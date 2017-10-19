Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Dodging Russian Spies, Customers Are Ripping Out Kaspersky (thedailybeast.com) 7

Posted by msmash from the tussle-continues dept.
From a report: Multiple U.S. security consultants and other industry sources tell The Daily Beast customers are dropping their use of Kaspersky software all together, particularly in the financial sector, likely concerned that Russian spies can rummage through their files. Some security companies are being told to only provide U.S. products. And former Kaspersky employees describe the firm as reeling, with department closures and anticipation that researchers will jump ship soon. "We are under great pressure to only use American products no matter the technical or performance consequences," said a source in a cybersecurity firm which uses Kaspersky's anti-virus engine in its own services. The Daily Beast granted anonymity to some of the industry sources to discuss internal deliberations, as well as the former Kaspersky employees to talk candidly about recent events.

  • customers are dropping their use of Kaspersky software all together

    All of them simultaneously and at the same place?

  • Unintended consequences of the "wrong" candidate winning. The media's bitterness is not because the wrong candidate won, but because they were shown via the election results that they had less power than they thought they did.

  • Sure is gunna be unfortunate (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    When it turns out that US AV companies do exaaactly the same shit, because all AV vendors do it.

    At least Kaspersky actually made decent detection products.

    Enjoy the farce that is Norton & McAfee

  • I'd like to hear more technical information about the issue and whether there are steps that can be taken to reduce the risk of installing *any* antivirus software. Given that any such package is going to be targeted, perhaps we need to be able to run them in a kind of sandbox that would prevent dialing home and logging. More transparency about how it is being updated, and possibly providing a scanning api to allow the operating system or an open source application to take over document loading might be wel

