India Overtakes the US To Become the World's Second Largest Smartphone Market (techcrunch.com) 7
A reader shares a report: Move over America, India is now the world's second largest smartphone market. That's according to a new report from Canalys which claims smartphone shipments in India crossed the 40 million mark for the first time in Q3 2017 courtesy of 23 percent annual growth. That means that India has overtaken the U.S. on sales with only China ahead of it. Given the huge gulf in populations -- India's stands at over 1.3 billion while the U.S. is around 320 million -- the move had been expected for some time, but recent developments, including demonetization in late 2016, set progress back during recent quarters. "This growth comes as a relief to the smartphone industry. Doubts about India's market potential are clearly dispelled by this result," Canalys analyst Ishan Dutt said in a statement.
Wow, the country with the second largest population is the second largest market. Who could believe it?
Chasing the dragon's tail of profits makes companies do funny things. Saturating a market for one. Make sure everyone who wants one has one and then what? You release a new version. Fine but what features are you going to sell it on? And what happens when you run out of new features? From what we've seen so far, you start removing things from the base product and hope no one remembers it in a year or two when you reintroduce it.
Or you jump ships and find a market that's not saturated to the same extent and
So where do they out source their Tech Support to?
