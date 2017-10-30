Firefox To Get a Better Password Manager (bleepingcomputer.com) 23
Catalin Cimpanu, reporting for BleepingComputer: Mozilla engineers have started work on a project named Lockbox that they describe as "a work-in-progress extension [...] to improve upon Firefox's built-in password management." Mozilla released the new extension for employee-use only at first, but users can install it by going to this or this links. Lockbox revamps Firefox's antiquated password management utility with a new user interface (UI). A new Firefox UI button is also included, in case users want to add a shortcut in their browser's main interface to open Lockbox without going through all the menu options. Support for a master password is included, helping users secure their passwords from unauthorized access by co-workers, family members, or others.
I hope they improved the UI (Score:2)
In the old PW manager, when you click the 'Show Passwords' button, Firefox opens the thoroughly useless dialog "Are you sure you want to show your passwords?"
Confirmations should be reserved for irreversible actions only, and should offer a way to stop the dialog from appearing.
Master password is new? (Score:4, Interesting)
I seem to have been using a master password with Firefox's password manager thing for ages so unless I'm delusional, that's not new functionality. Why is the existence of a semi-functional (can't be reset currently) master password on this "lockbox" thing even an important development? Does it protect something the existing implementation doesn't? Indeed, why do I even need an "improved" password manager when the existing one actually works? (Well, a UI button would be nice on occasion, sure, but that seems a fairly trivial thing to add and wouldn't need any fancy beta/alpha development phase.)
Password API (Score:2)
I'd rather see some sort of Password API that would allow LastPass or Dashlane be the backend (or front end) for Firefox's password cache. The existing functionality of these systems is OK but kind of hackworthy.
If I generate a password in LastPass, there's only a 30% chance LastPass will actually store that password - it gets confused very easily and suddenly you have a website that has a password that you don't have any more. (My workflow lately is to open a text editor, generate the password, copy it, pa
