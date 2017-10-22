Google Promises To Help News Sites By Sharing Money and User Data (cnet.com) 3
An anonymous reader quotes CNET: Google may have a lifeline for struggling news publishers. The web giant is planning to share a chunk of its revenue with publishers, the Financial Times reported Sunday. Google's plan is to mate its treasure trove of personal data with machine learning algorithms to help news publications grow their subscriber base, the newspaper reported... The deal Google is offering to news publishers will reportedly be similar to the arrangement Google has with traditional advertisers through its AdSense business. "We want to have a healthy ecosystem where we'll benefit both as a society and with our business," Richard Gringas, Google's head of news, told the FT.
Google promises the revenue sharing "will be very, very generous," although according to TechCrunch they'll also be claiming "a 30% finder's fee" for every new subscriber.
Google promises the revenue sharing "will be very, very generous," although according to TechCrunch they'll also be claiming "a 30% finder's fee" for every new subscriber.
They getting cut off from sites? (Score:2)
get them hooked (Score:2)
Subscribers? (Score:1)
Is that still a thing? Why would anyone pay for news. Plenty of content for free. It's garbage mostly.