Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses The Almighty Buck Technology

British Company Adds the Word 'Blockchain' to Its Name, Sees Its Shares Surge 394% (bloomberg.com) 16

Posted by msmash from the not-the-onion dept.
On-Line PLC, a British provider of stock market data, today saw its shares climb nearly 400% after changing its name to On-Line Blockchain PLC. From a report: "Blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies are a new and exciting area we have been working on for some time," the Essex-based company said in a statement on Thursday. "We feel the time is right to re-name the company to reflect these developments, where we believe the future growth will be in our sector." The shares pared gains after the company published a follow-up release on Friday, cautioning investors that the development of its blockchain product is still at an early stage. Still, the 238 percent rise as of 2:36 p.m. in London leaves the company's market value of 4.4 million pounds ($5.8 million) at its highest since 2005.

British Company Adds the Word 'Blockchain' to Its Name, Sees Its Shares Surge 394% More | Reply

British Company Adds the Word 'Blockchain' to Its Name, Sees Its Shares Surge 394%

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

The F-15 Eagle: If it's up, we'll shoot it down. If it's down, we'll blow it up. -- A McDonnel-Douglas ad from a few years ago

Close