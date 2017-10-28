After 12 Years, Mozilla Kills 'Firebug' Dev Tool (infoworld.com) 84
An anonymous reader quotes InfoWorld: The Firebug web development tool, an open source add-on to the Firefox browser, is being discontinued after 12 years, replaced by Firefox Developer Tools. Firebug will be dropped with next month's release of Firefox Quantum (version 57). The Firebug tool lets developers inspect, edit, and debug code in the Firefox browser as well as monitor CSS, HTML, and JavaScript in webpages. It still has more than a million people using it, said Jan Honza Odvarko, who has been the leader of the Firebug project. Many extensions were built for Firebug, which is itself is an extension to Firefox... The goal is to make debugging native to Firefox. "Sometimes, it's better to start from scratch, which is especially true for software development," Odvarko said.
Firefox remains the dominant browser
Bullcrap [statcounter.com]. Chrome has about half the market. Firefox is at about 6%, about half of Safari's share.
I only use Firefox for Selenium scripts, and even for that I have to use an old version since the latest releases of FF no longer work with Selenium. Web automation was the only area where Firefox was superior
... so they broke it.
Wow. How sad.
My father is retired and 70 now. He was once a nerd who used to do punch card programming back during the IBM mainframe 360 days. He is out of date with computer knowledge and industry for awhile now, but still uses Firefox. He is loyal because he saved us from MS owning the internet and reading about the nightmares of IE 6 early last decade.
I share his sentiment. I was a rapid Firefox fanboy back when it was called Phoenix and it was a secret geek thing like Linux today. My how times change an
Remember Firefox was growing almost unstoppable in 2010 and within 2 years started declining FAST. Any piece of software it can happen too as we all remember the days of 90% marketshare of IE 6 too which started to wane in just a few years to Firefox previously.
A major difference: Internet Explorer was intentionally ignored and crippled by Microsoft to stall the development of web apps in favor of native apps. Firefox won because they pretty much got a walkover and everyone except Microsoft wanted it to win. Nobody at Mozilla wanted to lose users and few wanted a for-profit company to replace them but they lost anyway. IMHO because they took way, way, way too long to do multi-process. Close a Chrome tab and the resources get reclaimed. If it crashes, one tab crash
Remember Firefox was growing almost unstoppable in 2010 and within 2 years started declining FAST. Any piece of software it can happen too as we all remember the days of 90% marketshare of IE 6 too which started to wane in just a few years to Firefox previously.
A major difference: Internet Explorer was intentionally ignored and crippled by Microsoft to stall the development of web apps in favor of native apps. Firefox won because they pretty much got a walkover and everyone except Microsoft wanted it to win. Nobody at Mozilla wanted to lose users and few wanted a for-profit company to replace them but they lost anyway. IMHO because they took way, way, way too long to do multi-process. Close a Chrome tab and the resources get reclaimed. If it crashes, one tab crashes. In Firefox it all came crumbling down and you had to kill it completely. They lost to Chrome on merit and the sooner they get their head out of their ass and stop blaming other things the better. Yeah I saw the ads for Chrome too, but I wouldn't have switched unless it actually sucked less.
Wait so IE was stalled and ignored only? Hmm. I beg to differ. True Firefox was more standard compliant and added more things quicker and that I agree. But it ignored it's users and it's core competency as a lean mean and detailed browser. By 2010 the world was moving towards having a browser fill out the forms, frequently used passwords, bookmark synchronization, modern security with threading, etc.
Maybe Mozilla suffered from too much technical debt with Gecko which had even more technical debt from Netsca
This is not even remotely true, and former Mozilla execs know it:
https://andreasgal.com/2017/05/25/chrome-won/
I'm running Firefox 56. I don'
What on earth are you talking about? You clearly DO NOT use Firefox at all. None of what you described has been a thing in Firefox for years. Memory leaks in the Firefox 4 days were a major issue but they're barely even on the radar today.
Actually, I've seen it bloat up to 3GB quite a lot lately on Windows at work. No idea what's causing it. Prior to v56 it was generally using about 500MB tops, but now it regularly goes over 2GB after an hour or so of casual use. And this is a bit of a problem because the work laptops only have 8GB and our dev environment wants most of that.
