30-Year-Old Operating System 'PC-MOS/386' Finally Open Sourced

PC-MOS/386 "was a multi-user, computer multitasking operating system...announced at COMDEX in November 1986," remembers Wikipedia , saying it runs many MS-DOS titles (though it's optimized for the Intel 80386 processor).Today Slashdot user Roeland Jansen writes:Back in May he'd posted to a virtualization site that "I still have the source tapes. I want(ed) to make it GPL and while I got an OK on it , I haven't had time nor managed to get it legalized. E.g. lift the NDA and be able to publish."1987 magazine ads described it as "the gateway to the latest technology...and your networking future," and 30 years later its release on GitHub includes sources and executables. "In concert with Gary Robertson and Rod Roark it has been decided to place all under GPL v3."