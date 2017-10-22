Google Says It Hasn't Promised To Help News Sites By Sharing Money and User Data (cnet.com) 14
UPDATE (2:53 PST): Google say it hasn't lined up any deals to share revenue and user data with online news sites, calling Sunday news reports "totally wrong."
"We have not reached any conclusions on the revenue side," Google spokeswoman Maggie Shiels told CNET. "We haven't reached any conclusions [regarding] subscriptions and need to speak to publishers."
An anonymous reader shared the text of CNET's original report: The web giant is planning to share a chunk of its revenue with publishers, the Financial Times reported Sunday. Google's plan is to mate its treasure trove of personal data with machine learning algorithms to help news publications grow their subscriber base, the newspaper reported... The deal Google is offering to news publishers will reportedly be similar to the arrangement Google has with traditional advertisers through its AdSense business. "We want to have a healthy ecosystem where we'll benefit both as a society and with our business," Richard Gringas, Google's head of news, told the FT.
Financial Times claimed that Google had promised that the revenue sharing "will be very, very generous," while TechCrunch had reported that Google would also be claiming "a 30% finder's fee" for every new subscriber.
Is that still a thing? Why would anyone pay for news. Plenty of content for free. It's garbage mostly.
For those on Windows 10 I am sure you have noticed news alerts in your action center as well as flashing news with pictures on the tile when you click the start button. Microsoft also charges a 30% fee for news which redirects you to USAtoday or Time.com or something in their UWP container.
I have a feeling the next version of Android will come with the same. Perhaps a refresh on the Google start page that shows news items in addition to your frequently visited sites.
Whether you call it a finder's fee or a payment for protection, to go to an independent business that already exists and would normally not be beholden to a larger entity, change the rules that they live under, and say we'll be very, very generous and only take xxx percent of the business we let you keep is a classic mob-style shakedown.
It seems like someone needs to be taking a serious look at the racketeering laws.