Re:Firefox is dead (Score:4, Informative)
Unfortunately, Firefox is getting neutered with the release of version 57.
You don't have to give up add-ons just because Firefox is. I've been using Waterfox [waterfoxproject.org] for years. It uses the current Firefox code but doesn't disable add-ons and it strips out all the tracking Mozilla puts in. The guy who maintains it started it as a 64 bit version of Firefox before Mozilla released one. I liked it so much I never switched back even when Mozilla released a 64 bit Firefox. He recently released an Android port and I even replaced Chrome on my device with it.
Yeah, I thought all the browsers on my Mac sucked, in that they all used a lot of CPU (using 35-45% of 4 cores while just sitting there displaying pages), but it turned out that something was physically wrong with my Mac (not exactly what, but had to replace the motherboard). Get it back and now CPU is down to under 10% idle in browsers... yay!
And Firefox used to also be a memory pig, it would normally sit at about 4 Gb of VM (I normally have a lot of open tabs), but every once in awhile, it would just b
it sure is better than Chrome which can't seem to stop spawning extra processes
They're not "extra" exactly, it's just that each tab is a process in Chrome, so if you are used to having 20 or 30 tabs open, that's 20 or 30 processes, plus generally one for each add-on and one for the browser. So it's not hard to get 50 processes going at once. You can see what they are by right-clicking on the title bar and selecting Task manager.
That is because Firefox is catching up to Chrome 1.0 and IE 8. It now is getting duplicated memory support and new things called threads for added security, sandboxing on Windows, and SMP support. It is almost 10 years behind.
Too little too late. I say this in sadness as I was a firefox fanboy back in the day, but to me it is like using WinAmp or IE. Sure they are both better but are from a different era while others have been leading for a very long time now.
Firefox has it's chance with 4.0 to use the new
LOL, you're so far off base that you've left the planet.
Yep which is why Statcounter has Firefox lower than IE with marketshare at 6%. I think I am not the one who is out of reality as the majority of us have moved on.
As usual, Mozilla doesn't care about users (Score:1, Insightful)
And this is typical of open source software. The developers often make decisions against the best interests and needs of their users, removing necessary features and useful functionality while making the software more complicated. As if the WebExtensions debacle wasn't bad enough, Firefox 57 is shaping up to be the downfall of Firefox. Sure, Firefox 56 might be faster than its predecessors, but market share will continue to evaporate in favor of browsers like Chrome. Face it, Firefox is basically dead, and
Re:As usual, Mozilla doesn't care about users (Score:5, Informative)
Perhaps if open source developers learned from these mistakes
What mistakes? Firebug has been merged [getfirebug.com] into Firefox Developer Tools. This happened a long time ago.
Re: (Score:3)
Some features have been merged in. But firebug is still far better then what is build in to firefox. So no more firefox upgrades for me -(
Re: (Score:2)
I agree. I have the new firefox and I REALLY miss firebug.
It would seem perhaps you know not of what you speak, Firebug has been nothing but a template skin to Firefox Developer Tools since "Monday, February 8th, 2016."
Uh, no. see the tracking bug here: https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=991806
There are numerous parts of FB that are not in the FDT. A couple seem fairly basic (such as auto-completion) and FB as said for awhile that they won't do WebExtensions, so it sort of boggles my mind that they are not at parity yet.
Whether or not it has parity yet isn't particularly relevant. Firebug was discontinued over a year ago.
I pretty much completely forgot about FireFox until I started seeing talk about it on slashdot recently or when I work on my grandma's computer where I installed it ten years ago. I never a had an explicit reason to stop using it but it was a default install along with chrome about five years ago whenever I installed an OS on a new machine. I guess it did get slow and maybe I just didn't want to think in two or three browsers any more. I just install chrome and use it exclusively now as does just about e
I will continue with the old version, Firefox 56. (Score:2)
It seems to me that software and hardware organizations are pushing for more and more control.
A much better option is to go with Firefox ESR [mozilla.org], currently at version 52.4.1. I've installed it everywhere on all my Windows and Linux machines - it's guaranteed to be stable and supported until June 2018, which hopefully will be enough time for the new Firefox to stabilize (or worst-case scenario, give me enough time to find an alternative).
