Heathrow Airport Security Files Found on USB Stick In The Street (bbc.co.uk) 14

Posted by EditorDavid
"The BBC is reporting a security probe after security data about Heathrow was discovered on a USB found on the street," writes long-time Slashdot readers Martin S. From the article: The Sunday Mirror reported that the USB stick had 76 folders with maps, videos and documents, including details of measures used to protect the Queen. A man found it in west London and handed it into the paper, it said. Heathrow said all of its security plans had been reviewed and it was "confident" the airport was secure. "We have also launched an internal investigation to understand how this happened and are taking steps to prevent a similar occurrence in future," it said.
The Mirror reports that the USB stick was not encrypted and did not require a password, according to an article shared by Slashdot reader rastos1. Insiders "admitted it sparked a 'very, very urgent' probe, and that it posed 'a risk to national security'."

