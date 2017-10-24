Why Did Ubuntu Drop Unity? Mark Shuttleworth Explains (omgubuntu.co.uk) 108
Ubuntu's decision to ditch Unity took many of us by surprise earlier this year. Now Ubuntu founder Mark Shuttleworth shares more details about why Ubuntu chose to drop Unity. From a report: Shuttleworth says he, along with the other 'leads' at Canonical, came to a consensual view that they should put the company on the path to becoming a public company. And to appear attractive to potential investors the company has to focus on its areas of profitability -- something Unity, Ubuntu phone, Unity 8 and convergence were not part of: "[The decision] meant that we couldn't have on our books (effectively) very substantial projects which clearly have no commercial angle to them at all. It doesn't mean that we would consider changing the terms of Ubuntu for example, because it's foundational to everything we do. And we don't have to, effectively," he said. Money may have meant Unity's demise but the wider Ubuntu project is in rude health. as Shuttleworth explains: "One of the things I'm most proud of is in the last 7 years is that Ubuntu itself became completely sustainable. I could get hit by a bus tomorrow and Ubuntu could continue. It's kind of magical, right? Here's a platform that is a world class enterprise platform, that's completely freely available, and yet it is sustainable. Jane Silber is largely to thank for that." While it's all-too-easy for desktop users to focus on, well, the desktop, there is far more to Canonical (the company) than the 6-monthly releases we look forward to. Losing Unity may have been a big blow for desktop users but it helped to balance other parts of the company: "There are huge possibilities for us in the enterprise beyond that, in terms of really defining how cloud infrastructure is built, how cloud applications are operated, and so on. And, in IoT, looking at that next wave of possibility, innovators creating stuff on IoT. And all of that is ample for us to essentially put ourselves on course to IPO around that." Dropping Unity wasn't easy for Mark, though: "We had this big chunk of work, which was Unity, which I really loved. I think the engineering of Unity 8 was pretty spectacularly good, and the deep ideas of how you bring these different form factors together was pretty beautiful.
I was happily using Ubuntu until 17.10. Gnome desktop scaling is very primitive compared to Unity and made my small hi-res screen look awful at 125% and 150% scaling. So I've gone back to Windows 10, which is a shame really.
A shame, but what about KDE Plasma 5.x? Does it scale well?
I'm writing this on Ubuntu 17.10 with a 1080p 13" monitor and 1.5 scaling that's perfect. How?
sudo apt install kubuntu-desktop
KDE's HiDPI scaling is as good as Unity's if not better. Also, why didn't you continue to use Unity? If you upgraded, Unity is still a desktop option, but my guess is that you are trolling or lazy.
Re:It's a shame (Score:4, Insightful)
No, I'm pretty new to using Linux so I wasn't aware that that was an option.
This thread is the Linux community in a nutshell.
Ive been using KDE since the late 90's. And in my opinion it is better than the rest unless you want to get something that's able to be super personalized like enlightenment. As far as KDE goes, their Plasma desktop is turning out to be quite nice. Still with very little overhead, as normal, especially compared to gnome or unity.
Re:It's a shame (Score:5, Insightful)
And this is how you get people on Linux. Through insults and abuse. Good job, jackass.
Re:It's a shame (Score:4, Funny)
Generally speaking, as a software developer (I'm currently working on a cross-platform game), I try to leave my development systems as close to stock as possible on the platforms my customers are likely to be using. That means I use Windows 10, macOS 10.12 (Sierra), and Ubuntu (16.04 LTS) w/ the default Unity desktop. I'll probably create a new Unity partition for 17.xx soon, and I'll certainly be leaving it with the stock desktop. This gives me the greatest chance of reproducing application bugs on thes
Whoops. That should read: "I'll probably create a new Ubuntu partition for 17.xx soon..."
As someone using an HP Spectre X360 13" laptop (1920x1080 screen) with a 27" Samsung 4K monitor, I can happily say that desktop scaling sucked *ss on Unity and has merely switched to sucking the dog's bollocks under Gnome. Either way, you'll be left with a bad taste in your mouth.
Windows 10 can somehow figure out if i'm using my laptop with a 4k 27" screen, or with a 1600x1200 21" screen (I have the 21" at work). Once logged in, the scaling matches between both screens. It "just works". Ubuntu has *neve
In my experience Linux Mint with Cinnamon scales well.
The only thing is that on my dual monitor setup with one 4k screen (4096x2160) and another at 1900x1200 the 1900x1200 uses the same scaling (so too large). That's where Win 10k wins as it manages to scale only the 4k and keep the other screen 'unscaled'
Other than that, Cinnamon does a good job IMO
Windows 10 can somehow figure out if i'm using my laptop with a 4k 27" screen, or with a 1600x1200 21" screen (I have the 21" at work). Once logged in, the scaling matches between both screens. It "just works". Ubuntu has *never* done this, on any screen setup i've had.
Windows used to be fucking terrible at this and the only one that seemed to do a good job of it was OSX but Windows 10 certainly does seem to have gotten it sorted for the most part, obviously the various application GUI frameworks makes it somewhat more challenging but it's getting better and better. Still haven't found a Linux DWM that handles this well (perhaps there is one though?), though then there is the problem of even more GUI frameworks on Linux than there are on Windows or Mac.
Try using it with multiple screens on a Surface Book and watch it get very confused
Re:It's a shame (Score:5, Insightful)
In retrospect that would have been the ideal solution.
Re: (Score:3)
I was happily using Ubuntu until 17.10. Gnome desktop scaling is very primitive compared to Unity and made my small hi-res screen look awful at 125% and 150% scaling. So I've gone back to Windows 10...
