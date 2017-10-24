Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Bitcoin Pioneer Says New Coin To Work on Many Blockchains (bloomberg.com) 25

Posted by msmash from the second-time-is-the-charm dept.
A reader shares a Bloomberg report: Jeff Garzik, one of a handful of key developers who helped build the underlying software for bitcoin that is known as blockchain, has seen its shortcomings firsthand. So he decided to create a better digital currency. He's calling it Metronome and says it will be the first that can jump between different blockchains. For example, coins that are used for applications on the Ethereum blockchain will be able to move to Ethereum Classic before jumping onto Qtum or Rootstock, which connects with the bitcoin blockchain, said Garzik. The mobility means that if one blockchain dies out as the result of infighting among developers or slackened use, metronome owners can move their holdings elsewhere. That should help the coins retain value, and ensure their longevity, Garzik, co-founder of startup Bloq that created metronome, said in a phone interview. It will be unveiled Tuesday at the Money 20/20 conference in Las Vegas. "Institutional investors should be very excited to see something like this," Matthew Roszak, the other co-founder of Bloq and chairman of industry advocate Chamber of Digital Commerce, said in a phone interview. "We've built a thousand-year cryptocurrency, something that's built to last." That's a concern for many digital currencies. Infighting among developers and various supporters, and the slow pace of enhancements on the bitcoin blockchain have helped to limit use. Both bitcoin and its main rival, ethereum, have split into several versions.

  • I'm going to move my fifty thousand Dogecoins to the Bitcoin blockchain!

    I'm rich!

  • So what is this... using DATA fields on different Blockchains to represent the transaction entries of a 3rd kind of currency whose transactions are Encapsulated in the comment field of transaction IDs on other blockchains referenced by records on the Altcoin's own blockchain, or what?

    • It's just more people not realizing that folks only use these digital currencies as arbitrage for real currency. The whole idea is to sell people bitcoins or whatnot when they think they're going to be worth more, then buy them back in a slump. Wash, rinse, repeat, while everyone else gets poorer and you get richer.

        by mysidia ( 191772 )

        folks only use these digital currencies as arbitrage for real currency.

        That sounds like a broad generalization to me.... i've actually purchased goods and services from vendors using BTC, and
        it wasn't for arbitrage purposes, but I'm not holding more than $50US worth of BTC either, out of concern that occassionally
        the digital currency has been so volatile that tomorrow my same amount of BTC could be worth $20 or $90,
        so the high rate of volatility for conversion is a concern, but otherwise I would be

    • But wait, give it a few months and there will be competitors in this space too. Bubbles upon bubbles.

  • Can someone explain how it would work? (Score:3)

    by rundgong ( 1575963 ) on Tuesday October 24, 2017 @12:18PM (#55424275)
    The article is lacking some technical details, but it mentions there is not going to be an exchange in the normal sense.
    Then it looks a lot like someone putting his dollar bills in a shredder, then flying to Germany and claiming the ECB should print him Euros because he destroyed his dollars.

    Obviously I missed something here. Can someone explain what?

    • No, you've got it; there can be no authoritative transaction between blockchains unless the algorithms agree to respect inputs from each other, in which case you've either created one bigger blockchain with two different units of measure, or made two really insecure blockchains.

      Whatever. People will buy into this and as long as the overall trend is 'up', it won't matter. They'll believe until after it finally crashes... and maybe even then.

  • Build up one business scheme and get out before it falls, only to build up a similar business and get out before that falls. Rinse, repeat.

    I believe this is very similar to some sort of ????? scheme, I just can't quite remember what it is called...

  • Every day, we seem to have another crypto-currency being touted and most seem like vapor-ware.

    Founders are gonna put on a good show, then take investor money and run.

  • No, no, no. Do not listen to that man.

    He's a lying, cheating, scammer creating another scamcoin.

  • It's still a wild west frontier primarily of interest to currency speculators, but moves such as this may open doors for those whose interests are in using digital currency as a low cost transactional tool for commerce, rather than the object of commerce itself.

