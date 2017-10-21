YouTube Suspends Account of Popular Chinese Dissident (freebeacon.com) 22
schwit1 brings news about an exiled Chinese billionaire with 500,000 followers on YouTube. The Washington Free Beacon reports:YouTube has suspended the video account of popular Chinese dissident Guo Wengui amid a mounting pressure from the Beijing government to silence one of its critics. According to a person familiar with the action, YouTube issued what the company calls a 'strike' against Guo, who since the beginning of the year has created an online sensation by posting lengthy videos in which he reveals details of corruption by senior Chinese officials. The suspension involves a 90-day block on any new live-stream postings of videos and was the result of a complaint made against a recent Guo video for alleged harassment. The identity of the person or institution who issued the complaint could not be learned... Other videos by Guo posted prior to the suspension remain accessible.
The suspension coincides with this week's once-every-five-years congress of the Chinese Communist party to reveal which top officials will serve President Xi Jinping, according to Financial Times, adding that "China's choreographed politics is not designed for public participation or questioning."
The suspension coincides with this week's once-every-five-years congress of the Chinese Communist party to reveal which top officials will serve President Xi Jinping, according to Financial Times, adding that "China's choreographed politics is not designed for public participation or questioning."
Well... (Score:2)
...I, for one, welcome our Chinese internet overlords.
Strat
Re: (Score:2)
This is the problem with (de facto) monopolies, the few alternatives were long left out to dry and don't have the content.
I hope Slashdot tracks the developments. Perhaps YouTube will reverse this darksided decision.
Re: (Score:2)
Perhaps YouTube will reverse this darksided decision.
It all depends on who is appointed/gains power in China and therefor how much continued or even ramped up pressure Google receives from Chinese leadership. It's possible Google might reverse their decision after the politically-sensitive Chinese appointments are concluded, but I would not lay great odds on that occurring. Particularly if those officials revealed as corrupt in those videos gain/retain power. Google has discarded taking either the high ground or the low ground and is taking the "amoral ground
Re: (Score:2)
The dude’s a billionaire. He’s obviously not exactly suffering due to the persecution from the repressive Chinese government - sounds like he’s more of a gadfly than a dissident.
Unless more damning details come out, I’ll save my rage for a case involving one of the many repressed Chinese who are actually suffering real consequences.
For those who may analyze, it's all about the $$! (Score:2)
Enough said!
Re: (Score:2)
Except for the Chinese government, then its about power.
Re: (Score:1)
GOOGLE == EVIL (Score:3, Insightful)
You knew it was only a matter of time.
Re: (Score:2)
Didn't take long from Do No Evil to Anything for a Buck. I blame the MBA mentality that is in charge now.
Re: (Score:2)
After reading the article, it's not just Google, but Facebook that's shutting him down as well. He claims he was never even contacted about this. Christ, how much influence over these tech giants does the Chinese government have? Obviously, this sort of subservience is the price you pay for access to the Chinese market.
Where the hell are the social liberals running these companies when they blindly obey orders from the Chinese government? Fucking hypocrites, all of them.
Using a Chinese security official who currently heads the international police organization Interpol, China succeeded in issuing an Interpol "red notice," or an international arrest warrant for alleged corruption.
Ah, wonderful. The head of Inter
Suspended on a platform not available in China? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Capitalism vs. Democracy - no competition. (Score:1)