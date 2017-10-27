British Company Adds the Word 'Blockchain' to Its Name, Sees Its Shares Surge 394% (bloomberg.com) 16
On-Line PLC, a British provider of stock market data, today saw its shares climb nearly 400% after changing its name to On-Line Blockchain PLC. From a report: "Blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies are a new and exciting area we have been working on for some time," the Essex-based company said in a statement on Thursday. "We feel the time is right to re-name the company to reflect these developments, where we believe the future growth will be in our sector." The shares pared gains after the company published a follow-up release on Friday, cautioning investors that the development of its blockchain product is still at an early stage. Still, the 238 percent rise as of 2:36 p.m. in London leaves the company's market value of 4.4 million pounds ($5.8 million) at its highest since 2005.
Holy Vapor, Batman (Score:2)
Just when you think we've reached Peak Buzzword Hype, somebody takes it up to Twelve.
Another good reason to nip wealth inequality (Score:2)
PT Barnum... (Score:3)
Is smiling somewhere.
Deja vu (Score:2)
20 years ago I saw companies adding "e" in front of their name (or ".com" at the end of the name) and sit back and watch the hordes of morons shoving cash in their faces.
Not a bubble (Score:2)
Finally that mystery step that comes before profit (Score:1)
Rename company something like the IoT Blockchain On Demand Deep Learning Virtual Assistant Augmented Reality Cloud Quantum Computing Company.
Just add "Blockchain" to your resume . . . (Score:2)
. . . and demand a 394% salary increase from your manager!
The real gag here, is that I am actually working with Blockchain at the moment.
But no, if I ask my manager where my 394% salary increase is . . . well, the language he would use in his answer would not make it through the Slashdot posting filters.
Hey, y'all give it a try: http://hyperledger-fabric.read... [readthedocs.io]
It could be worth 394% to you!
. . . and even more!
Or at least you can learn what Blockchain can't do, which these days is more important, sinc