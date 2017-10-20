Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses The Almighty Buck

Japan's SoftBank Says It Could Invest as Much As $880 Billion in Tech (recode.net) 9

Posted by msmash from the big-ambitions dept.
SoftBank could commit as much as $880 billion to tech investments in the coming years, a gargantuan, unprecedented amount of cash that would amount to a seismic shift in tech-sector finance. From a report: "The Vision Fund was just the first step, 10 trillion yen ($88 billion) is simply not enough," CEO Masayoshi Son said in an interview with The Nikkei Asian Review that was published late Thursday. "We will briskly expand the scale. Vision Funds 2, 3 and 4 will be established every two to three years." Son's comment confirms a Recode report that his Vision Fund -- which is sinking $100 billion into the technology sector worldwide -- was only the first in a series of investments that he plans to make in young companies. "We are creating a mechanism to increase our funding ability from 10 trillion yen to 20 trillion yen to 100 trillion yen," Son told the outlet. That comes out to about $880 billion. Companies that SoftBank either completely owns or has major or minor stakes in include Vodafone Japan, Yahoo! Japan, India's Snapdeal, India's Ola, Sprint Corporation, and India's Flipkart. The company is expected to become a major stake holder in Uber as soon as next week.

Japan's SoftBank Says It Could Invest as Much As $880 Billion in Tech More | Reply

Japan's SoftBank Says It Could Invest as Much As $880 Billion in Tech

Comments Filter:
  • I have a startup that is working on creating Virtual Reality, AI-driven vending machine that sells virtual tentacle rape. Monetization will be in selling disposable pouches. Can I have 10mil seed fund?
  • Will Link Amps be a real thing now?
  • maybe they're just blowing smoke, but should one bank of a country that's been in recession have just shy of $1 trillion to throw around? It makes me wonder if the reason Japan's stuck in recession is that all the money's at the top.
  • SoftBank (and 2 other big carriers) hold (almost) a mobile phone monopoly in Japan where a smartphone subscription costs ~$60 monthly and that's not even including local phone calls (35 cents / minute). Softbank had a very aggressive marketing from the start, offering appealing solutions which eventually happen to be costly and/or on contracts that are difficult to terminate (a month window to close the contract or you're in for another 2 years). They were even criticized for deceptive ads a few years ago.

Slashdot Top Deals

Children begin by loving their parents. After a time they judge them. Rarely, if ever, do they forgive them. - Oscar Wilde

Close