Google Says It Hasn't Promised To Help News Sites By Sharing Money and User Data

Google say it hasn't lined up any deals to share revenue and user data with online news sites, calling Sunday news reports "totally wrong.""We have not reached any conclusions on the revenue side," Google spokeswoman Maggie Shiels told CNET. "We haven't reached any conclusions [regarding] subscriptions and need to speak to publishers."An anonymous reader shared the text of CNET's original report:Financial Times claimed that Google had promised that the revenue sharing "will be very, very generous," while TechCrunch had reported that Google would also be claiming "a 30% finder's fee " for every new subscriber.