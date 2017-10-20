Software Developer Creates Personal Cryptocurrency (wired.com) 20
mirandakatz writes: If you want to pick Evan Prodromou's brain -- as many people often do -- you'll have to pay him. And not just a consulting fee: You'll have to pay him in his own personal cryptocurrency, dubbed Evancoin. Currently, 20 days after his Initial Coin Offering, a single Evancoin is worth $45. As Prodromou tells Scott Rosenberg at Backchannel, "I'm not above a stunt! But in this case I'm really serious about exploring how cryptocurrency is changing what we can do with money and how we think about it. Money is this sort of consensual hallucination, and I wanted to experiment around that." The story goes on to explain what, exactly, goes into creating a personal cryptocurrency, and whether Evancoin could becoming a phenomenon that spreads.
Fancy Bartering (Score:3)
I now take payments in goats and manual labor.
Of course, ALL money is just fancy bartering!
that's a nice crypto-currency you have there (Score:2)
Because the creators can make more, and then they have cryptocurrency *and* dollars.
Also, like stocks and religion, the power of currency is equal to the number of people willing to hold it.
He's a young hip techbro.
He's 49
What part of "agreed-upon" is not consensual hallucination?
Money is nonsensical because if it measures value, why is it kept scarce? It's as if each time you measured something, you lost inches and have to buy more inches before you can measure something else. The definition of money as a medium of exchange and store of value is nonsensical. Money is more like points. There are no limit on points and the rules for point allocation are arbitrarily and fickly decided by a select privileged few, with very litt
Currency has value because of COMMON value (Score:2)
The whole point of currency, whether it's official government currency or cryptocurrency, is that it has an agreed-upon value by everyone who uses it. That seems to be a missing element in this "personal" cryptocurrency.
In this case the market value of his personal currency, in terms of exchange rate against other currencies, is the monetized value of his own brand.
That element is not missing.
He offers you a service, you take it or leave it.
And you pay him in his own currency
What if growth stops (Score:2)
I suppose there is the fantasy of your time becoming more valuable but then why not just accept fractional coin payments? And by saying "My time is your money" what happens if he has an accident or gets bored and stops the experiment? The value will fall since there will be no growth, unless he is able to cede control to some other organization. It seems to me the calculation is that the sum of the full value of all coins he has made are together an investment he has made in trying to advertise his ability
Are you sure you know how this game works?
Musician Stocks (Score:2)
This reminds me of how some famous musician (Prince?) supposedly issued stock for his own career. Can't find a citation for that though.