Someone Is Trying to Knock the Dark Web Drug Trade Offline
Joseph Cox, reporting for the Daily Beast: The dark web -- a pack of websites that hides their physical location with special software -- is always a precarious place, with the FBI shutting down massive criminal networks, or competing sites hacking one another. Now, someone is trying to take the four largest drug marketplaces offline, seemingly by flooding them with a torrent of traffic. These sites offer a mail-order service for pretty much any drug a customer could imagine, from LSD to varieties of heroin. As of at least Friday morning, several marketplaces were inaccessible or could only be visited from backup website addresses, and at the time of publication are still facing problems. It's not totally clear who is behind the outages, but the downtime has disrupted the dark-web community somewhat. "We are facing a DDoS attack atm [at the moment] and I guess many other markets as well," a Reddit moderator for the site dubbed Wall Street, one of the affected marketplaces, told The Daily Beast.
Not to mention that certain TLAs don't like it when you cut into the way they fill their "funding for special operations".
There's no real money in legitimate Oxy sales, it went generic a LONG time ago.
Where I'm sure they don't mind if their wholesalers do, Big Pharma dare not openly engage in illicit production and sales. Regulators would find out quickly if they did and poof, no profits...
Oxycontin may be a generic now, but there's plenty of money in "Oxy" sales. It has just moved on into newer drugs that have "anti-abuse" additives (which don't work very well), more powerful versions for "intractable pain" (which gets prescribed for not-so-intractable pain), long-release versions, etc.
Plus, a local news story about the rising overdoses from Heroin mentions that the Heroin was TOO POWERFUL, because it was mixed with oxycodone.
Somehow, I can't imagine heroin addicts buying their next fix over the internet. It seems more likely that they would need it to be delivered WAY FASTER, and they would eventually end up selling their PC/laptop/smartphone just to get money for their next fix anyway. Plus, a local news story about the rising overdoses from Heroin mentions that the Heroin was TOO POWERFUL, because it was mixed with oxycodone.
You would be surprised. Buying over the internet completely eliminates the risk of getting physically harmed during the transaction. The risk of being robbed is probably about the same. The risk of getting caught by law enforcement is probably less (for reasonably small quantities).
Desperate people living day to day probably aren't using the dark web, but such people probably aren't using Amazon Prime either. There are plenty of affluent drug users, if Hollywood is any indication.
I'm sure the pharmaceutical companies could care less about those using heroin. They're not their customers.
But, since you're on the whole "Big Pharma" canard, think of how much money those companies have left on the table by curing polio and small pox. Think of the money they could be raking in by not finding a solution.
Drug cartels are ... (Score:2)
... affected by the "Amazon Effect [slashdot.org]," as well.
U.S. stores have been closing at a faster rate in 2017 than at any time since the recession, an American phenomenon being dubbed "retail apocalypse." Though this has so-far been largely a worry for U.S. retailers, the Wall Street Journal reports that investors in Europe are worried that it is now spreading abroad.
Brick and Mortar retail wishes they could retaliate.
You think the dark web markets would get shut down if the CIA profited from them?
That reads like some CNN/NBC/ABC/FOXNEWS retard shit. What is this "special software" ? is it so special that it can't be named on slashdot? you know, news for nerds, who can handle the name of the 'special software'
Port 8080
I'm waiting for the _new_ Dread Pirate Roberts.
I know, I keep using that word, but it _does_ mean what I think it means.
But, Wesley is dead.... Or at least mostly dead...
Flooding one end to find the other? (Score:2)
I wonder if this is a way of finding the customers. The dark system may hide IP addresses, but if someone can affect the timing on one end, that itself can be a signal. If they can flood one end, maybe they can look for indications of that congestion at the other end.
Not really good enough. Many TOR sites, dark webbed and otherwise, have atrocious response times. You'd get too many false positives.
Not that this would discourage our current "arrest them all then have them prove their innocence" law enforcement strategy.
Piercing anonymity? (Score:3)
This leads to an interesting question.
We know that the original dark-web protocol allowed state actors to pierce the veil of anonymity by traffic analysis. For example, even though packets were encrypted, you could follow packets of the same length to their destination. Do this multiple times, and you have a statistical certainty of the destination site.
That was fixed, and a similar technique with packet timing was also fixed.
I'm wondering now: can packet *volume* can be used to fingerprint a communication path?
Suppose you could flood a site through the Onion system, and also turn it on and off with a 1-sec resolution. Set up a pattern of on/off packet floods, then see which destinations get flooded during which seconds.
Can you then use traffic analysis to uncover the destination site?