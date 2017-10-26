'The Second Gilded Age Is Upon Us' (theguardian.com) 34
Robotron23 writes: Wealth inequality is at its highest since the turn of the 20th century -- the so-called 'Gilded Age' -- as the proportion of capital held by the world's 1,542 dollar billionaires swells further. The report, commissioned by the Swiss banking giant UBS and UK accounting company PwC, discusses the impacts of technology and globalization on the situation, and arrives weeks after the IMF recommended that the world's richest pay higher taxes to ease the disparity of wealth.
Since currencies are not longer pegged to some commodity, wealth is no longer a zero sum game.
Your neighbor can be a billionaire and that won't stop you from becoming one either.
in our country alone the poorest of the poor are still better off than the rich in many places around the world. this class warfare is nothing to be taken seriously in this day and age.
viva le monde! (Score:2)
it can only end well.
It's ended well every other time, right?
in the usa you get better doctors in lock up then on the street + room and board.
Sharpening my knives here
nearly time to eat!
Guillotine time. (Score:2, Interesting)
The uber-rich really are selfish and shortsighted. Selfish I understand, but the shortsightedness is ridiculous. No matter how nice the masses have it (and at least where I live, you have to be pretty poor before you're not 'rich' in a global or historical context), when a relatively small number of people have so much wealth they can buy and sell the rest of us without a care in the world... the masses will eventually revolt.
And it's so stupid, because the uber-rich are wealthy on the backs of a society
Guillotines serve no purpose. If you look at what happened in France, you just got a different type of tyrant, a far more dangerous one running the country. Same happened in Russia.
Chopping off a nasty head doesn't mean you'll get a nice new one. We do need change but it shouldn't come with a sharp blade.
more unions are needed!! (Score:2)
more unions are needed!!
more unions are needed!!
I'd rather have more onions. I love onions.
Higher taxes go where? (Score:2)
To paying down massive government debts or hand outs to the poor?
Brilliant Idea! (Score:2)
I should write a cookbook!
... Wait, never mind.
I'll call it "100 Recipes for Cooking Rich People!"
It's brilliant! Everyone will spend their last few dollars to buy it!
I'll be rich!!!
Mainly Asia (Score:2)
Modern wealth is an illusion (Score:2)
still shrinks middle class (Score:2)
Isn't inequality about someone not having enough? (Score:2)
What about just ensuring that people get their fair share [johnmoserfoncongress.com]?
A fair wage, fair hours, and a fair share. Once again, we must offer the American people a new deal [johnmoserforcongress.com]; Hell, it's about time!
Welp my fault for clicking through the preview. People really must get their fair share [johnmoserforcongress.com], though.
Wealth vs. Income (Score:2)
The problem that so many of these initiatives have, when it comes down to IMPLEMENTATION, is that governments have a major problem with "wealth" as distinct from "income". Because wealth can be hidden, obfuscated and invested in so many ways, most give up trying to tax it by traditional means. So they focus on Income.
And there's a HUGE problem there, because income != wealth. At least, again, the way most governments choose to define "income".
I'm a small business owner, and when I get my K-1 every year,