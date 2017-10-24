Tech Giants Are Paying Huge Salaries For Scarce AI Talent

Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


jmcbain writes: Machine learning and artificial intelligence skills are in hot demand right now, and it's driving up the already-high salaries in Silicon Valley. "Tech's biggest companies are placing huge bets on artificial intelligence (Warning: may be paywalled; alternative source)," reports the New York Times, and "typical AI specialists, including both Ph.D.s fresh out of school and people with less education and just a few years of experience, can be paid from $300,000 to $500,000 a year or more in salary and company stock." The New York Times notes there are several catalysts for rocketing salaries that all come down to supply and demand. There is competition among the giant companies (e.g. Google, Facebook, and Uber) as well as the automative companies wanting help with self-driving cars. However, the biggest issue is the supply: "Most of all, there is a shortage of talent, and the big companies are trying to land as much of it as they can. Solving tough A.I. problems is not like building the flavor-of-the-month smartphone app. In the entire world, fewer than 10,000 people have the skills necessary to tackle serious artificial intelligence research, according to Element AI, an independent lab in Montreal."

  • The solution is self obvious (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    A sufficiently talented AI 'researcher' should be able to code a self-aware AI researching AI.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by plopez ( 54068 )

      Read Godel much? (Umlat the o)

    • A sufficiently talented AI 'researcher' should be able to code a self-aware AI researching AI.

      It's weird enough for AI specialists to deal with the fact that they're coding the demise of thousands of human jobs. Don't make it worse by enforcing the fact that they will likely eventually join their unemployable brethren...

  • AI is just brute force and speech-to-text (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    We don't have strong AI yet. There aren't 10,000 people that know to get to strong AI, there are currently 0. For our current AI, anyone can develop it, and you just need marketing to announce it as the next big thing.

  • Since AI is the be all and end all, they should have their existing AI geniuses write some awesome AI logic that does the same thinking and work of other AI geniuses. Problem solved.
  • It's a good thing we have a president who is focused on science and education. Now we'll never lose to foreign countries!

  • That is true of all specialities.... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by 140Mandak262Jamuna ( 970587 ) on Tuesday October 24, 2017 @09:24AM (#55423173) Journal

    In the entire world, fewer than 10,000 people have the skills necessary to tackle serious artificial intelligence research, according to Element AI, an independent lab in Montreal

    In the entire world, fewer than 1000 people have the skills necessary to do unstructured tetrahedral finite element mesh generation. It is possible there are fewer than 1000 people who have the skills necessary to understand what exactly we mesh makers do. And, Surprise! there is demand for fewer than 1000 people to write unstructured tetrahedral finite element mesh generation. And far fewer than 1000 people are needed to manage them.

    I am glad the periodical bubbles that infect Wall Street and venture capitalists benefits PhDs once in a while. Most of the time it benefits hedge fund monkeys or stock market cheats or lottery winners with delusions of grandeur or plain sociopaths. Happy for my grad school classmates. Enjoy the windfall while lasts, Ramachandran\s, Yang\s, Hsu\s, Gupta\s, Parpia\s and Wickramasinghe\s.

  • Greetings Professor Falken!

  • Hello [UserName], my name is doctor Sbaitso.

    I am here to help you.

