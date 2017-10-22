Bill Gates Tries A(nother) Billion-Dollar Plan To Reform Education (washingtonpost.com) 37
theodp shared this article from the Washington Post: Bill Gates has a(nother) plan for K-12 public education. The others didn't go so well, but the man, if anything, is persistent. Gates announced Thursday that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation would spend more than $1.7 billion over the next five years to pay for new initiatives in public education, with all but 15 percent of it going to traditional public school districts and the rest to charter schools... He said most of the new money -- about 60 percent -- will be used to develop new curriculums and "networks of schools" that work together to identify local problems and solutions, using data to drive "continuous improvement." He said that over the next several years, about 30 such networks would be supported, though he didn't describe exactly what they are...
Though there wasn't a lot of detail on exactly how the money would be spent, Gates, a believer in using big data to solve problems, repeatedly said foundation grants given to schools as part of this new effort would be driven by data. "Each [school] network will be backed by a team of education experts skilled in continuous improvement, coaching and data collection and analysis," he said, an emphasis that is bound to worry critics already concerned about the amount of student data already collected and the way it is used for high-stakes decisions. In 2014, a $100 million student data collection project funded by the Gates foundation collapsed amid criticism that it couldn't adequately protect information collected on children.
"In his speech, Gates said that education philanthropy was difficult, in part because it is easy to 'fool yourself' about what works and whether it can be easily scaled," according to the article. It also argues that big spending on education by Gates and others "has raised questions about whether American democracy is well-served by wealthy people pouring so much money into pet education projects -- regardless of whether they are grounded in research -- that public policy and funding follow."
By 2011 the Gates' foundation had already spent $5 billion on education projects -- and admitted that "it hasn't led to significant improvements."
Here's a billion dollar idea: (Score:3)
The problem with education is the following statement:
"Those who can do, those who can't teach."
My best teachers were always those who had a non-teaching career first before going into education. One particular AP History teacher I had worked extensively at the state department for many years and moved back home to his podunk country town to raise a family.
Find a way to get those who do or have done something notable into the classroom either as a teacher or a visitor on a regular basis and you'll see a turn around in education.
Never taught a _single_class_. Like most 'great professors', research only.
But the OP only quoted part of the statement:
Those that can, do.
Those that can't, teach.
Those that can't teach, administrate.
But you'll note that education admins are also products of education schools. The real root of the problem (in the USA anyhow).
Self serving jerk (Score:4, Insightful)
Most of the money the foundation donates is spent purchasing products from companies that are owned by him or a friend of his. It is a big tax avoidance scheme. Donate money with one hand to get a tax deduction that offsets the income of the same money returning to the other hand.
Money to keep MS in the schools? (Score:3, Insightful)
Outside of the IT field how many job listings can you find that mention Linux?
Outside the IT field if your job listing mentions Operating System you don't know what the fuck you are doing.
That is asinine. It is like saying 'outside of the molding factory, how many jobs list screws'.
IT is everywhere and Linux is as ubiquitous as screws. Maybe you forgot that all Android phones and Tablets are Linux, but they are used everywhere these days. I think even Home Depot and Autozones POS system are using Linux. It's just not listed just like saying 'requires familiarity with screws' is not a job requirement because is usage is either implicit or transparent.
Next up, job requires knowing how to breat
Outside of the IT field how many job listings can you find that mention Linux?
How many mention Windows? Most will mention specific applications because the operating system is irrelevant. If the company uses Office365 for example then the underlying OS could be Windows, Linux, Mac, Android, iOS, whatever.
More money, same system of schools (Score:2)
Every new idea and expenditure that goes into the current government school system ends in disappointment. Maybe the problem isn’t the lack of ideas or funds.
Education Starts at Home (Score:2, Insightful)
Money was wasted because it wasnâ(TM)t focusing on the actual problem: parents. Seems to me that it is really parents that need educating to create a change. Education starts at home and by the time kids get to school you can already tell the dummies from the smart kids; thatâ(TM)s because of parents (and parenting).
