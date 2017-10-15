Microsoft Edge Beats Chrome and Firefox in Malware-Blocking Tests (computerworld.com) 17
An anonymous reader quotes Computerworld:Microsoft's Edge easily beat rival browsers from Google and Mozilla in third-party tests of the behind-the-scenes services which power anti-malware warnings and malicious website-blocking... NSS Labs says Windows 10's default browser is better at blocking phishing and socially-engineered malware attacks than Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox... According to NSS Labs of Austin, Texas, Edge automatically blocked 92% of all in-browser credential phishing attempts and stymied 100% of all socially-engineered malware (SEM) attacks. The latter encompassed a wide range of attacks, but their common characteristic was that they tried to trick users into downloading malicious code. The tactics that SEM attackers deploy include links from social media, such as Facebook and Twitter, and bogus in-browser notifications of computer infections or other problems.
Edge bested Chrome and Firefox by decisive margins. For instance, Chrome blocked 74% of all phishing attacks, and 88% of SEM attacks. Meanwhile, Firefox came in third in both tests, stopping just 61% of the phishing attacks and 70% of all SEM attempts... Both Chrome and Mozilla's Firefox rely on the Safe Browsing API (application programing interface), but historically, Mozilla's implementation has performed poorly compared to Google's. No shock: Google created the API. Edge also took top prize in blocking attacks from the get-go. In NSS's SEM attack testing, for example, the Microsoft browser stopped nearly every attempt from the first moments a new attack was detected. Chrome and Firefox, on the other hand, halted 75% and 54% of the brand-new attacks, respectively. Over a week's time, Chrome and Firefox improved their blocking scores, although neither reached Edge's impressive 99.8%.
The researchers spent three weeks continuously monitoring the browsers on Windows 10 computers. But in the real world, Edge runs on just 5% of all personal computers, while Firefox runs on 13% and Chrome on 60%.
Stability? (Score:2)
Hopefully Edge crashes less in the spring creators update due Wednesday.
turn off scripting (Score:3)
problem solved.
But... (Score:2)
...does it block Windows ?
Re: But... (Score:1)
Maybe true for the stock browser, but... (Score:2)
And in other news... (Score:2)
A brick doorstop was 100% effective at blocking phishing and socially-engineered malware attacks. It also performed nearly 98% as effectively as Edge at rendering websites properly.
We shall leave aside, for the moment, the question of whether Microsoft's telemetry should be considered "malware".
Does anyone else suspect... (Score:2)
Does anyone else suspect... that this is because Chrome and Firefox both allow downloading of Firefox?
Right now, Firefox appears to have a big, ripe target on it.
It doesn't help that there are a lot of WebGL based games that insist on Firefox, despite being supported on other browsers which disallow plugins.