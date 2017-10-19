New Law Bans California Employers From Asking Applicants Their Prior Salary (sfgate.com) 92
An anonymous reader shares a report: California employers can no longer ask job applicants about their prior salary and -- if applicants ask -- must give them a pay range for the job they are seeking, under a new state law that takes effect Jan. 1. AB168, signed Thursday by Gov. Jerry Brown, applies to all public- and private-sector California employers of any size. The goal is to narrow the gender wage gap. If a woman is paid less than a man doing the same job and a new employer bases her pay on her prior salary, gender discrimination can be perpetuated, the bill's backers say. Last year, the state passed a weaker law that said prior compensation, by itself, cannot justify any disparity in compensation. The new bill goes further by prohibiting employers, "orally or in writing, personally or through an agent," from asking about an applicant's previous pay. However, if the applicant "voluntarily and without prompting" provides this information, the employer may use it "in determining the salary for that applicant."
Employers do that? (Score:3)
I must have been lucky -- I've never been asked that. I get asked what soft of salary I'm looking for instead.
Re: (Score:3)
I must have been lucky -- I've never been asked that. I get asked what soft of salary I'm looking for instead.
Virtually every employment application I've ever filled out has asked me for my start & end salary at previous work places, along with start & end date of employment, plus why I left that position. I think those questions are pretty standard.
Re: (Score:2)
Now that you mention it, I do remember such questions from a couple of lifetimes ago when I was applying for unskilled jobs. That was so long ago that I forgot. Those questions stopped when I started in engineering, though.
Re: (Score:3)
I've been asked the question by recruiters at major tech companies. It's been pretty quickly shut down by "I'm not in the Bay Area currently, I don't think what I'm on just now is in any way relevant to how much I should be paid over there".
Re: (Score:2)
What was "insufferably smug" about my comment?
Re: (Score:2)
Now that you mention it, I do remember such questions from a couple of lifetimes ago when I was applying for unskilled jobs. That was so long ago that I forgot. Those questions stopped when I started in engineering, though.
Wow.....
Ok, so Yeah, I've also been in similar gigs for 17 years now and pretty much every single new job I take asks about my formers.
Re: (Score:2)
Now that you mention it, I do remember such questions from a couple of lifetimes ago when I was applying for unskilled jobs. That was so long ago that I forgot. Those questions stopped when I started in engineering, though.
I've worked as an engineer for 20 years in the very best companies out there. All of them asked that. Some require a drug test, others don't. It's silly, I am not going to be operating a bus, I'm going to be driving a keyboard and mouse, maybe an oscilloscope if I get suckered into lab
I never provide salary info (Score:4, Interesting)
Virtually every employment application I've ever filled out has asked me for my start & end salary at previous work places, along with start & end date of employment, plus why I left that position. I think those questions are pretty standard.
Yes many places ask for that information. I almost never provide any salary information (not usually relevant) as there is no upside to me in providing that information. Where I worked and when is fair game to ask but what I made at my last job really has no relevance in almost every case and providing that data really can only hurt me in most cases.
Re: (Score:2)
Yep, that's just part of negotiating skills....
In most cases, the first person that gives a number is the one that loses....
Re: (Score:2)
I would have voted for Johnson, too. I mean, we liked our Presidents to be real men, and not be afraid of whipping out their, um, Johnsons. Nowadays you get crucified for saying that women would let you "grab them". In the good old days, our Presidents were horn dogs, gettin' it on with mobster's girlfriends and we liked it that way.
Wait, which Johnson?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Same -- never been asked for previous salary.
I know at one point Blizzard [blizzard.com] used to -- which was an instant fail.
Re:Employers do that? (Score:5, Insightful)
I'm job-seeking right now and they always ask. ALWAYS.
I love how this was passed thru (the law) because of male/female pay issues.
the REAL issue is that it makes negotiating a one-way street, with the company having all the power and you have nearly none.
'the first one to mention a number, loses'
that's how the old saying goes when you are haggling.
and yet, there's few ways out of this game, especially since you can't just mark 'market rate' on the online hr forms.
its all about keeping you in your place. the god damned 'job creators' that we have been worshipping really don't have our needs in mind; they could not care less if we all starved and died on the streets. lots of indians to come over and work for a fraction of what a US person needs to live on.
good that this passed thru; but sad that it had to be couched as a male/female thing instead of 'strong company/weak worker' negotiation balancing.
either way, I expect companies to find loopholes to work around this 'unpleasent' rebalance of power.
Re: (Score:2)
Why not just make up a number?
For example, when I'm applying for a position, I've already computed a salary that I want to get (yes, I have a formula for this). You could do the same, and tell them that was what you made in your last position.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
How can they verify it?
The best they could do is tax records, but that's sufficiently imprecise to cover you. They could do a credit check, but that only gives them a general range, not an exact salary.
But, if you don't want to lie, then just don't answer the question.
There's exactly no chance that I'm going to tell potential employers what previous employers paid me. That's very personal information that they have no legitimate need to know.