Mod parent UP. (Score:2)
How much does Bill Gates understand about... (Score:3)
Has Bill Gates been successful in spending his money? Is there evidence he has deep knowledge about technology? Is there evidence he has deep knowledge about programming, for example?
Over many years, I have seen almost no evidence of Bill Gates having depth of thinking.
Bill Gates and Nathan Myhrvold wrote a very poor book together, The Road Ahead [wikipedia.org]. Quote from the Wikipedia page:
That New York Times book review [nytimes.com] suggests that Bill Gates and Nathan Myhrvold were deliberately engaged in fraud, and deliberately eliminated anything of value from the book before it was printed.
Has Bill Gates been successful in spending his money? Is there evidence he has deep knowledge about technology? Is there evidence he has deep knowledge about programming, for example?
Andy Hetzfeld was somewhat dumbfounded at some bad programming Gates was apparently involved with.
For some reason Slashdot isn’t letting me insert the hyperlink into the sentence above... but here it is:
https://www.folklore.org/Story... [folklore.org]
That was good for a chuckle. The author of that piece is Joe Nocera, way back in 1995, while Nocera was still promoting his new book, A Piece of the Action: How the Middle Class Joined the Money Class (from the same year).
Holy dotcom relic, Batman.
Here's as close as the piece comes to hinting at fraud:
but the man, if anything, is (Score:2)
The problem is not the schools (Score:3)
From the man that brought you Common Core (Score:2)
So, the man who brought us Common Core is going to do something else to totally mess with the education system again?
Thanks, but no thanks, Mr. Gates. My state opted out of Common Core. But it's impossible to buy a math textbook that isn't written for Common Core, so the kids end up getting Common Core whether they like it or not.
it's a free country, more power to him (Score:3)
Completely useless (Score:2)
Speaking as someone who is married to a teacher and sees all of it firsthand (and hears about all of it every night when I am not actually visiting the school) there is some technology that works and some that is completely useless. Endless standardized testing and data collection are completely useless. It takes away from actually teaching and does not contribute anything back. You are not teaching a data metric. You are teaching a child, and education is not just learning to take a test. Look abr
How spend $1.7 billion on education? (Score:3)
Of course having good parents makes a huge difference. But just talking about money - how would I spend $1.7 billion on education?
1) Buy the rights to highly-regarded educational books, and release the books freely over the internet.
2) Set up some private schools that teach as they do in Finland [smithsonianmag.com]. This imitating Finland would include hiring outstanding teachers, and paying them well.
3) Open private schools for students who want to learn, putting them in areas with bad schools. The students in the good schools don't have to be geniuses, but they do have to work hard and behave well. Make these schools low-tuition or free, for students whose parents can't afford the cost. I hate reading articles like this one [quorumcolumbia.org], about students who were physically attacked by other students for the "crime" of studying hard.
4) For students who are fighting peer pressure to not study and to behave badly - if they don't have an alternate good physical school to attend, then set up a free, high-quality online school for them to attend.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
So, how do you identify the excellent teachers? Give them tests on educational theory? Measure their political correctness? It is easy to pay more, hard to choose.
Nobody wants to go to a school in a poor area. Helping poor kids that want to do well is a good start, but getting them away from the others is they key. But that will then create a ghetto for the bad ones, that might outnumber the good.
Incidentally, I am surprised that the Democrats do not take education more seriously. Not because they car
Reforming education starts with better teachers (Score:2)
Most teachers suck. Whether that's because of poor training is unclear.
However, most teachers never get past the "presenting information" stage of teaching. For them, it's just a job. That's fine, but they should do their job more effectively.
How do you get low performers to do better? That's the real secret behind making education more effective. Finding inspiring people is hard. Making bad teachers better is just process improvement, and shouldn't be as hard. After all, you have to work with what you have