One warning though - it may be difficult to move your Firefox profile from 56 to 52, as from 54 onward Mozilla messed up some backwards compatibility in preparation for
Most of the major Extensions have a version compatible with FF 57, there are a few holdouts still, but everything should settle down shortly. The biggest surprise for me is that Session Manager appears to of done nothing towards the WebApi compatibility due to a handful of missing/incomplete API's that would impact a small portion of it's features. "Tab Session Manager," is a bit buggy atm and pretty barebones but functional enough for now.
1 out of 6 of my extensions are OK to go for FF57. Some of them that aren't have issued statements saying that it's impossible to work with WebExtensions so they have no possibility to go forward. I basically have no choice but to stay with FF56 until they see the light and add back support for real extensions.
Most of the major Extensions have a version compatible with FF 57, there are a few holdouts still
Some of the WebExtension replacements for legacy extensions that I use are waiting for Mozilla to make equivalent functionality available. For example, I use Keybinder to disable the Ctrl+Q shortcut that I sometimes press by accident when aiming for Ctrl+W or Ctrl+Tab. The developers of equivalent WebExtensions are waiting on a fix for bug 1325692 [mozilla.org], which a Mozilla engineer has marked as wontfix for Firefox 57.
Loss of Ctrl+Q blocking causes data loss.
Moderation (Score:2)
Downvoting is not and has never been equivalent to censorship. Your post is right there, unredacted. I read it. Surfing at -1 is as long a tradition here as trolling. What you object to is that people have exercised their free speech and labeled you a stupid asshole.
Supporting Linux is not some huge ordeal, and probably at this point it's mostly a sunk cost. Also, the Ubuntu software survey had Firefox as the overwhelming choice of Linux users. Linux marketshare is (shockingly) in the 3-5% range, and Firefo
How to pin firefox (no updates) (Score:1)
I did this on all my Linux boxes:
sudo apt-mark hold firefox firefox-locale-en
Now when I update my system, I won't get the FF57 update. The reason is, about half the extensions I'm using are unavailable in FF57 due to the deprecation of the XUL framework.
Until I sort out what to do (maybe move to a Firefox fork), I'm staying on FF56. Unfortunately most of the alternative browsers like Chrome are much worse from a privacy standpoint. But with FF57, I've heard rumo
That is false. Their "new" (chrome-parroting) WebExtensions API is horrible, but stopping the "fetch" of any resource at any stage is quite easy [mozilla.org]. It's also trivial to selecti
One of the great delusions of software development (Score:2)
https://www.joelonsoftware.com... [joelonsoftware.com]
Meh, I've read that piece before and it's right except whenever it's wrong. I've ripped out smaller and bigger pieces of software and completely rewritten it from scratch, the problem is that you got people jumping the gun just like those who want to switch to fad language or framework or technology of the day. The people who clearly don't understand the complexity of the software but conclude that because I can't untangle this tangled mess it should be rewritten are dangerous as fuck. Then you have the peo
In this case, Joel on software is right. I've used firebug for a long time and it's much better than the browser tools in Chrome or IE. Firefox will not improve the developer experience by reinventing firebug, they will just make it different and repeat mistakes.
Nonsense ... (Score:2)
Firefox is an excellent example of why that view lacks nuance. The Netscape code base had become bloated and unmanageable, so we got Firefox. Continuous re-factoring is essential to progress.
They're not "killing" anything. (Score:2)
Firebug isn't alive. The proper title is "After 12 years, Mozilla discontinues 'Firebug' dev tool".
They're killing it (Score:2)
for all intensive purposes.
You should of used spellcheck before post in you're message.
for all intensive purposes.
Nicely done. For all intents and purposes Firebug was quite good at intensive purposes, like web development. Killing it makes me realize its a doggy dog world.
It was the last straw (Score:2)
It was the most powerful development tool a web developer had. Easy to navigate, great debugger, smooth css editing, told you exactly what the problem was. The day it stopped worked I dumped FF and never looked back.
Chrome dev tools are acceptable but just hard to navigate and find things. Have made strides in capturing events.