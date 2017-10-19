Ubuntu 17.10 Artful Aardvark Released 129
Canonical has made available the download links for Ubuntu 17.10 "Artful Aardvark". It comes with a range of new features, changes, and improvements including GNOME as the default desktop, Wayland display server by default, Optional X.org server session, Mesa 17.2 or Mesa 17.3, Linux kernel 4.13 or kernel 4.14, new Subiquity server installer, improved hardware support, new Ubuntu Server installer, switch to libinput, an always visible dock using Dash to Dock GNOME Shell extension, and Bluetooth improvements with a new BlueZ among others.
Why is this considered insightful? You think some features are missing, incomplete or implemented inconvenient? Fine. Name them and make a constructive proposition to change it. You do not like how GNOME is governed? Fine. Explain and aim for a change. You do not like GNOME? Fine. Don't use it. There are other options available. Unfortunately, you made a micro statement without giving a reason.
The insightful mod was granted by a user named "UnthinkingParrot"
What is the target audience for GNOME? Linux hardcore users like me? I don't need the idiotic simplicity, I need a functional customizable, beautiful desktop. Users with little PC or Linux knowledge? I bet they'll run away from it first hour of use. With the dynamic desktops and lack of minimize button.
Now, suppose they learned somehow about extensions.gnome.org. They go there and try to install some - NO. You need first the browser extension. Alright, got it. Can be proceed? NO. You need some bullshit crap called chrome-shell which installation instructions far from obvious for average user.
It's fucking pathetic. I am Ubuntu user for 12 years, quite loved Unity (despite the bugs and rough edges it's perfectly usable desktop), now switched to Kununtu and never looked back. It's amazing, far more into the Linux Desktop 2017 than any GNOME disaster would ever be.
that is always what they say as a sorry excuse:
- Not our problem, our solution is perfect!! (end of discussion/ticket close/thread closed)
- OTHER people will develop some extension to change that! just wait (
- Distros should/will/must tune that for you. (distros don't even like to compile gnome, its a cluster fuck of circular dependencies and extra patches to solve yet another problem)
- You are not a normal user! (because they are experts and KNOW what is a normal user)
FWIW I just switched from Windows to Ubuntu on my office computer and I tried Budgie, Mate, KDE, and Gnome3. I much prefer gnome3. This
I would agree with that, if gnome3 was light and simple... it is not, there are out there many simple and light WM and even DE that offer customization build in and are way smaller and ligher than gnome3
Is it very modular to allow other to adapt?... it is not, you have many libs and programs, but again, its a circular dependency, you can not replace then. Most light WM and DE allow one to replace a program by another. I do understand that modular, changeable components is hard when you have more complex sol
This is just not true. A basic set of plugins come with Ubuntu and they work fine on my machine. You say it is unbearable. Can you make that specific?
Your other points are rather an issue with the bundling of the distribution. However, if you want to configure everything personally, there is a solution. Use KDE. There is even for Ubuntu-lovers a Kubuntu available.
I just love Kununtu!
I've recently started using Ubuntu Gnome and am surprised that the Gnome desktop is both original (it doesn't just straight rip off old versions off Windows or the Mac like other DE's), and very pleasant to use. I think it's great.
Everything about GNOME Shell is missing, incomplete or inconvenient, by design.
... I have to use tweak tool to enable some features that GNOME devs think (for some stupid reason) are not needed. So how's that good f or average user with little Linux experience? ... Evolution? Oh please, what a joke.
You answered your own question. GNOME Shell is intended to be simple enough for an average, non-computer-savvy, person to be able to pick up and use. I'd say it does fairly well there
One of the biggest complaints lobbed at Linux is the "using the command line..." answers on most forums. If I can get to my browser/email/calculator/word processor in a couple clicks. Job done. Not everybody needs or wants to customize every single pixel on their screen. Use KDE for that.
I'm assuming you're talking about 2.
Unity is the main reason I have stuck with Ubuntu this long. With that gone it may be time to find a new distro. I have lost confidence in Canonical.