There are plenty of Ubuntu-derived distros using other DEs. Did you try any of them? Completely dropping Linux because of a lack of Unity seems a bit extreme.
No, but I've downloaded Kubuntu and will try that out later.
Something, something, Dark Side
Something, something, systemd.
Vi not?
Re: (Score:2)
Xubuntu user here. Not sure what I'm missing out on by using XFCE. Does what I need.
Exactly! The self-appointed UI "experts" behind Gnome, KDE and Unity seem to be convinced that there is something horribly incomplete, nay, wrong, about such more traditional desktop environments, which warrants the complete redesign that those three monstrosities entail.
I'm thankful for TDE. Gnome and KDE4 nearly ended my pursuit of a linux desktop.
Even with what remains, profitability a challenge. (Score:4, Interesting)
So Ubuntu Phone was an unmitigated commercial flop (as was Ubuntu on the TV). Ubuntu as a supported desktop OS is just not a prospect anyone is about to pay for.
So they can trumpet their share of cloud instances. That's a nice looking metric for them sure enough, but the whole reason is because they are the no-fuss no-cost option. It has not translated to people paying Canonical for much as of yet. They have been trying to drive this up from the instances to the infrastructure where there *could* be some consulting money to be had, but that has not been a huge commercial success as of yet.
Similarly, they can court IoT, but again we are talking about companies that shave every last fraction of a cent possible from their cost, volumes are extremely high and any cost is not tolerated. Popularity comes by being the no cost option. You may say 'quality', but that random ass yocto build you cobbled together seems good enough, fits in your memory footprint, and without paying anyone to do it for you. Sure your home grown is crap and will probably bite you in the ass down the road, but every penny counts and your device is probably going to just be rebadged as needed by other companies, so you don't even have much of a reputation to protect, statistically speaking of IoT device makers.
Despite some respectable technical effort and good judgement about what is and is not appropriate in a release cycle, as a business endeavor I think they are deeply challenged to find an 'in'.
It's going to be fun when they try to explain Mir.
Ubuntu as a supported desktop OS is just not a prospect anyone is about to pay for. (...) So they can trumpet their share of cloud instances. That's a nice looking metric for them sure enough, but the whole reason is because they are the no-fuss no-cost option. It has not translated to people paying Canonical for much as of yet.
So... good for the desktop? I mean Red Hat found their thing and unceremoniously dropped Red Hat Linux (their non-enterprise desktop offering) for a community testbed. As long as Canonical hasn't found its thing they need Ubuntu as marketing, almost every Linux user knows it even if it's not their daily driver. If they become "the cloud distro" and all their paying customers will use it for that anyway they don't need the desktop. Then they could just let Mint, Elementary or openSUSE take over or do a Fedor
Re: (Score:2)
If pay a few bucks for Ubuntu if it wasn't shit. I'd love to get off Windows, I'm happy to pay for it, but basic stuff like the mouse and scaling have to work.
You just like arguing don't you
:P
It’s a British idiom.
This is why Linux fails on the desktop
Isn't Mint built on top of Ubuntu?
Isn't every distro just a collection of the same base packages, some specific tools, a repo, and an installer?
Why go public? It’s so Shuttleworth can cash out.
What would Unity do?
Cash-in on a bunch of Wall-Street folk investing without a clue, then ride their golden parachute until it hits pool water. In my response, I assume you meant to type "Ubuntu" and not "Unity." If you're really asking what a program would do when a company goes public well.... it will compute?
Because Unity was crap... (Score:1)
Modded *down*??? Are you kidding me?
Apparently there's an Ubuntu shill out there with mod points - lol!
Kind of obvious (Score:5, Interesting)
So these projects eventually became a money pit and the sensible thing was to dump them. The really sensible thing would have been to not start them in the first place, but I guess we should be thankful again that Ubuntu Linux is converging again instead of diverging.
Been using Ubuntu Mate for quite some time (Score:2)
Touch centric (Score:2)
Still sucks balls for real work even after all this time. Both unity and gnome 3 are still absolutely horrible for a real workstation that you sit in front of all day. I'm sorry, but the touch gui people who insist that 5-7 years worth of work can even come close to what mouse and keyboard have evolved and matured into after 40 years? How arrogant can you get? Even newer technologies like voice are going to fail in a real working environment. Its mouse and keyboard for anyone until a true neural interface i
Simple enough (Score:2)
I have been using Xubuntu since many years, and on a few occations Lubuntu (when hardware has been limited).
Windows is not getting more advanced as a "Window Manager" or a "Desktop". Neither is Mac OS X.
Xubuntu used to come with the "Dock" activated by default, now it is not.
Isn't it quite clear that simplicity is the way to go? Some kind of "start menu" for launching applications. Some way to switch between open applications. Some place to display clock and wifi status. And for those who want, drives/folde
Because Unity was crap... (Score:2)
... and everyone jumped ship to Linux Mint the instant Ubuntu started using it?
Posting again since the first post was modded down by an Ubuntu shill with mod pts...
Got any more buddy?
Hahaha nice troll, I almost actually responde.... shit. Dammit.
How I wish this were true. I'm a pretty minimal GUI user and having a desktop that looks the same, and behaves pretty much the same, so I could get on with doing what I want to do would be a great thing.
5 years ago, it was all that 3D desktop crap, then we decided that what we needed was "clean" (i.e. not that 3D desktop crap). And now everybody has decided that we are so junked out on phones that we should starting swiping with our mouse.
I get grumpy when they move all the stuff around at the supermarket a