Why China is Winning the Clean Energy Race (axios.com) 44
An anonymous reader shares a report: U.S. politicians have been warning for years that America couldn't let China win the clean energy race. That's exactly what has happened, with the trends most stark in electric cars, solar and nuclear energy. Why it matters: Building for the last decade, these trends have accelerated in the last couple of years. Politicians and business leaders said America's dominance in this space would bring jobs to the U.S. and security to our clean-energy resources, and now both of those goals are at risk. Why China is doing this: It needs to literally energize its 1.4 billion people, both how they travel and how they power their homes. Its leadership feels compelled to do it in a cleaner way than the U.S. did. Air pollution is at dangerously high levels across many of China's cities. People are seeing and feeling health repercussions of China's dependence on fossil fuel-fired cars and power plants in an acute way. Traditional air pollution, not climate change, is a big driver.
China's ruling political party has no competition, so they never felt the need to directly contradict progressive ideas. They have admitted the existence of global warming (sorry GOP, I will not use the term you invented "climate change") and are actively fighting against it.
The USA's ruling party is currently the GOP, it holds the Presidency and a majority in Supreme Court, the House of Representatives, and the Senate.
But the GOP got there in part by fighting against the Democrat party, which had put itself on the side of Progress. That includes the progressive idea of global warming.
So the GOP denied global warming and put pro pollution people in charge. They refuse to put funding into clean energy and that explains it.
Your comment makes little sense, gurps_npc is not making anything black and white. If anything, their explanation is pretty nuanced, and far from ignorance.
Read the article before commenting.
Traditional air pollution, not climate change, is the main driver behind their desire to improve.
People are more motivated to address a threat they can see and experience (their current air quality) than something that may impact them 10-20-30 years in the future.
Depends. "winning" often involves perfecting the manufacturing environment as well. Including the supply chain, support businesses, logistics and most importantly, the workforce.
That's something that builds upon itself and can't be moved overnight. It's why the US has historically been such an economic powerhouse: it's industrial production strength.
Losing the next wave of manufacturing advanced energy products can be a pretty big loss. Both in terms of economic growth, employment and even more importantly,
GOP invented the term "climate change"?
Time to put down that crack pipe, son.
I would make a totally different case-
China's ruling party's biggest goal is stability and keeping unrest to a minimum. All the pollution was starting to get a lot of attention. When I was there 3 years ago, I couldn't see the building across the street due to the Beijing smog. Cleaning up their pollution problem fits into the climate change narrative, but I would argue it is not their main goal.
The calculation between Europe, Russia, and the US is totally different. Russia's economy is strongly dri
They have not a demented person heading it? (Score:2)
That must be it.
If you recall, China is run by a Totalitarian Communists Dictatorship.
I don't think you can put much stock in the numbers they report for these kind of SJW brownie point metrics.
It was a true statement of fact. If we had managed to dominate in this market, it would have brought jobs to the US. We didn't care enough to achieve dominance in this market, therefore, another country ate our lunch and we may not see the jobs flowing to our country, but going to the market leader, China, instead. Try taking off your partisan blinders before reading, it helps with comprehension.
China gets to cheat... (Score:2)
It's building massive infrustructure now after we have learned al lthe lesons and develop new cleaner tech.
They had very little, 3rd world country type stuff, they jumped the gun with really dirty stuff for cheap, and continue to build out cleaner stuff.
They could also afford local labor.
And they probably have few environmental restrictions holding back their development and production of clean tech. It's got to be a lot harder to both be clean and produce it.
Technically true, but the West is also winning (Score:1)
While it is true that China is winning by leapfrogging from old tech like dirty coal and replacing it with more efficient (2x) cogeneration scrubbed coal (to reduce emissions) and by installing cheaper and more efficient solar and wind, it is also true that many US states are doing the same. These states (like the 13 that joined California in implementing higher renewable and clean air standards) are competing very well, and since we have more than 50 percent of the US economy, it's a fair battle.
But, yes,
Say what? (Score:3)
How are absolute deployment numbers evidence that a country with a population of 1.4 billion is "winning the race" over a country with a population a quarter that size?
Don't the charts in the article really say that the U.S. has nearly double the deployment of electric vehicles and solar on a per-capita basis?
As for nuclear, it's hard to even call that a "race" when we've hobbled ourselves.
Interesting definition of "leading clean energy" (Score:4, Informative)
What race? (Score:2)
Change is tough (Score:3)
The people who are going to lose, will know they are going to lose and fight very hard. People who will gain, don't know whether they will gain, at what time or by hoe much. So they discount the future and do not support the changes that might benefit them.
In this specific example the fossil fuel industry is well entrenched and they know how to fight and they fight hard.
They will win more "races" (Score:2)
Just wait when their joint Russia/China wide body aircraft engine is completed.
I am worried American dominance won't last that long.
Plans of China & Russia "ditching" the dollar will simply make things worse.
clean = less (Score:1)
Oh please, that's nothing! (Score:2)
America is winning the race on anti-science rhetoric! I'd post a link to the numbers but we all know numbers are FAKE NEWS.
The Big Driver (Score:2)
So many lies in this BS (Score:2)
Secondly, how much their electricity comes from clean sources? All the rest. IOW, less than 20% of their current 1.4 TW of electricity comes from clean energy. But to put matters into prospective, 100% of available clean energy is