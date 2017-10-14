Startup Plans To Clean Up Cigarette Butts Using Crows (popularmechanics.com) 50
AmiMoJo writes: A startup in the Netherlands is developing the "Crowbar," a bird feeder that takes discarded cigarette butts as payment for dispensing food. A camera recognises cigarette filters and rejects any other objects placed in the Crowbar. The idea isn't entirely original, a gentleman in the US has already built a similar device and trained crows to deposit coins. The hope is that crows will be able to keep cities clean, sort through refuse and perform other tasks for our mutual benefit.
Popular Mechanics notes that crows "are some of the smartest animals in the world," suggesting this means "we could harness their abilities for the greater good of our planet."
Smokers are the worst (Score:2)
I don't know what it is, but even nice respectable people who smoke don't seem to have any issue pitching their butts out the window when finished, often not even making sure they are out. Not just a few wildfires have been started by this behavior.
Bizarre.
Gateway drug (Score:1)
To crows smoking marijuana.
Next thing you know they will be robbing liquor stores and pirating music!
Stone the crows!
Or start a band: Stoned Temple Pirate Counting Crows
Can you train birds NOT to shit on my car? 'Kay, thanks...
The solution is similar: find an animal that can get rid of the problem.
Some kittehs are afraid of anything bigger than a fly or spider. My current one has dragged in a couple of jackdaws hardly smaller than himself. No poop bombs from these two anymore!
human smokers will be trained (Score:5, Insightful)
"it's okay for me to throw my butts into the street, because a crow will pick it up and get fed. I'm thinking of the crows"
how about robots that pick up smoldering butts and use them to burn the faces of the smokers that throw them. I think this kind of negative reinforcement is a better solution and doesn't involve enslaving animals.
Hee hee, crows will swoop in on unsuspecting smokers and snatch their still-lit cigarettes from their hands. They will grab entire packs when they can. It will be hilarious.
crows can actually be taught to do that, even to peck the smokers faces as it wrests the cigarettes away. the ad campaign can feature excerpts from Hitchcock's "The Birds"
Done give away their actual motive. We can make robots to clean the streets. But we need animals to actually attack the cause. Plausible deniability.
Re:human smokers will be trained (Score:4, Interesting)
I was in the military back in the 1990s. Each day, two guys would be assigned as the "barracks NCOs". (NCO: Non-Commisioned Officer, enlisted person of corporal or above) They were there to ensure nothing bad happened without it being written down in a log book. Ok, ok, sometimes they prevented bad stuff from happening to begin with.
One day, I had the barracks NCO duty. It was on a Thursday, which was cleaning day for Friday's inspections. One duty was having a work detail clean the yard around the building, and the common areas in the 4-story building. Usually this was having 15-20 guys walk around the building picking up trash, which was mostly cigarette butts, and 8-10 guys cleaning the TV lounges, walk ways, and laundry rooms. So that would be 2 or 3 guys per floor.
Anyway, on my day I asked the work detail a simple question: Who here smokes?
No one raised their hand. I asked again, and again. Finally I said "OK. Nonsmokers, point to the smokers." Hands went up pointing out the 7 or 8 smokers. So only the smokers walked around the barracks that day, picking up all those cigarette butts, and the other guys were ecstatic because they didn't have to touch those nasty things, and they had a lot more help cleaning the common areas.
"it's okay for me to throw my butts into the street, because a crow will pick it up and get fed. I'm thinking of the crows"
It's pretty obvious most smokers already think it's okay for them to throw their butts on the street - no justification necessary.
how about robots that pick up smoldering butts and use them to burn the faces of the smokers that throw them. I think this kind of negative reinforcement is a better solution and doesn't involve enslaving animals.
This sounds expensive to build and maintain. Let's just optimize it a little bit and just have robots that burn the faces of people that drop cigarette butts. No wait, that'll still be too expensive. Ok, so we can just have them burn the faces of people holding a cigarette butt. Hmm... still rather expensive. We could use a much slower processor if we just have robots that will burn people's faces. Now it's best if we optimize the mechanical aspect too so that we can really get the prices into range.
What do you mean "will be"? Human smokers are already trained to drop their butts where they stand.
Equip crows with GoPros (Score:2)
They get seed when they deposit overhead cleavage shots in the wifi bin.
If you want to get your creep on, it's easier to just buy a drone.
They are smart... (Score:2)
Crows are smart, but I'm not sure about being smartest. I found an injured crow when I was a kid and took it home to nurse it back to health. It eventually got better, but didn't seem to have any interest in being returned to the wild. Whenever I would take it outside it would flop around like it still had a broken wing. It got to the point that it would start flopping around in the house anytime my mom would start bitching about it. She eventually threw it out the third story window, and it tried to fly
Sounds pretty smart to me. Being in the wild means no food other than what you catch yourself, cold and so on. Faking an injury means having food delivered right under your beak, and a warm house. I guess you didn't do anything stressful like keeping the bird confined in a tiny cage, so the new environment wasn't bad.
The crow wasn't a professional at mind-controlling humans like the Master Species so no meows at frequencies that simulate a human baby, no mind-altering parasites, and it doesn't look cute
Honestly that description makes the crow sound really smart.
I for one welcome... (Score:2)
Rude (Score:1)
I've never understood this, perhaps smokers can answer this.
I think almost everybody is raised by their parents to throw garbage in the bin, instead of on the street. So why do smokers discard their cigarettes on the ground?
Simple answer: because they can get away with it.
The only way you could actually enforce the laws prohibiting it (and there are actual laws against it in every city I've ever lived in), is if you had cameras *EVERYWHERE*... and advanced image recognition software to instantly recognize when a person was breaking the law, and be able to make them accountable.
If you don't even care what dirt enters your lung (Score:3)
Crows more trainable than smokers? (Score:3)
It's too bad some humans can't be trained not to litter in the first place.
Yeah, sure (Score:2)
Until the crows get beak cancer and PETA finds out.
You know, maybe, just maybe, we could convince municipalities that it's THEIR job to keep a city clean, by, you know, HIRING people to sweep streets?
Not everything needs to be a magical unicorn tech-incubator 3D printed private space asteroid-mined facebook-enabled startup.
Just saying.
You know, maybe, just maybe, we could convince municipalities that it's THEIR job to keep a city clean, by, you know, HIRING people to sweep streets?
Since it would actually be the smokers duty to not litter the city, municipalities should rather hire people to fine those who throw their butts everywhere.
Well... (Score:2)
At least it's not another Kickstarter.
Tickets (Score:2)
If cigarette butts are that big of a problem why not just hire some bylaw enforcement officers to patrol the areas and give out tickets for littering for anyone throwing the butts on the sidewalk/street. After people get a large fine, or two, for littering they will change their ways.
We are a part of nature. It doesn't exist for use to use as raw materials. Until we change this attitude that everything is here for us to exploit then we will continue to seeing nature "fight back".
We have that here. The problem is that the smokers are too numerous to make a dent in the problem this way.
f cigarette butts are that big of a problem why not just hire some bylaw enforcement officers to patrol the areas and give out tickets for littering for anyone throwing the butts on the sidewalk/street. After people get a large fine, or two, for littering they will change their ways.“
People don‘t work for peanuts, crows do.
Minute of hate (Score:2)