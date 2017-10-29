Study Links Rapid Ice Sheet Melting With Distant Volcanic Eruptions (upi.com) 85
schwit1 quotes UPI: New research suggests volcanic eruptions can trigger periods of rapid ice sheet melting... "Over a time span of 1,000 years, we found that volcanic eruptions generally correspond with enhanced ice sheet melting within a year or so," Francesco Muschitiello, a postdoctoral researcher at Columbia University's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, said in a news release. The volcanoes of note weren't situated next-door, but thousands of miles from the ice sheet, a reminder of the unexpected global impacts of volcanic activity.
The new research -- detailed this week in the journal Nature Communications -- suggests ash ejected into the atmosphere by erupting volcanoes can be deposited thousands of miles away. When it's deposited on ice sheets, the dark particles cause the ice to absorb more thermal energy and accelerate melting... Some scientists have even suggested melting encouraged by volcanic eruptions could trigger even more eruptions, a positive feedback loop. As glaciers and ice sheets melt, pressure is relieved from the planet's crust, allowing magma to rise to the surface.
None of the 'Global Warming!' computer models have come close to predicting the temperature changes (or lack thereof) of the last twenty years or so. In what sense is so-called 'science' whose predictions don't match reality not blatantly, utterly wrong?
1. So, was there a temperature rise in the last 20 years?
2. If so, what caused that temperature rise?
3. Did your modeling predict that rise accurately? If not, according to your own terms, you are completely, and utterly, wrong.
Yes, most people far short of being genius all the way up to being a genius can see that that makes no sense at all. Just because something does X and Y, and X causes Z, doesn't mean tha
Sulfur dioxide is not a greenhouse gas.
29 comments. 14 at -1. (Score:1)
So there are 29 comments. It looks like 14 are currently at -1.
I think it really highlights how far this site has fallen. There's so little discussion to begin with, and a good chunk of the comments aren't even visible by default because of the atrocious moderating.
I don't see why people asking legitimate questions about the role, or rather the lack of the role, of humans in climate change should be downmodded here.
Questioning theories, claims, observations and evidence is the very foundation of science. It
Bingo. Anyone who uses the world 'Denier!' to refer to people who dispute a scientific point is no scientist.
You know, you might be right, except for the question not being climate patterns, but the melting of glaciers, which are not entirely the same thing.
These are ice sheets not glaciers. If an ice sheet is already stressed with summer heat a large mass of heated water will be enough to set the dominoes of pushing the ice out to sea with the heavy water pushing against it and melting it in the process.
The problem with climate change deniers... (Score:2)
Aroint thee, troll.
Rocket science is complex, but we (maybe not you) model it adequately.
Pete and Bogs* may be Bart Simpson's school mates for all I know, but it is clear as hell you do not understand the concept of science, and need to investigate that before you go on to find what science tells you.
*The stuff that forms boggy ground is called peat.
Re:The problem with climate science (Score:4, Insightful)
The problem here is "because something is complex, we cant model it" is a new and improved kind of terminally stupid.
Yes, we can model complex systems, however that doesn't mean it's an easy task by any means, or that correct model predictions can be assumed. I spent years modeling and simulating the power grid, which is arguably less complex than climate, and that modeling was always a matter of constant tuning, refinement, and working toward making the models accord with known results so that we would have at least some confidence about predictions.
By all means we need to model climate and climate change and attempt to make rational predictions. We should be able to continuously refine our models and get better and better results. But the purpose of such modeling, similar to what we did with the power grid, is to make predictions that have reasonable credibility so that appropriate corrective actions can be taken.
What I describe is honest science and engineering, which should be completely independent of politics and generating headlines or supporting viewpoints, whether "denier" or "supporter."
It's like that dictum, "Don't tell me what I want to hear, tell me what I need to hear."
The same applies to climate. If the modeling is good, then we have an accurate representation of the future direction which is between the best and worst case scenario. If the modeling can't be trusted, then the worst case scenarios become possible, which means we need to mitigate against those as well - some unpredicted secondary effect that causes runaway warming,
Comparing a fully testable system to one that is i (Score:1, Troll)
It is utterly insane to compare modeling a rocket, which is complex and all variables can be directly measured and tested in practice, with the climate where it is impossible to test anything - only to come up with models to try and explain what is happening.
