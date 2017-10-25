North Korea Could Be Secretly Mining Cryptocurrency On Your Computer (qz.com) 28
An anonymous reader shares a report: North Korea has a cryptocurrency infatuation. Its government has been accused of unleashing a global ransomware attack to raise bitcoin, mining the cryptocurrency within its borders, and hacking South Korean bitcoin exchanges. Now, research firm Recorded Future says there's a strong chance Kim Jong-un's regime is experimenting with malware that secretly mines currency using other people's computers. Malware crypto-mining is a new global trend among hackers, says a new report from Recorded Future, which monitors discussions among "the criminal underground" on the so-called dark web. Starting this year, hackers seem to be shifting away from high-intensity, widespread ransomware attacks, towards "long-term, low velocity" crypto-mining in the background. Recorded Future has not detected specific instances of North Korean malware mining, but believes that the regime has the knowhow, motive, and interest in cryptocurrencies to execute similar attacks. "North Korean threat actors have prior experience in assembling and managing botnets, bitcoin mining, and cryptocurrency theft, as well as in custom altering publicly available malware; three elements that would be key to effectively creating and managing a network of covert cryptocurrency miners," Recorded Future's report reads.
What you can conclude from these constant news: (Score:1)
North Korea and Russia are NOT the enemy. That's the only thing that's for sure.
It fits (Score:3)
I have a long-standing axiom that the more something is advertised to be true, the less likely it is to actually be true. Oft-repeated superlative phrases like "fastest network", "number one in service", "widest selection", etc. can generally be taken as slowest, worst, and limited respectively.
If you feel like you're being manipulated, it's because you are. This is particularly true when you see sudden ramp-up in coverage about a story, nation, or technology where previously there had been none. A single s
Re: (Score:2)
I have family in Japan - there are legitimate concerns about missiles flying over their country. They have enough to worry about with earthquakes, volcanoes, typhoons, nuclear plant meltdown.. missiles from N. Korea is a bit over the top.
Russia - they invaded Ukraine and still occupy part of it. They are just as active covertly in the
ohhh soo scary (Score:2, Insightful)
you mean how American companies secretly mine bitcoin using javascript?
Enjoy your western propaganda FUD of the day
Now we know why... (Score:2)
Now we know why DPRK needed the internet connection though Russia for those 20 IP addresses they have..
A non issue for security (Score:1)
Speculation isn't news (Score:2)
Almost anything "could" happen.
TFS says there's "a strong chance" that NK is doing something, but presents no evidence.
From TFA: "Recorded Future has not detected specific instances of North Korean malware mining"
Articles such as this are tabloid-worthy, and IMO reduce the overall quality of
Enjoy your day.
They only have 20 websites (Score:2)
I thought mining from websites would only happen if you went to a page that uses it. Anyone browsing one of the 20 web sites that North Korea has? If they're even on the general Internet at all.
I guess they could be doing through hacked ads or something like that, but we're all running ad-blockers right? Right?
Soo.. how much longer until the Bitcoin crackdown? (Score:2)
I'm sure that various world governments have to be getting sick of Bitcoin and Etherium funding so-called "terrorist" states like North Korea and Iran. How much longer is it going to be before they start forcing ISP's to block transaction requests at the network layer?
Sure, the cryptocoin developers will find workarounds for such measures, but even a threat of a government trying something like this would likely cause the value of the currency to drop.
I thought I was being targeted in a scam (Score:2)
If they are... (Score:1)
They are doing it very slowly. Both my CPU and GPU are near zero % utilisation.
Really? (Score:2)
Recorded Future has not detected specific instances of North Korean malware mining, but believes that the regime has the knowhow, motive, and interest in cryptocurrencies to execute similar attacks.
So in other words - you have exactly nothing to say, but spent an entire article saying it.
It's funny to watch us gearing up for war (Score:2)
BTW, what are we gonna do with 22 million shell shocked refugees in a country that doesn't have any natural resources whatsoever?