Amazon Key Puts Deliveries -- And Delivery People -- In Your Home (wired.com) 40
An anonymous reader shares a report: Rushing home to sign for a package can be a chore, and nothing craters a day like having a delivery stolen from your doorstep. The question Amazon asks with its new Key app and Cloud security camera: Are those annoyances enough to let a delivery person into your home, unattended, to drop off a box? The answer should present itself soon enough, at least in the 37 cities in which Amazon will launch its new in-home delivery service as of November 8. There, customers who purchase an Amazon Cloud Cam, own a compatible smart lock, and download the accompanying Amazon Key app can grant access for in-home deliveries -- and watch the drop-offs live, remotely. The system, exclusive for Prime members, costs $250 to get started, a price that includes both the camera and a smart lock from either Kwikset or Yale. (You can also buy the cameras individually for $120, with a slight discount applied for buying multiples.) And while Amazon has gone to some lengths to minimize the creepiness of a definitionally invasive service, it still forces potential enlistees to consider just what kind of trade-offs they're willing to make in the name of convenience. Amazon says that in-home delivery will be available for "tens of millions" of items, whether it's sent same-day, standard, or any shipping method in between. As for those safety measures: Amazon's doing what it can to ensure that strangers don't game its system.
Re: (Score:2)
And you only have to pay Amazon 250 dollars to give them the means to access live video of inside and outside your house and access to your door's lock.
Oh yeah - and if you have a home delivery scheduled that day, they recommend you leave your home alarm unarmed.
Large privacy concerns aside, this looks cool... especially if the videos don't count against your amazon drive storage. I already have this stuff set up at my house (moving to home assistant and pulling my smart home away from the cloud), but if I
Re: (Score:2)
So, anyone in the neighborhood who realizes that you've signed up for this thing now knows that your alarm is likely to be turned off on any day you receive a delivery. BRILLIANT!
Re: (Score:2)
From their site
What if I have a home security system?
Amazon Key is not integrated with home security systems. On the day of delivery, you will need to disarm your home security alarm.
and it looks like you have to pay to store the videos from the camera if you want more than 24 hours.
Re: (Score:2)
Just have the delivery people leave your package hidden outside under the doormat [express.co.uk]
Fuuuuuuuuuuck that. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
A prerequisite of this system is a camera, so presumably you'd be able to tell if they were spending an inordinate amount of time in your house. I already have an electronic lock on my side door, and it technically works with Z-Wave, but I'd still have work to do to make this feasible. First I'd need to buy the Amazon camera. Then I'd need to get a different lock, because this one isn't compatible with Amazon's camera despite supporting Z-Wave. Then I'd need to buy the Z-Wave module for my Napco burglar ala
Re: (Score:2)
i think you are missing the point, that being that your home needs to be a walled amazon garden...
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Creimer, since you just lost your job at Solar City [slashdot.org], here's a job listing for Amazon Delivery Associate at $15/hour.
https://www.indeed.com/cmp/On-Courier-365/jobs/Amazon-Delivery-Associate-Daily-Bonus-dc4bef8f804b92b5 [indeed.com]
You should post your resume on Indeed if you want to get recruiter emails for Dell tech drivers.
Re: Fuuuuuuuuuuck that. (Score:1)
What? (Score:2)
New house style? (Score:3)
I can see a new house style with either a second building like an external garage or an isolated room with its own door, with a fridge/freezer just for Amazon or other deliveries. One door would be for the deliveryperson to drop off the goodies, and another person could just open it up when inside to get stuff. That way, if the lock was forced or compromised, it wouldn't mean access to the entire house.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
A mantrap is similar, but this is more of a vestibule for someone to put stuff in a secure spot without having access to the rest of the place. Perhaps it could be done by having a little hallway with a door at each end. It wouldn't need to have one door be locked for the other to be opened, but is intended to be a space to ensure stuff is secure from the outside, while keeping the rest of the home secure.
One could always get away with a dumb waiter type of mechanism with a multiple story house as well.
Re: (Score:2)
or an isolated room with its own door, with a fridge/freezer
Just like an attached garage.
Maybe all a lot of people will need to do to get that is find a place to cut a normal sized door into their garage, so they can put a smart lock on that while the main garage door stays shut.
Then paint a clearly designated area on the ground where the vehicles park when people get home, and a clearly designated area for packages to be left.
Better low tech solution (Score:2)
Install a dropbox to receive packages. Same thing UPS and FedEx use. Easy to put stuff in, but hard to get anything out unless you have the key to open it.
Re: (Score:1)
Wal-Mart wants to deliver to your fridge.
https://thenextweb.com/business/2017/09/22/walmart-fires-back-at-amazon-with-new-direct-to-fridge-service/ [thenextweb.com]
I feel that this is a colossally bad idea (Score:2)
Okay, first off, the one thing that they do right in this whole thing is that it's literally "buy in" (rather than opt in), because you have to purchase the lock/camera/scanner tech-package. If you don't want this service, don't buy the damn thing.
But I don't think they've really thought this out in terms of how the public is going to respond. I mean, I don't like rushing home to sign for a package, but then, I live in an apartment building, so they're supposed to be leaving the packages at the front office
Re: I feel that this is a colossally bad idea (Score:1)
Interview with Amazon delivery driver (Score:1)
I heard an interview last week with one of their "drivers" who got arrested for using heroin while driving....they found a bunch of amazon packages in his trunk and thought they caught a porch thief. But noooo, he had all the right creds to prove he was a delivery driver. He had just got out of prison for home robbery, the car he was using was stolen, he was on heroin and he had no divers license....this is who they want to give access to my house while I am at work? HAHAHA, they are going to get sued until
Again? (Score:2)
How many times do we have to read about this story?
No thanks (Score:2)
I've met some of the Amazon delivery drivers, and I wouldn't trust any of them with the key to my mailbox, let alone the key to my house.
NO! (Score:1)
How about a big cup of NO!
Let's just work on getting to my house first... (Score:4, Interesting)
Sigh. (Score:2)
Just buy a large secure drop-box. Then any company can use it, and nobody can get to your parcels.
Hell, stick a cheap Wifi camera on it so you can see who's playing about with it from your phone.
Giving away literal access to your entire home, as well as 24/7 access to a camera inside your property, to allow someone to deposit a parcel is ludicrous and unnecessary given cheaper, better alternatives that don't tie you into a company like Amazon.
Creepy (Score:2)
Fluffy (Score:1)
I wonder how many people are going to come home to find Fluffy outside because it got out when the door opened.
Well hopefully Fluffy stays away from the road.
Ever heard of Schwans? (Score:2)
Their old business model was similar, but without the cameras:
https://www.schwans.com/ [schwans.com]
When I was a kid, you'd give them the house key and they would show up while you at work and put stuff in your refrigerator and freezer. It looks like they don't do that anymore.