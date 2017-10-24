Tech Giants Are Paying Huge Salaries For Scarce AI Talent (santafenewmexican.com) 23
jmcbain writes: Machine learning and artificial intelligence skills are in hot demand right now, and it's driving up the already-high salaries in Silicon Valley. "Tech's biggest companies are placing huge bets on artificial intelligence (Warning: may be paywalled; alternative source)," reports the New York Times, and "typical AI specialists, including both Ph.D.s fresh out of school and people with less education and just a few years of experience, can be paid from $300,000 to $500,000 a year or more in salary and company stock." The New York Times notes there are several catalysts for rocketing salaries that all come down to supply and demand. There is competition among the giant companies (e.g. Google, Facebook, and Uber) as well as the automative companies wanting help with self-driving cars. However, the biggest issue is the supply: "Most of all, there is a shortage of talent, and the big companies are trying to land as much of it as they can. Solving tough A.I. problems is not like building the flavor-of-the-month smartphone app. In the entire world, fewer than 10,000 people have the skills necessary to tackle serious artificial intelligence research, according to Element AI, an independent lab in Montreal."
Re: (Score:2)
This is a perfect example of companies (HR) searching for stuff that doesn't exist.
No doubt all of their job postings require 5 more years experience in AI than it's actually been around.
While there is undoubtedly a shortage of talent, odds are that the industry is screening out many who do have AI experience, but fail to meet the rigid and ignorant requirements HR is looking for.
Re: (Score:3)
From my investigation of the matter it looks to be some sort of multi-variate analysis in drag. Uninteresting. Basically you get guys sitting around twiddling knobs. Finding the right parameters which works for a little bit and then you start knob twiddling again to find the next ones.
Some years back I wrote a day trading program for a friend. It dynamically changed its behavior depending on the market signals and the rules he gave it (stops, buys, shift to a different stock etc.) which he found useful. Now
Re: (Score:3)
I am sure "Element AI" wants to pretend there is such a thing as AI, but there isn't. Playing "Go" is not "AI" and neither is autonomous driving...
AI tends to drive a belief that modeling intelligence perfectly is a necessary requirement when it is in fact artificial. Reality dictates the bar is much lower for adoption. Good enough AI specialists will create good enough AI. Autonomous cars don't have to be perfect. They merely have to do better than humans. 40,000 vehicular deaths per year just in the US tends to set the good enough bar pretty damn low. AI will do the same.
Don't want to call it AI? OK, fine. Massive Disruption has a catchy mar
Re: (Score:1)
You should at least try to understand what you are talking about. Deep learning, aka neural networks, are not "algorithms and programs". They are part of the machine learning branch of AI. The computer is not programmed but learns by itself. People in computer science have been trying to do that for as long as computers have been around but were never quite successful until about 2012. Deep learning excels at tasks which are too complicated for humans to write code such as detecting objects in picture
Re: (Score:2)
Well, people are confusing machine learning with AI. Machine learning is a subset of AI but not at the level of AI. Sadly, it is all about advertising that turns the word into something bigger than its meaning nowadays. Thus, the meaning of the word AI is now reduced to just making faster decision on tasks that human can do. Would the decision be better? Yes, but not always because the computer based on what it is fed (input). Often time, it is garbage in, garbage out. The application is still limited. And
The solution is self obvious (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Read Godel much? (Umlat the o)
Re: (Score:2)
A sufficiently talented AI 'researcher' should be able to code a self-aware AI researching AI.
It's weird enough for AI specialists to deal with the fact that they're coding the demise of thousands of human jobs. Don't make it worse by enforcing the fact that they will likely eventually join their unemployable brethren...
AI is just brute force and speech-to-text (Score:1)
We don't have strong AI yet. There aren't 10,000 people that know to get to strong AI, there are currently 0. For our current AI, anyone can develop it, and you just need marketing to announce it as the next big thing.
Easy solution (Score:2)
Resources (Score:2)
That is true of all specialities.... (Score:4, Interesting)
In the entire world, fewer than 10,000 people have the skills necessary to tackle serious artificial intelligence research, according to Element AI, an independent lab in Montreal
In the entire world, fewer than 1000 people have the skills necessary to do unstructured tetrahedral finite element mesh generation. It is possible there are fewer than 1000 people who have the skills necessary to understand what exactly we mesh makers do. And, Surprise! there is demand for fewer than 1000 people to write unstructured tetrahedral finite element mesh generation. And far fewer than 1000 people are needed to manage them.
I am glad the periodical bubbles that infect Wall Street and venture capitalists benefits PhDs once in a while. Most of the time it benefits hedge fund monkeys or stock market cheats or lottery winners with delusions of grandeur or plain sociopaths. Happy for my grad school classmates. Enjoy the windfall while lasts, Ramachandran\s, Yang\s, Hsu\s, Gupta\s, Parpia\s and Wickramasinghe\s.
Greetings Professor Falken (Score:2)
Greetings Professor Falken!
My friend with 25 years of relevant experience. (Score:2)
Hello [UserName], my name is doctor Sbaitso.
I am here to help you.