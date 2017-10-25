Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses The Almighty Buck Technology

Amazon Key Puts Deliveries -- And Delivery People -- In Your Home (wired.com) 40

Posted by msmash from the next-up dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Rushing home to sign for a package can be a chore, and nothing craters a day like having a delivery stolen from your doorstep. The question Amazon asks with its new Key app and Cloud security camera: Are those annoyances enough to let a delivery person into your home, unattended, to drop off a box? The answer should present itself soon enough, at least in the 37 cities in which Amazon will launch its new in-home delivery service as of November 8. There, customers who purchase an Amazon Cloud Cam, own a compatible smart lock, and download the accompanying Amazon Key app can grant access for in-home deliveries -- and watch the drop-offs live, remotely. The system, exclusive for Prime members, costs $250 to get started, a price that includes both the camera and a smart lock from either Kwikset or Yale. (You can also buy the cameras individually for $120, with a slight discount applied for buying multiples.) And while Amazon has gone to some lengths to minimize the creepiness of a definitionally invasive service, it still forces potential enlistees to consider just what kind of trade-offs they're willing to make in the name of convenience. Amazon says that in-home delivery will be available for "tens of millions" of items, whether it's sent same-day, standard, or any shipping method in between. As for those safety measures: Amazon's doing what it can to ensure that strangers don't game its system.

Amazon Key Puts Deliveries -- And Delivery People -- In Your Home More | Reply

Amazon Key Puts Deliveries -- And Delivery People -- In Your Home

Comments Filter:
  • No. Just no freakin' way. The folks they will hire as delivery folks aren't going to be well paid. I can see casing your house for a later robbery as being a helluva lot more lucrative. Having "cloud security" just means it's probably not working as well as a normal security system or being used/hijacked as a DDoS zombie. Call me a Luddite, but I gotta say "Not just no. Hell no, Amazon."
    • Also I wonder what your homeowner's insurance policy will have to say about this.

    • A prerequisite of this system is a camera, so presumably you'd be able to tell if they were spending an inordinate amount of time in your house. I already have an electronic lock on my side door, and it technically works with Z-Wave, but I'd still have work to do to make this feasible. First I'd need to buy the Amazon camera. Then I'd need to get a different lock, because this one isn't compatible with Amazon's camera despite supporting Z-Wave. Then I'd need to buy the Z-Wave module for my Napco burglar ala

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by zlives ( 2009072 )

        i think you are missing the point, that being that your home needs to be a walled amazon garden...

    • Delivery drivers in Silicon Valley get paid $15/hour. That's slightly more than what a Dell tech gets paid to drive 600 miles every week.
    • They can do like they always do. Leave it at my back door.
  • I thought they were going to be delivering everything by drone and/or autonomous vehicles. I'm sure people will jump on this. Only $250 to protect Amazon from refunding people from stolen packages? Sign me up!

  • New house style? (Score:3)

    by ctilsie242 ( 4841247 ) on Wednesday October 25, 2017 @04:50PM (#55432305)

    I can see a new house style with either a second building like an external garage or an isolated room with its own door, with a fridge/freezer just for Amazon or other deliveries. One door would be for the deliveryperson to drop off the goodies, and another person could just open it up when inside to get stuff. That way, if the lock was forced or compromised, it wouldn't mean access to the entire house.

      • A mantrap is similar, but this is more of a vestibule for someone to put stuff in a secure spot without having access to the rest of the place. Perhaps it could be done by having a little hallway with a door at each end. It wouldn't need to have one door be locked for the other to be opened, but is intended to be a space to ensure stuff is secure from the outside, while keeping the rest of the home secure.

        One could always get away with a dumb waiter type of mechanism with a multiple story house as well.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mysidia ( 191772 )

      or an isolated room with its own door, with a fridge/freezer

      Just like an attached garage.
      Maybe all a lot of people will need to do to get that is find a place to cut a normal sized door into their garage, so they can put a smart lock on that while the main garage door stays shut.

      Then paint a clearly designated area on the ground where the vehicles park when people get home, and a clearly designated area for packages to be left.

  • Install a dropbox to receive packages. Same thing UPS and FedEx use. Easy to put stuff in, but hard to get anything out unless you have the key to open it.

  • Okay, first off, the one thing that they do right in this whole thing is that it's literally "buy in" (rather than opt in), because you have to purchase the lock/camera/scanner tech-package. If you don't want this service, don't buy the damn thing.

    But I don't think they've really thought this out in terms of how the public is going to respond. I mean, I don't like rushing home to sign for a package, but then, I live in an apartment building, so they're supposed to be leaving the packages at the front office

  • Interview with Amazon delivery driver (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I heard an interview last week with one of their "drivers" who got arrested for using heroin while driving....they found a bunch of amazon packages in his trunk and thought they caught a porch thief. But noooo, he had all the right creds to prove he was a delivery driver. He had just got out of prison for home robbery, the car he was using was stolen, he was on heroin and he had no divers license....this is who they want to give access to my house while I am at work? HAHAHA, they are going to get sued until

  • How many times do we have to read about this story?

  • I've met some of the Amazon delivery drivers, and I wouldn't trust any of them with the key to my mailbox, let alone the key to my house.

  • How about a big cup of NO!

  • Let's just work on getting to my house first... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by hal2814 ( 725639 ) on Wednesday October 25, 2017 @05:01PM (#55432403)
    In my area Amazon does a lot of their own delivery, especially on same day or next day Prime. Out of the 12 things I've bought from them using their own couriers only 8 ever got to me. USPS, FedEx, and UPS have all been 100% during that time. I think maybe Amazon should focus on actually getting to my house before they worry about whether or not I'll let them inside.

  • Sigh. (Score:2)

    by ledow ( 319597 )

    Just buy a large secure drop-box. Then any company can use it, and nobody can get to your parcels.

    Hell, stick a cheap Wifi camera on it so you can see who's playing about with it from your phone.

    Giving away literal access to your entire home, as well as 24/7 access to a camera inside your property, to allow someone to deposit a parcel is ludicrous and unnecessary given cheaper, better alternatives that don't tie you into a company like Amazon.

  • Am I the only one that thinks this is VERY creepy?

  • I wonder how many people are going to come home to find Fluffy outside because it got out when the door opened.
    Well hopefully Fluffy stays away from the road.

  • Their old business model was similar, but without the cameras:

    https://www.schwans.com/ [schwans.com]

    When I was a kid, you'd give them the house key and they would show up while you at work and put stuff in your refrigerator and freezer. It looks like they don't do that anymore.

Slashdot Top Deals

Wasn't there something about a PASCAL programmer knowing the value of everything and the Wirth of nothing?

Close