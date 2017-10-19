Ubuntu 17.10 Artful Aardvark Released

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Canonical has made available the download links for Ubuntu 17.10 "Artful Aardvark". It comes with a range of new features, changes, and improvements including GNOME as the default desktop, Wayland display server by default, Optional X.org server session, Mesa 17.2 or Mesa 17.3, Linux kernel 4.13 or kernel 4.14, new Subiquity server installer, improved hardware support, new Ubuntu Server installer, switch to libinput, an always visible dock using Dash to Dock GNOME Shell extension, and Bluetooth improvements with a new BlueZ among others.

  • Time to switch distributions (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Although I have been using Xubuntu for a while now and have gotten used to fighting with its annoyances, I think it is now time to switch to
    another distribution. The easiest would probably be to go back to Debian, but that had caused me some problems when using the latest hardware.
    So what would be a good Ubuntu/Xubuntu replacement? I would like to stay with xfce and would want less systemd interference in areas where it
    has no business to interfere, like my network settings.

    • I am giving PCLinuxOS a try. It doesn't use systemd. It has fewer packages, so get used to finding a project's home page, and building and installing source whenever you want something less common. I don't feel too sure of its network management. Messed up the connection to a public network that uses a web page redirect, and must have mangled its configuration very greatly, because afterwards, it wouldn't even connect to a wired network. First time, it didn't even find the correct WiFi network, listing

  • Just moved to Mint MATE (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward
    ... and not coming back
    • Yeah but watch out for when you need a new install of MINT - they wipe your entire system.

  • Ubuntu with Gnome 3? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    No thanks, I enjoyed Ubuntu when it had the Gnome 2 layout which is Mate today. Before Mate took off I jumped ship from Ubuntu to Linux Mint and it's been running fine for me with the Cinnamon desktop. I also noticed Mint tend to install easier than Ubuntu at the time compared to Ubuntu with all the things I liked. Gnome 3 gives me the same bad feeling in my stomach Unity did when I tried using that.

    I don't need people reinventing the whole wheel on me and Mint/Cinnamon provided me an out back then which I'

  • Lots of potential, but not there yet (Score:4, Informative)

    by Duncan J Murray ( 1678632 ) on Thursday October 19, 2017 @09:13AM (#55395665) Homepage

    While I don't use Gnome nor Unity, there were aspects of both that I think are impressive. I'd always thought that if someone managed to combine Gnome's speed and integration with Unity's practicality, HUD and ease of use, it'd be a great desktop.

    Unfortunately, this is more gnome3 with a nod to unity, than their lovechild. Gone are global menus, the HUD, application key shortcuts, application categories and the elegant window decoration integration* in Unity.

    Some of these things still live on in ubuntu-mate mutiny layout, which I think has more of a shot of retaining Unity's features while dropping the bloat.

    *by which I mean integrating the window decoration and menu beautifully into the DE when in full screen mode.

  • So Ubuntu has lapped itself in letter-names back to 'A' and people are still complaining about basic usage and stability issues.

    "Linux for Humans" == "Linux that acts like Windows"

  • where things are headed. :(

    i don't care about Gnome, I run XFCE and like the enhancements Mint has done to it. But I am really starting to keep my eyes open for other distros, preferably system-d-free. The wheels are just starting to wobble on the bus.

