face. It means that they cannot guarantee diplomatic safety in their own capitol, and if it's their own people doing it behind their back it means they cannot control their own intelligence services. Those are the sort of things that make a dictator get cold sweats at 2AM. It's a major crack in the facade of their power.
Let's say that it turns out to be "The Russians" and we catch them in the act. The obvious solution for the Cubans is to let us take the foreign operatives back to the U
hear the intensity of it, it basically feels like and has the effect of a drill on the body, tearing tissue apart, pressurizing it, expanding/contracting it, rupturing it, etc.