Since as stated, the models have all been drastically wrong, the huge problem you face is WHAT is wrong about the models? You cannot change one aspect of the Earths climate twenty years ago to test. You can't even measure a specific subset of the Ear
Climate models have been largely correct, not drastically wrong, for the last thirty years. What wasn't modelled well initially was particularly regional detail, and the detailed effects of clouds, aerosols, and land coverage, but all are somewhat improved, but haven't much changed projections on a global scale. If you look at Hansen's projections against BAU emissions (broadly RCP 8.5 from the IPCC), the agreement with current temperatures is good. Year-to-year variations in detail cannot be predicted, as
"The problem here is "because something is complex, we cant model it" is a new and improved kind of terminally stupid. " There are numerous 'climate' models. They all vaguely agree with each other. But not one of them agrees with, you know, actually observed reality.
Really? So how did your own modeling perform?
So clearly we can't model climate. But Climate Changers are demanding that politicians destroy the lives of billions and burn trillions of dollars because 'Muh Science!'
No: thats you.
You are the one saying "The climate is changing rapidly but we don't know why or what's going to happen next". In your scenario, anything could happen. The climate could keep warming until we reach Venus like conditions.
Talk about panic inducing!
If you truly believe your own assertions, you should be advocating that all our funds be immediately diverted to climate science:
1. To find the cause of the recent, rapid change
2. To identify and
Soviets tried this. (Score:1)
An open shipping lane across the top of the world would unlock the Siberian landmass for the Russians, and then who knows what happens next...
http://www.sjsu.edu/faculty/wa... [sjsu.edu]
--#
Not surprising (Score:3)
"China's particle emissions from their coal plants are reaching the arctic and causing faster melting"
That can't be right. In the 70s, the West's particle emissions were causing cooling that would lead to a New Ice Age if we DON'T BAN FOSSIL FUELS NOW!
OTOH, if you don't, then nope. It is just fake news.
Feels like stupid...or stale (Score:3)
Of course volcanic eruptions can cause ice sheet melting. Put soot on snow and it's more likely to melt. They also cause temporary warming. Hydrogen Sulfide is a green house gas. And they can add lots of CO2 to the atmosphere.
BUT The "year without a summer" was caused by a volcano eruption. So don't try to make this a global statement. It depends on the particulars.
If you go back a few centuries volcano eruptions were one of the big driving factors behind temporary climate changes
... temporary meaning they didn't last more than 20 years, except for trailing effects, like a lake flooding or a grassland turning into a desert, which tended to persist. Even today there *are* volcanoes that could swamp everything people do. Yellowstone is an example, but not the only one. And that isn't new knowledge.
The feels like somebody rehashed things that everybody knows, and got a reporter to call it news.
Actually, when I read the article it sounds as if they do have some no findings, but nothing that wouldn't have been predicted ahead of time. It sounds as if the actual research is valid, but the write-up is hyperbolic shit.
FIX: Re:Feels like stupid...or stale (Score:2)
Change:
Actually, when I read the article it sounds as if they do have some no findings, but nothing that wouldn't have been predicted ahead of time. It sounds as if the actual research is valid, but the write-up is hyperbolic shit.
to:
Actually, when I read the article it sounds as if they do have some new findings, but nothing that wouldn't have been predicted ahead of time. It sounds as if the actual research is valid, but the write-up is hyperbolic shit.
Hydrogen Sulfide is not a greenhouse gas.
It actually has the opposite effect, like most sulfur compounds.
You sure about that? I thought it could act either way depending on exactly where it ended up, and how it bound to water. But if not, that just makes my point stronger, because it doesn't persist.
I'm rather sure though that I've read that it could cause clouds to turn into rain and clear the air...temporary cooling, but longer term warming.
We see that with snow (Score:2)
When snow sticks temperatures drop 15 degrees or 7 for those on the Celsius scale as the snow reflects the heat of the sun back into space. Air is not heated by the sun. It is heated by the surface of the ground.
If black ash were on the snow it would warm up rather than reflect the heat back into space.
It also explains why Antarctica is so much colder than the northern equivalent which is ice free in the summer. Alaska can get warm in the summer and is the same latitude as the shores of Antarctica which nev
