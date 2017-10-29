Heathrow Airport Security Files Found on USB Stick In The Street (bbc.co.uk) 25
"The BBC is reporting a security probe after security data about Heathrow was discovered on a USB found on the street," writes long-time Slashdot readers Martin S. From the article: The Sunday Mirror reported that the USB stick had 76 folders with maps, videos and documents, including details of measures used to protect the Queen. A man found it in west London and handed it into the paper, it said. Heathrow said all of its security plans had been reviewed and it was "confident" the airport was secure. "We have also launched an internal investigation to understand how this happened and are taking steps to prevent a similar occurrence in future," it said.
The Mirror reports that the USB stick was not encrypted and did not require a password, according to an article shared by Slashdot reader rastos1. Insiders "admitted it sparked a 'very, very urgent' probe, and that it posed 'a risk to national security'."
Security only applies to everyone else.
This is grounds to quit on the spot if you're the CISO.
Security is as good as the weakest link. Usually that weakest link is found in the C-Level and their secretaries. These people know ZERO about IT security but demand full privileges over their systems.
The only reason you don't get to hear about it too often is that they are also the people who would fire people for being incompetent fools who jeopardize security...
Can't be (Score:2)
In the UK, USB sticks with sensitive or secret info always have to be forgotten in an underground car, it's the law.
The North Koreans stole it! (Score:2)
I believe that it is them who we currently blame for all things like this.
So I get it you have to use it a lot, too? Our self-help group meets every Wednesday.
Don't worry. Your luggage will be found. I'm absolutely confident. You just must not lose hope.
No Excuse! (Score:2)
There is no excuse for files of this importance to be left on a "normal" key. Who ever provided the key and who ever takes care of the systems the files were copied off of, should face criminal charges.
SNOWDEN IS HERO TO THE PEOPLE
My money is on the idiot who lost it didn't even know that such encrypted USB keys exist.
What you're most likely dealing with here is some idiot C-level who will not even get fired for that blunder.
Careless people meet data density (Score:2)
This is exactly the same as dropping a scribbled napkin or leaving a folder in a seat -- just much more information in much smaller of a form factor.
And I'm not really sure what is going to change this. If there's a way to enforce the use of encrypted flash drives, that would help. But even if so it seems like exceptions typically get carved out for big shots who either can't or don't want to deal with extra layers of bother.
the man for found it will face changers and be hit (Score:1)
the man for found it will face changers and be hit with bill to fix it as damages.
When you have something like this you hand it over to someone who can leak it with no traces back to you.
Maybe it was accidentally dropped... (Score:1)
by the new airport cyber security expert, that used to work at Equifax up until a few months ago.
Who plugs in USB drives found in the street? (Score:2)
I do. It's my job.
Then again, I plug it into systems that exist for that sole reason...