Already I've started to switch my Docker containers from Ubuntu to Alpine Linux. That's made me realize how bloated and complicated Ubuntu often is. It usually takes like half the time to do an uncached build of an Alpine based insane versus an equivalent Ubuntu based image.
you can customize WAY more linux than windows or macosX. And if you can customize, you can turn it to what you define beautiful (because everyone likes different things)
Hmmm... I'm still using Ubuntu 16.04 as my desktop (with Unity) at home (dual boot, depending on what I want to do). I'm using it right now to type this. However, most of my Linux use, particularly at work, revolves around LAMP(ython) development. Now, with Windows Subsystem for Linux, I can actually have a working dev environment and use the Windows desktop and editors of my choice, then push my code to the fully Linux web servers for QA and production. No more dual booting, no extra work to make a vir
> You think some features are missing, incomplete or implemented inconvenient?
All of the above!
Gnome team simply ignores it own users, the developer way is the ONLY way and they are always correct. They do not even listen to other apps developers... They fail to understand that "one size fits all" do not work, that their "great UX" isn't that great and giving the option to customize something is not the end of the world. Trying to talk with the devs is a totally waste of time. They are mini-"Lennart Poe
Some later versions of Mate now use GTK3, and it shows. I don't mean that in a good way.
Re:GNOME? (Score:4, Informative)
More like Ubuntu? No Thanks. What a train wreck. They're still creating login problems and crap like that. Now I'm running Debian without systemd [without-systemd.org] and life is good.
More like Debian? No Thanks. What a train wreck. They're still creating login problems and crap like that. Now I'm running OpenBSD without systemd as usual and life is good.
Re:Debian? (Score:4, Interesting)
You jest I know, but I am running OpenBSD on my laptop machine and life really is good. It works perfectly.
I tried to run OpenBSD on a laptop and it didn't work for me because they had rejected a perfectly legit patch someone had contributed back to make my NIC work on the basis that it wasn't OK to include it because the values the patch was based on came from Linux, in spite of the fact that it's been well-established that if all you got were values, it's OK to get the info from Linux. I tried to apply the patch myself, but it was too old, and I couldn't figure out how to make it work because I'm not much of a programmer. So then I installed Debian and now I can use that laptop.
The biggest problem with OpenBSD is attitude, and the second-biggest problem is lack of driver support, which is caused by overabundance of attitude.
You need to understand that Theo and crew cannot include GPL'd software in the core OS. It simply cannot happen. The BSD and GPL licenses are mutually exclusive. The BSD license is maximally free, the GPL is not.
The audience needs to understand that you're posting anonymously because you're ignorant at best, or possibly just being deliberately disingenuous. There is absolutely zero problem with simply copying some constants from Linux to make an existing driver in OpenBSD work with an additional variant of the same hardware. This has already been hashed out and argued over, and it's been determined that it's OK. No actual source code was copied in the creation of the driver.
Or your point is irrelevant. Read what two people have explained to you:
Constants.
Not code.
More like OpenBSD? No Thanks. What a train wreck. They're still creating login problems and crap like that. Now I'm running NetBSD on a toaster without systemd as usual and life is good.
Re: GNOME? (Score:2)
apt install xfce
apt install kde
apt install wmaker
apt install fvwm
apt install lxde
Time to switch distributions
Although I have been using Xubuntu for a while now and have gotten used to fighting with its annoyances, I think it is now time to switch to
another distribution. The easiest would probably be to go back to Debian, but that had caused me some problems when using the latest hardware.
So what would be a good Ubuntu/Xubuntu replacement? I would like to stay with xfce and would want less systemd interference in areas where it
has no business to interfere, like my network settings.
I am giving PCLinuxOS a try. It doesn't use systemd. It has fewer packages, so get used to finding a project's home page, and building and installing source whenever you want something less common. I don't feel too sure of its network management. Messed up the connection to a public network that uses a web page redirect, and must have mangled its configuration very greatly, because afterwards, it wouldn't even connect to a wired network. First time, it didn't even find the correct WiFi network, listing
Just moved to Mint MATE
Re:Just moved to Mint MATE (Score:4)
Honestly, that's my preferred way of doing an OS upgrade anyway. In-place upgrades inevitably leave behind weird artifacts and have strange bugs. On a modern SSD, wiping a drive and reinstalling the OS from scratch takes maybe 30 minutes, and the only things I actually care about preserving are kept in my home directory, which is on a separate partition, and everything that I really care about is backed up to a NAS, too.
Just use Ubuntu MATE 16.04, mate.
Yup. That's what I'm using and it's pretty nice. I tried and liked Mint, and installed it on a friend's system, but wanted something with less hand-holding for myself. I like the MATE UI better than GNOME (and way better the Unity) and my older hardware didn't perform well using KDE.
