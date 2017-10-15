Nobel Prize Winner Argues Tech Companies Should Be Changing The World (qz.com) 21
An anonymous reader writes: Tech companies are competing to serve the wealthy, argues the winner of the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize, complaining there's no "global vision," with big innovations instead "designed and dedicated mostly for commercial successes... while trillions of dollars are invested in developing robotics and artificial intelligence for military and commercial purposes, there is little interest in applying technology to overcome the massive human problems of the world." A genius in the tech industry "can dedicate his work to creating a medical breakthrough that will save thousands of lives -- or he can develop an app that will let people amuse themselves."
As an exception, he cites the low-cost Endless computer, which runs Linux and has 50,000 Wikipedia articles pre-installed to enable offline research -- plus more than 100 applications -- for a price of just $79. "One part of Endless's business is operated like a conventional, profit-seeking company, while the other part is a social business that provides underserved populations with educational, health, and creative services they were once denied. Endless is already being shipped around the globe by four of the five largest computer manufacturers. It has become the leading PC platform in Indonesia and much of Southeast Asia. It has also been selected as the standard operating system for the Brazilian Ministry of Education, and in coming months it will be adopted as the primary platform by a number of other Latin American countries."
The article is by Muhammad Yunus, who pioneered the concepts of microcredit and microfinance, and is taken from his new book, A World of Three Zeros: The New Economics of Zero Poverty, Zero Unemployment, and Zero Net Carbon Emissions.
A lot of money does not make you a good person (Score:1)
In fact, it is a pretty good indicator for the opposite. In capitalism, people tend to forget that and that harms humanity as a whole.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, assuming that money can be traded for goods and services, technically speaking if you have a lot of money it's because you have done something of great value for a lot of people - therefore you are deserving of the wealth.
Money doesn't make you a good person (citation needed - define "good" in this context), but it makes you a free person and a useful person.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't know what the research is on this, but my default assumption is that money, like religion, tends to amplify the sort of person you are.
If you're a good person, money makes you very good. If you're a bad person, money makes you very bad. If you're an ignorant person, money makes you very ignorant. And so on.
Re: (Score:1)
So you are saying that a restaurant that becomes very popular because it makes excellent food is "harming humanity as a whole"? That iPhones are "harming humanity as a whole"? That life-saving medicine is "harming humanity as a whole"? Because all of those make people a lot of money.
In what way does inventing and producing something that lots of people want to buy make you a bad person or harm humanity?
Definitely deserving of the Nobel Prize (Score:2)
There's been a lot of controversy over the Peace prize of late.
Note that Muhammad Yunus started the Grameen Bank [wikipedia.org] which has reduced worldwide poverty by some insane amount - something like 40% of all poverty in the world has been eliminated by this one idea(*).
This guy deserves his medal, and perhaps his stature and accomplishments should be taken into account before people start dissing his opinions.
He's not just a random blogger that got an article in BuzzFeed.
(*) With significant follow-on benefits, such
a quote from Yunnus (not Yunus) (Score:2)
Article make logical fallacy (Score:2)
Silly article. Person writing the article presumes that:
1) People's time is free, and/or already have large fortunes enabling them to focus on pet projects
2) Everyone has the same moral compass, that nudges them towards helping humanity where (1) is true.
3) Recent inventions of the smartphone and other internet developments are somehow not good enough and don't help the world in any way.
Tech geniuses to solve humanity problems? (Score:2)
Oh, there is interest, compounded annually (Score:2)
there is little interest in applying technology to overcome the massive human problems of the world.
Completely false, even says so in the summary. Throughout history, if the general population was upset with the ruling class they overthrew them. With automated factories and armies, total control will soon be put in the hands of a few people, unlike all of history. Heck, with all the automation there won't be a need for the plebes to create the luxurious life they are accustomed to. I'm pretty sure Oligarchs agree, this will overcome a massive human problem.