If that means I won't get hired for the position, that's fine -- i
Re: (Score:2)
This is ONE of the things Equifax, TransUnion and Experian keep track of and make money at. A simple credit check and they have your whole life.
Re: (Score:2)
Why not just make up a number?
Giving them a fake number might not work out the way you expect it to. With the recent disclosure of the Experian compromise, there are reports that the data contains salary history. Perspective employers don't need to ask you what you made, they already have those numbers from credit reporting agencies. The company I retired from after 33 years viewed any discrepancy between what they knew and found out (via various reporting entities) vs. what they were told by applicants as 'lies', and in most cases ref
Re: (Score:1)
I'm job-seeking right now and they always ask. ALWAYS.
I love how this was passed thru (the law) because of male/female pay issues.
the REAL issue is that it makes negotiating a one-way street, with the company having all the power and you have nearly none.
A) Everybody fibs about that anyway because your former employer is not going to answer questions about your previous pay from a competitor anyway.
... well, at least they do where I come from.
B) That's what unions were for before Reagan/Thatcher and the rest of the neocon free market mafia convinced the working man that unions are the librul commie spawn of Lucifer. I countries where they still have strong unions the unions will get you a lawyer if you get involved in a lawsuit with an employer
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I love how this was passed thru (the law) because of male/female pay issues.
Yet another way that feminism is good for everyone.
Re:Employers do that? (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
if they found out they would actually be impressed
He was just being honest. Your compensation is usually more than the amount written on the paycheck.
But, how would they find out? No employer is going to tell how much they paid any employees, as that opens them up to lawsuits.
Re: (Score:2)
But, how would they find out? No employer is going to tell how much they paid any employees, as that opens them up to lawsuits.
You're not very imaginative. They find out by requiring you to provide a copy of a recent paycheck stub as a condition for employment.
Re: (Score:2)
Would you really do that?? It seems better to pass on the job if that's really a requirement.
Re: (Score:2)
I did the same. My base pay was only 3/5 of my total compensation.
Re: (Score:2)
the REAL issue is that it makes negotiating a one-way street, with the company having all the power and you have nearly none.
Welcome to fascist America.
Re: (Score:2)
Came here to say this. Great law, wrong rationale.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm job-seeking right now and they always ask. ALWAYS.
I love how this was passed thru (the law) because of male/female pay issues.
the REAL issue is that it makes negotiating a one-way street, with the company having all the power and you have nearly none.
'the first one to mention a number, loses'
that's how the old saying goes when you are haggling.
You're confusing two different questions. What you are referring to is your desired salary, and that is a bargaining point. What the summary is referring to is your current/previous salary.
They are not the same thing. Eventually you need to discuss the former, and you want to delay bringing that up as long as possible, preferably until after it's clear that you're the candidate they want. They have no right to know the latter number and if they won't allow you to proceed without disclosing it then I sugges
Re: (Score:2)
Not in the US. When they ask me, I tell them that I am sure that they will be offering a fair salary and that the job will be sufficient different, so that comparing would be unfair to both them and myself. And if it turns out the the job is identical that moving companies would not be in either of our interests.
I know I could lie about being pregnant if they ever would ask, even if I am male and I am sure that I would be allowed to lie if I said a random number to increase my value.
Also if they call my (cu
Re: (Score:2)
How does that make it a one-way street? All you have to do is ask "how much does this position pay?" And demand an answer to that question before you'll reveal your current pay. Then you both know where the other stands and can negotiate from there. Heck, most job listings already tell you that before you even apply for the job, so if anything the employer has already showed you
Nobody has any business knowing how much I earned (Score:4, Interesting)
I used to have spitting matches with recruiters because they wanted to know how much I'm earning, because my ask wasn't getting many hits on their job portfolio. Sometimes I gave in and told them, only for them to reply that I shouldn't be asking for as much as I was, because the jump is too high. They were making the decision of how much I'm worth for me. But I did push back and got what I wanted in the end, every time. I'm sure they were happy with the commission afterwards.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
They were making the decision of how much I'm worth for me.
They already have that number figured out, their bonuses are determined based on how far they can widdle you down below that. Headhunters are fucking deplorable (and not in the happy-go-lucky MAGA way) - they tend to take 15% minimum (so if you get in the door at 85k you can bet the company you end up working for is paying 100k - which makes them expect more while you don't actually see it all.) At the same time they work for companies which are just as bad, and they might make $1k as a one-time bonus if
Voluntary disclosure (Score:1)
I foresee a lot of voluntary disclosure.
:(
Re: (Score:2)
Any time. My salary at $employer was $what_employer_paid+$x
With $x being dependent on how much you actually piss me off asking that question, but rest assured, it will be positive.
California seems like a parallel dimension to me (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
I worked a retail job for over a decade. I honesty don't recall how much I made per hour when I started that job. I mean, I know it was above minimum wage, but I can't recall how much above.
We were regularly told that we couldn't discuss how much we made. Didn't stop anyone, but we didn't do it within earshot of management. And that's how I found out that a brand-new hire, with no experience at all, was making just as much as I was, when I had 10 years at the job.
