After 12 Years, Mozilla Kills 'Firebug' Dev Tool (infoworld.com) 7
An anonymous reader quotes InfoWorld: The Firebug web development tool, an open source add-on to the Firefox browser, is being discontinued after 12 years, replaced by Firefox Developer Tools. Firebug will be dropped with next month's release of Firefox Quantum (version 57). The Firebug tool lets developers inspect, edit, and debug code in the Firefox browser as well as monitor CSS, HTML, and JavaScript in webpages. It still has more than a million people using it, said Jan Honza Odvarko, who has been the leader of the Firebug project. Many extensions were built for Firebug, which is itself is an extension to Firefox... The goal is to make debugging native to Firefox. "Sometimes, it's better to start from scratch, which is especially true for software development," Odvarko said.
Perhaps if open source developers learned from these mistakes
What mistakes? Firebug has been merged [getfirebug.com] into Firefox Developer Tools. This happened a long time ago.
I will continue with the old version, Firefox 56. (Score:2)
It seems to me that software and hardware organizations are pushing for more and more control.