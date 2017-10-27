Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Einstein's Note On Happiness, Given To Bellboy In 1922, Fetches $1.6 Million (theguardian.com) 3

Posted by msmash from the dispatch dept.
A note that Albert Einstein gave to a courier in Tokyo briefly describing his theory on happy living has sold at auction in Jerusalem for $1.56m, according to auctioneers. From a report: The winning bid for the note far exceeded the pre-auction estimate of between $5,000 and $8,000, according to Winner's auctions. "It was an all-time record for an auction of a document in Israel," said Winner's spokesman Meni Chadad, adding that the buyer was a European who wished to remain anonymous. The note, on Imperial Hotel Tokyo stationery, says in German that "a quiet and modest life brings more joy than a pursuit of success bound with constant unrest." "I am really happy that there are people out there who are still interested in science and history and timeless deliveries in a world which is developing so fast," the seller said on condition of anonymity after the sale.