Needless to say, I don't work there any more
Re: (Score:2)
And this is why salary amounts shouldn't be verbotten but embraced. It keeps everyone involved real.
Re: (Score:2)
We were regularly told that we couldn't discuss how much we made.
I hope somebody pointed out that this violates federal labor laws.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Congratulations, with your awesome strategy, you can now not succeed in hiring anyone in the highly competitive market for software engineers in CA.
Re: (Score:2)
Broken clock is correct twice a day.. (Score:2)
Gotta give the progressive morons in Sacramento credit for this one..This should be the law everywhere...
The question will change (Score:2)
From "how much did you earn at X" to "how much do you expect to earn here?"
And you can't outlaw the latter question. After all, your employer needs to know what you expect to get in return for your work. So be prepared for the negotiation game.
The question should change (Score:2)
And you can't outlaw the latter question. After all, your employer needs to know what you expect to get in return for your work. So be prepared for the negotiation game.
It's fine to ask how much an applicant hopes to make. That's a reasonable question based on future expectations. What they made at a previous job has precisely zero relevance and pretty much never benefits the prospective employee.
Re: (Score:2)
In the end, what he or she expects to make is based on what he or she made at the former job, so the whole point is kinda moot.
Re: (Score:2)
That's still better than telling them your previous salary.
I mean, let's say you're interviewing for a position that pays $65k - $80k (and it was advertised as such), depending on experience. If you tell them that at your last job, you were making $60k, they're going to start negotiating at $65k.
But if the question is, how much do you expect to earn here, it puts you in a better position for negotiation. Maybe you have enough experience to flat out say "$80k". Or maybe, you want to give them a little wiggle
Re: (Score:2)
I admire the honesty of people. I'd simply lie to their face.
Re: (Score:2)
From "how much did you earn at X" to "how much do you expect to earn here?"
"What salary do you want?" is an entirely legitimate question, though.
"What did your last employer pay you?" is not.
Well fuck (Score:2)
How the hell am I supposed to control a potential employer's starting offer?
Seems fundamentally flawed to me (Score:2)
If the fundamental problem is that in starting jobs with no salary information, women get paid less than men, and that follows them through a career, how will having no salary information at every turn be better? Seems to me it may just as easily be worse. Is the idea that the starting salary problem has gone away and this is only following older, experienced women?
Are there other controls in place like a limit on how big the potential salary range can be?
Interesting twist in recruiting (Score:2)
Anything that prevents companies from playing HR compensation games when they hire new employees or promote from within is a good thing. Most big company HR departments absolutely will not entertain offers if the salary is over x% of what the person says they were previously making. Almost all companies enforce this rule when promoting someone too -- they want to pay as little as possible, not how much the job is worth.
I imagine this rule comes from California due to the extremely distorted labor market tha
Won't Work (Score:1)
Just Lie? Wait until the background check (Score:2)
I've seen a few comments that say just lie, or inflate the number etc.
Almost all companies do background checks for white collar jobs. One disturbing trend I've noticed recently is for them to require IRS income statements as part of the background check. They can pull that or have you pull from the IRS website.
Sucks, but it's part of the background check, and if you're at that stage, there's already an offer that you've accepted with all that entails (better than current job, want to take it, etc).
Not qu
Re: (Score:2)
Then just don't provide an answer to the question. Instead, say something like "I'm looking for a salary of $X".
Re: (Score:2)
Technically it's a lie, but the hiring manager does want you, and is comfortable with the offer they've made,
Which means that prior salary is pretty much useless as a factor in hiring. If they like you, to the point of overlooking a lie, then why even ask?
They can find out your old Salary: 'TheWorkNumber' (Score:1)
many companies contract previous salary information (for mortgages, job applications and such) to 'The Work Number' (a part of Equifax I believe).
I used it one when buying a home, and actually, the salaries from several of my past employers were there. Had it been a job I was applying for, the current hiring company would have known all of them.. The figures are provided not by you, but are exchanged among employers in this way.
It should be illegal, but apparently its not..
Seems kind of stupid to me ... but whatever .... (Score:2)
Leave it to California to come up with yet another piece of legislation that the other 49 states didn't feel a need for.... Hope they're all happy with themselves.
My experience in the job market (both in the midwest and now on the east coast) is pretty much the same. SOME employers will ask your previous salary. Others won't. It's always been the case that you're free to fudge the numbers if you think it's to your advantage to do so, when they ask for this information. (For example
... your previous salar
Just ask Equifax (Score:1)
Who needs to ask the employee when you can ask Equifax or Transunion the same question?
--
"Ask me once, you a fool. Ask me twice, wait, What?" -- J. Muamma
Ironic (Score:2)
Ironic that they're basing it on the non-existent gender wage gap. But, you know, "party of science" and all that.
Look in the mirror idiots (Score:2)
California government employee salaries are a (mostly) matter of public record and are freaking posted for everyone to see.
http://transparentcalifornia.c... [transparen...fornia.com]
However, CA state employee... (Score:2)
...salaries are public information by law. Curious what your professor or government-employed neighbor makes? Just look it up [sacbee.com].