After 12 Years, Mozilla Kills 'Firebug' Dev Tool

Posted by EditorDavid from the squashing-a-bug dept.
An anonymous reader quotes InfoWorld: The Firebug web development tool, an open source add-on to the Firefox browser, is being discontinued after 12 years, replaced by Firefox Developer Tools. Firebug will be dropped with next month's release of Firefox Quantum (version 57). The Firebug tool lets developers inspect, edit, and debug code in the Firefox browser as well as monitor CSS, HTML, and JavaScript in webpages. It still has more than a million people using it, said Jan Honza Odvarko, who has been the leader of the Firebug project. Many extensions were built for Firebug, which is itself is an extension to Firefox... The goal is to make debugging native to Firefox. "Sometimes, it's better to start from scratch, which is especially true for software development," Odvarko said.

  • As usual, Mozilla doesn't care about users (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    And this is typical of open source software. The developers often make decisions against the best interests and needs of their users, removing necessary features and useful functionality while making the software more complicated. As if the WebExtensions debacle wasn't bad enough, Firefox 57 is shaping up to be the downfall of Firefox. Sure, Firefox 56 might be faster than its predecessors, but market share will continue to evaporate in favor of browsers like Chrome. Face it, Firefox is basically dead, and

    • Re:As usual, Mozilla doesn't care about users (Score:5, Informative)

      by theweatherelectric ( 2007596 ) on Saturday October 28, 2017 @04:11PM (#55450669)

      Perhaps if open source developers learned from these mistakes

      What mistakes? Firebug has been merged [getfirebug.com] into Firefox Developer Tools. This happened a long time ago.

      • Some features have been merged in. But firebug is still far better then what is build in to firefox. So no more firefox upgrades for me -(

        • I agree. I have the new firefox and I REALLY miss firebug.

        • It would seem perhaps you know not of what you speak, Firebug has been nothing but a template skin to Firefox Developer Tools since "Monday, February 8th, 2016."

          • Re: (Score:1)

            by Anonymous Coward

            Uh, no. see the tracking bug here: https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=991806

            There are numerous parts of FB that are not in the FDT. A couple seem fairly basic (such as auto-completion) and FB as said for awhile that they won't do WebExtensions, so it sort of boggles my mind that they are not at parity yet.

            • Whether or not it has parity yet isn't particularly relevant. Firebug was discontinued over a year ago.

      • Firebug is better than Firefox Developer Tools. Those that have tried to use both will tell you. Now, if Firefox Developer Tools is set to improve.. I'm fine with that.

    • I pretty much completely forgot about FireFox until I started seeing talk about it on slashdot recently or when I work on my grandma's computer where I installed it ten years ago. I never a had an explicit reason to stop using it but it was a default install along with chrome about five years ago whenever I installed an OS on a new machine. I guess it did get slow and maybe I just didn't want to think in two or three browsers any more. I just install chrome and use it exclusively now as does just about e

  • Firefox marks most of the add-ons I use as "Legacy".

    It seems to me that software and hardware organizations are pushing for more and more control.

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by jimprdx ( 5063315 )

      A much better option is to go with Firefox ESR [mozilla.org], currently at version 52.4.1. I've installed it everywhere on all my Windows and Linux machines - it's guaranteed to be stable and supported until June 2018, which hopefully will be enough time for the new Firefox to stabilize (or worst-case scenario, give me enough time to find an alternative).

      One warning though - it may be difficult to move your Firefox profile from 56 to 52, as from 54 onward Mozilla messed up some backwards compatibility in preparation for

    • Most of the major Extensions have a version compatible with FF 57, there are a few holdouts still, but everything should settle down shortly. The biggest surprise for me is that Session Manager appears to of done nothing towards the WebApi compatibility due to a handful of missing/incomplete API's that would impact a small portion of it's features. "Tab Session Manager," is a bit buggy atm and pretty barebones but functional enough for now.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Ark42 ( 522144 )

        1 out of 6 of my extensions are OK to go for FF57. Some of them that aren't have issued statements saying that it's impossible to work with WebExtensions so they have no possibility to go forward. I basically have no choice but to stay with FF56 until they see the light and add back support for real extensions.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by tepples ( 727027 )

        Most of the major Extensions have a version compatible with FF 57, there are a few holdouts still

        Some of the WebExtension replacements for legacy extensions that I use are waiting for Mozilla to make equivalent functionality available. For example, I use Keybinder to disable the Ctrl+Q shortcut that I sometimes press by accident when aiming for Ctrl+W or Ctrl+Tab. The developers of equivalent WebExtensions are waiting on a fix for bug 1325692 [mozilla.org], which a Mozilla engineer has marked as wontfix for Firefox 57.

        Loss of Ctrl+Q blocking causes data loss.

  • How to pin firefox (no updates) (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I did this on all my Linux boxes:

    sudo apt-mark hold firefox firefox-locale-en

    Now when I update my system, I won't get the FF57 update. The reason is, about half the extensions I'm using are unavailable in FF57 due to the deprecation of the XUL framework.

    Until I sort out what to do (maybe move to a Firefox fork), I'm staying on FF56. Unfortunately most of the alternative browsers like Chrome are much worse from a privacy standpoint. But with FF57, I've heard rumo

    • But with FF57, I've heard rumors (not verified, but troubling...) that the former privacy extensions that are being ported to 57 won't be able to offer as much privacy as before. For example, instead of blocking the fetch of various ad trackers, they have to fetch them but then not display them. The fetching is the part I want to block.

      That is false. Their "new" (chrome-parroting) WebExtensions API is horrible, but stopping the "fetch" of any resource at any stage is quite easy [mozilla.org]. It's also trivial to selecti

  • "Sometimes, it's better to start from scratch, which is especially true for software development," Odvarko said.

    https://www.joelonsoftware.com... [joelonsoftware.com]

    • Whats better than making the same mistake once? Making it twice of course.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kjella ( 173770 )

      Meh, I've read that piece before and it's right except whenever it's wrong. I've ripped out smaller and bigger pieces of software and completely rewritten it from scratch, the problem is that you got people jumping the gun just like those who want to switch to fad language or framework or technology of the day. The people who clearly don't understand the complexity of the software but conclude that because I can't untangle this tangled mess it should be rewritten are dangerous as fuck. Then you have the peo

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by lucm ( 889690 )

        In this case, Joel on software is right. I've used firebug for a long time and it's much better than the browser tools in Chrome or IE. Firefox will not improve the developer experience by reinventing firebug, they will just make it different and repeat mistakes.

    • Firefox is an excellent example of why that view lacks nuance. The Netscape code base had become bloated and unmanageable, so we got Firefox. Continuous re-factoring is essential to progress.

  • Firebug isn't alive. The proper title is "After 12 years, Mozilla discontinues 'Firebug' dev tool".

  • I stuck with FF through all the terrible updates for one reason and one reason only: Firebug

    It was the most powerful development tool a web developer had. Easy to navigate, great debugger, smooth css editing, told you exactly what the problem was. The day it stopped worked I dumped FF and never looked back.

    Chrome dev tools are acceptable but just hard to navigate and find things. Have made strides in capturing events.

  • I tried migrating to dev tools but as I said somewhere above it was horribly slow and substantially impacted productivity. More importantly I was impacted by no migration solution for the loss of Firepath, a Firebug add-on. Sure there is an Xpath console in dev tools but it is broken for me and even if it worked the extra keystrokes to work in console rather than simply using the Firepath search box would slow me down - hamper productivity.

    For anyone that has used both it is obvious how superior Firebug i