Whåt the sweet fuck is this? The end of däys? when did this happen and did anyöne notice??!
Swáát shÄ©t!
Ah.. So it supports some extended characters, but not Vietnamese.
Ubuntu with Gnome 3?
No thanks, I enjoyed Ubuntu when it had the Gnome 2 layout which is Mate today. Before Mate took off I jumped ship from Ubuntu to Linux Mint and it's been running fine for me with the Cinnamon desktop. I also noticed Mint tend to install easier than Ubuntu at the time compared to Ubuntu with all the things I liked. Gnome 3 gives me the same bad feeling in my stomach Unity did when I tried using that.
I don't need people reinventing the whole wheel on me and Mint/Cinnamon provided me an out back then which I'
Lots of potential, but not there yet
While I don't use Gnome nor Unity, there were aspects of both that I think are impressive. I'd always thought that if someone managed to combine Gnome's speed and integration with Unity's practicality, HUD and ease of use, it'd be a great desktop.
Unfortunately, this is more gnome3 with a nod to unity, than their lovechild. Gone are global menus, the HUD, application key shortcuts, application categories and the elegant window decoration integration* in Unity.
Some of these things still live on in ubuntu-mate mutiny layout, which I think has more of a shot of retaining Unity's features while dropping the bloat.
*by which I mean integrating the window decoration and menu beautifully into the DE when in full screen mode.
It works pretty well, slight slowdown.
https://www.phoronix.com/scan.... [phoronix.com]
It's been dramatically improving.
Some of the earlier tests I read had a small percentage even running.
This one with pretty consistently withing 10% and most things running, commercial even, is good.
I think it's a pretty reasonable time to switch with a true X session as an option, but no longer the default.
How do you know this?
We understand that you are hurting, but this is not how the support group works.
So Ubuntu has lapped itself in letter-names back to 'A' and people are still complaining about basic usage and stability issues.
"Linux for Humans" == "Linux that acts like Windows"
I sure do like Mint.. but I don't like (Score:2)
where things are headed.
i don't care about Gnome, I run XFCE and like the enhancements Mint has done to it. But I am really starting to keep my eyes open for other distros, preferably system-d-free. The wheels are just starting to wobble on the bus.
Unnecessarily complex name
Aardvarks are cool animals though.
And seriously, who even remembers the animal name? If I'm googling a specific release I almost always use the number, but if not then I use "Trusty" or "Precise" or whatever. I seldom even remember what the animal was.
I only ever bother to remember the version number, since that's nice and easy
.(04 or 10 for april and october respectively).
They can enjoy their cutesy codename, but much easier for me to remember the numbers since they are date based.
Re:Unnecessarily complex name (Score:4, Informative)
Wine to the maintainers of Windows apps
ubuntu should build in a subsystem for windows apps. iow, the ability to transparently install and run any windows app.
sudo apt install wine and bug the maintainers of the Windows apps you use for Wine fixes, which shouldn't be any bigger than the fixes that were needed to port an app from Windows 98 to XP or from XP to 7.
It's from Afrikaans, translates as 'earth pig'.
Is there any other kind?
Apparently just before the Ubuntu 17.10 release a few flying ones were spotted.
On this planet? Of course, there is. There's always more than one of almost everything!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
My first thought on seeing the picture was that they were fictional things from H.P. Lovecraft. Ruth truly is stranger than Richard!
With the right application of force, there's the sky pig. But they have a very short lifespan.
Me, plus anyone who owns a taxi company.
As a Dutch person I find the spelling completely obvious
What I do dislike is the triple name (17.10 + Artful + Aardvark), it makes it less obvious what to search on and e.g. for deb lines I can never remember which adjective is which release.
but how many people will remember instantly the correct spelling of "Aardvark"?
Everyone. Most people think it's the fist word in the dictionary (and aside from "a" it actually is the first one in common usage) and thus know it starts with 2 As and the rest of the word is spelled quite phonetically.
It seems more people can correctly spell aardvark than know the difference between then and than, there and their, etc.
Is anyone seriously competing to gain desktop OS marketshare from Microsoft and Apple at this point, though? Last I heard, all of the Linux distributions combined make up less than 3% of desktop OS installs for the past few years.
At this point, it's more about refining the server side features and keeping the few diehards that use Linux as a desktop OS happy.
