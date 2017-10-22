30-Year-Old Operating System 'PC-MOS/386' Finally Open Sourced (github.com) 32
PC-MOS/386 "was a multi-user, computer multitasking operating system...announced at COMDEX in November 1986," remembers Wikipedia, saying it runs many MS-DOS titles (though it's optimized for the Intel 80386 processor).
Today Slashdot user Roeland Jansen writes: After some tracking, racing and other stuff...PC-MOS/386 v5.01 is open source under GPLv3. Back in May he'd posted to a virtualization site that "I still have the source tapes. I want(ed) to make it GPL and while I got an OK on it, I haven't had time nor managed to get it legalized. E.g. lift the NDA and be able to publish."
1987 magazine ads described it as "the gateway to the latest technology...and your networking future," and 30 years later its release on GitHub includes sources and executables. "In concert with Gary Robertson and Rod Roark it has been decided to place all under GPL v3."
Today Slashdot user Roeland Jansen writes: After some tracking, racing and other stuff...PC-MOS/386 v5.01 is open source under GPLv3. Back in May he'd posted to a virtualization site that "I still have the source tapes. I want(ed) to make it GPL and while I got an OK on it, I haven't had time nor managed to get it legalized. E.g. lift the NDA and be able to publish."
1987 magazine ads described it as "the gateway to the latest technology...and your networking future," and 30 years later its release on GitHub includes sources and executables. "In concert with Gary Robertson and Rod Roark it has been decided to place all under GPL v3."
Revealing my age. (Score:5, Interesting)
I actually tried to make that POS work (to run a multiuser dial in host) back in the late 80s.
Run away, stunk to heaven. IIRC only worked with _one_ rs232 UART (which had to do all the buffering in hardware). Didn't work well with that one. Just no. Waste of effort and money.
I should not remember those details...my brain's garbage collection is very lazy.
I'll download a copy, but only to burn it onto CDs to shoot at. Shades of '30-06 retiring' netmare 2.
Re: (Score:2)
One more thing: The docs were worse than useless, why it stuck in my head. Unless they archived and included their BBS forums, it's truly a waste of storage space.
GPL DOS (Score:2)
So, there is now a GPL operating system that will run DOS applications. That's pretty interesting.
If there were still sufficient "must have" DOS applications that could benefit from a little source code tweaking ("because I can!")
Re:GPL DOS (Score:5, Informative)
So, there is now a GPL operating system that will run DOS applications. That's pretty interesting.
You mean, besides FreeDOS?
Re: (Score:2)
So, there is now a GPL operating system that will run DOS applications. That's pretty interesting.
If there were still sufficient "must have" DOS applications that could benefit from a little source code tweaking ("because I can!")
An old Ham called me up and wanted a way to run DOS on his W10 computer. He had programs he'd been using since the early 90's, his Windows 95 computer gave up the ghost, and he didn't want to change. I gave him some hints, but he didn't like it when I said the best idea was to start using software that wasn't written 30 years ago.
Re: (Score:3)
You've never heard of DosBox? It works pretty good.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If I remember correctly, the 80186 was the first attempt to bring the 8086 to full 16 bit, both registerwise and also in the pinout. Because you needed all new motherboards and chipsets to use the 80186, it was not a big success in the PC area. Thus Intel designed the 8088, which was an 80186, but with 8086-pinout, basicly an 80186SX.
But while in the PC, the 80186 never caught on, it was the CPU for many embedded systems, running printers and dishwashers
Re: (Score:2)
Most likely because many DOS programs back then were designed and written to run on even earlier CPU's like 8086 or 80286'es.. It will run those, but runs 80386 optimized programs best.
WendesDOS (Score:3)
I vaguely remember a similar operating system, written by brothers Wendes. As I recall, Microsoft quickly bought them out and employed them.
Worked great in an office setting (Score:3, Informative)
I loved PC-MOS/386 "back in the day" -- way back in the day. Even visited their headquarters at one point and attempted to get a dev job at one point.
My employer who sold software for trucking companies used it as the cheapest alternative for small office settings where several dispatchers shared one beefy (for the time) computer with cheap terminals attached.
It really was remarkable for the time how they made DOS multi-user.
Re: (Score:2)
You were the ONE that got it to work? I wasted most of a month before returning it as useless, overpriced, broken, misdocumented junk.
Also only made financial sense if you already owned the terminals. We were trying to use it as a dial-in host. Impossible to make it work with modems that generated more the 16 bytes of traffic per time slice, which wasn't documented. Just terrible.
PC-MOS/386 developers treat you better than Apple (Score:2)
Many years ago Apple sold a device with a custom OS called the Newton. Apple sold Newtons for about 5 years (1993-1998) but never released the OS under a free software license. Today some users still own, repair, and use Newtons but they do so with no respect for their software freedom. Whatever problems Apple built into the Newton's software (whether on-purpose or accidentally) cannot be fixed by its users no matter how technically skilled or willing those users are.
PC-MOS/386 currently requires a nonfree
Re: (Score:2)
Whatever problems Apple built into the Newton's software (whether on-purpose or accidentally) cannot be fixed by its users no matter how technically skilled or willing those users are.
You say that, but I don't know that it's true. It's not like they did anything to prevent you from replacing components, like signing code. Long before there was a source code leak, people were replacing portions of the AmigaOS with workalikes. Major portions of the OS, too, like the graphics library. There were also patches to system libraries to change their function. So no, I think if those users were more technically skilled, they could fix the problems with the Newton OS.
Re: (Score:2)
What you described doesn't grant them complete source code access to the code they already have, nor does it grant them license to share, inspect, or modify said source code. So it's not the same as having software freedom which is what we see with PC-MOS/386. What you're describing is reverse engineering and replacing software components at best, a violation of the proprietary license at worst, and not respecting the user's software freedom either way.
FOSDEM 2018 Retrocomputing DevRoom (Score:2)
Sounds like a great candidate for a talk at FOSDEM 2018 Retrocomputing DevRoom. Call for Participation here:
https://lists.fosdem.org/piper... [fosdem.org]
Reboot (Score:2)
"One does not simply reboot" [github.com] - Boromir
Sometimes I actually miss the complexity of assembler. Or maybe I just hate the 12 layers of abstraction that encompasses so many things these days. In a way it's not complexity of assembler I miss: it's the simplicity of knowing exactly what the computer is going to do.
Assembler. (Score:2)
Like the "Prince of Persia" code release, I'm not at all sure of the point of a release of assembler-heavy code.
Pretty much, you could get that from a disassembler just run on the same programs if you desperately needed to know what it did. Sure, legality and all, but is anyone really watching out for people reverse-engineering 20-year-old OS?
As someone who was familiar with 8086 asm and things like Ralf Brown's Interrupt List, I have written any number of things using exactly this kind of code. And I cou
Re: (Score:2)
The recipe for 'Cicero Rye' died with the baker about 25 years ago.
It was _great_ bread, there are websites dedicated to recreating/finding the recipe. The widow was offered five figures, but didn't know it.
But PC-MOS is more like a recipe for wonder bread. (Astroglide is the secret ingredient, same as for McNuggets.)
Does it run Lotus 1-2-3 ? (Score:2)