'The Second Gilded Age Is Upon Us'

Robotron23 writes: Wealth inequality is at its highest since the turn of the 20th century -- the so-called 'Gilded Age' -- as the proportion of capital held by the world's 1,542 dollar billionaires swells further. The report, commissioned by the Swiss banking giant UBS and UK accounting company PwC, discusses the impacts of technology and globalization on the situation, and arrives weeks after the IMF recommended that the world's richest pay higher taxes to ease the disparity of wealth.

  • it can only end well.

  • ENOUGH. Time to roll out the goddamn guillotines. They will never release control with out a fight. This economy has and culture have taken so much from all of us. If it comes down to blood in the streets so be it. My life sucks already. Knuckle up Daddy Warbucks - it's clobberin' time.

    • The uber-rich really are selfish and shortsighted. Selfish I understand, but the shortsightedness is ridiculous. No matter how nice the masses have it (and at least where I live, you have to be pretty poor before you're not 'rich' in a global or historical context), when a relatively small number of people have so much wealth they can buy and sell the rest of us without a care in the world... the masses will eventually revolt.

      And it's so stupid, because the uber-rich are wealthy on the backs of a society

    • Guillotines serve no purpose. If you look at what happened in France, you just got a different type of tyrant, a far more dangerous one running the country. Same happened in Russia.

      Chopping off a nasty head doesn't mean you'll get a nice new one. We do need change but it shouldn't come with a sharp blade.

  • more unions are needed!!

  • To paying down massive government debts or hand outs to the poor?

  • I should write a cookbook!
    I'll call it "100 Recipes for Cooking Rich People!"
    It's brilliant! Everyone will spend their last few dollars to buy it!
    I'll be rich!!! ... Wait, never mind.

  • According to the report, the main thing that's changed is billionaires in Asia. So the communist country of China is turning out billionaires like there's no tomorrow. Good for growth, I guess. To each according to his need.
  • Just because there are numbers in a computer doesn't mean that those numbers translate into material wealth. Remember Elizabeth Holmes? Her net worth went from $4 billion to zero in a blink of an eye. Was her wealth ever real in a material sense? Are any of those net worth numbers actually real?
  • My observation is that wealth transfers are focused on the poor while the middle class gets little relief thus the gap between middle class and poor shrinks. Already in many states it makes more sense to be on welfare than work (citation below). Between the subsidized health care, no-copay medical, free phones, free food, and other perks the poor may on paper make less than the middle class yet really do as well or better. Meanwhile the 1% soar ever higher because once you have all the money you need the

  • What about just ensuring that people get their fair share [johnmoserfoncongress.com]?

    A fair wage, fair hours, and a fair share. Once again, we must offer the American people a new deal [johnmoserforcongress.com]; Hell, it's about time!

  • The problem that so many of these initiatives have, when it comes down to IMPLEMENTATION, is that governments have a major problem with "wealth" as distinct from "income". Because wealth can be hidden, obfuscated and invested in so many ways, most give up trying to tax it by traditional means. So they focus on Income.

    And there's a HUGE problem there, because income != wealth. At least, again, the way most governments choose to define "income".

    I'm a small business owner, and when I get my K-1 every year,

