Bitcoin Nears $6,000 For the First Time
Bitcoin closed in on another milestone Friday, as the digital currency approached $6,000 for the first time to put its gain in 2017 to above 500 percent. From a report: The push higher comes just three days after bitcoin suffered its biggest one-day drop in a month on rising concern that regulators are increasingly targeting digital currencies. It's added almost $500 in value in the past two days alone.
In hindsight, maybe I should have held on to those bitcoins from 2012...
Yeah, I was too smart for all of this.
We downloaded it right after it first appeared on the net to play with it. Shared computing was just becoming a thing, with folding at home. So we installed in on a couple of machines to see what it was. After playing around with it for a couple of weeks, I had 1 bitcoin and my lead developer had three. I thought it was interesting, but essentially pointless and deleted it. My buddy kept playing around and eventually amassed 7 whole bitcoins.
Normally I laugh at people foolish to buy at a high and sell low when it tanks, but I am thinking it will only go up for the following reasons:
1. We are at an economic height now and growth we have not seen since the mid to late 1990s.
2. Russia and other countries are launching their own bitcoins
3. Goldman Sachs and others like this because they can do business without being taxed or have the government snoop. You can easily do commerce in bitcoins and not pay taxes
So what makes 1 unique and retarded? Well, like gold bitcoin has an inverse relationship to the stock market. WIth over-inflated prices we know a crash is coming and recession will strike. That is the norm these days. When it does gold SPIKES. When Wall Street sees their stocks losing 1/2 it's value in just 3 months they need a safe haven to put their money. Gold and bitcoin are such.
Even better bitcoins may skyrocket in value in such an event in a stock market collapse making thsoe who didn't get in at $6,000 a coin sorry. I am going to save this comment so I can either laugh at myself for benig moronic if I am wrong later on or will do this as a HA told ya so!
I am seriously thinking of putting some money down but am nervous I am buying at a high.
What do you all think>?
According to CNBC [cnbc.com] it's going to keep growing past $10,000 per BTC.