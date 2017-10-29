Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Study Links Rapid Ice Sheet Melting With Distant Volcanic Eruptions

Posted by EditorDavid
schwit1 quotes UPI: New research suggests volcanic eruptions can trigger periods of rapid ice sheet melting... "Over a time span of 1,000 years, we found that volcanic eruptions generally correspond with enhanced ice sheet melting within a year or so," Francesco Muschitiello, a postdoctoral researcher at Columbia University's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, said in a news release. The volcanoes of note weren't situated next-door, but thousands of miles from the ice sheet, a reminder of the unexpected global impacts of volcanic activity.

The new research -- detailed this week in the journal Nature Communications -- suggests ash ejected into the atmosphere by erupting volcanoes can be deposited thousands of miles away. When it's deposited on ice sheets, the dark particles cause the ice to absorb more thermal energy and accelerate melting... Some scientists have even suggested melting encouraged by volcanic eruptions could trigger even more eruptions, a positive feedback loop. As glaciers and ice sheets melt, pressure is relieved from the planet's crust, allowing magma to rise to the surface.

  • An open shipping lane across the top of the world would unlock the Siberian landmass for the Russians, and then who knows what happens next...

  • Not surprising (Score:3)

    by WindBourne ( 631190 ) on Sunday October 29, 2017 @01:08PM (#55453435) Journal
    China's particle emissions from their coal plants are reaching the arctic and causing faster melting. THis is on top of their massive CO2, lead, mercury, uranium, etc. etc. etc.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by 0123456 ( 636235 )

      "China's particle emissions from their coal plants are reaching the arctic and causing faster melting"

      That can't be right. In the 70s, the West's particle emissions were causing cooling that would lead to a New Ice Age if we DON'T BAN FOSSIL FUELS NOW!

  • Feels like stupid...or stale (Score:3)

    by HiThere ( 15173 ) <charleshixsn.earthlink@net> on Sunday October 29, 2017 @02:06PM (#55453677)

    Of course volcanic eruptions can cause ice sheet melting. Put soot on snow and it's more likely to melt. They also cause temporary warming. Hydrogen Sulfide is a green house gas. And they can add lots of CO2 to the atmosphere.

    BUT The "year without a summer" was caused by a volcano eruption. So don't try to make this a global statement. It depends on the particulars.

    If you go back a few centuries volcano eruptions were one of the big driving factors behind temporary climate changes ... temporary meaning they didn't last more than 20 years, except for trailing effects, like a lake flooding or a grassland turning into a desert, which tended to persist. Even today there *are* volcanoes that could swamp everything people do. Yellowstone is an example, but not the only one. And that isn't new knowledge.

    The feels like somebody rehashed things that everybody knows, and got a reporter to call it news.

    Actually, when I read the article it sounds as if they do have some no findings, but nothing that wouldn't have been predicted ahead of time. It sounds as if the actual research is valid, but the write-up is hyperbolic shit.

    • Change:
      Actually, when I read the article it sounds as if they do have some no findings, but nothing that wouldn't have been predicted ahead of time. It sounds as if the actual research is valid, but the write-up is hyperbolic shit.
      to:
      Actually, when I read the article it sounds as if they do have some new findings, but nothing that wouldn't have been predicted ahead of time. It sounds as if the actual research is valid, but the write-up is hyperbolic shit.

    • Hydrogen Sulfide is not a greenhouse gas.
      It actually has the opposite effect, like most sulfur compounds.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by HiThere ( 15173 )

        You sure about that? I thought it could act either way depending on exactly where it ended up, and how it bound to water. But if not, that just makes my point stronger, because it doesn't persist.

        I'm rather sure though that I've read that it could cause clouds to turn into rain and clear the air...temporary cooling, but longer term warming.

  • When snow sticks temperatures drop 15 degrees or 7 for those on the Celsius scale as the snow reflects the heat of the sun back into space. Air is not heated by the sun. It is heated by the surface of the ground.

    If black ash were on the snow it would warm up rather than reflect the heat back into space.

    It also explains why Antarctica is so much colder than the northern equivalent which is ice free in the summer. Alaska can get warm in the summer and is the same latitude as the shores of Antarctica which nev

  • Proof finally that evil people in their volcanic lairs are causing global warming.

