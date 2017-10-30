Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Firefox Mozilla IT Technology

Firefox To Get a Better Password Manager (bleepingcomputer.com) 11

Posted by msmash from the interesting-moves dept.
Catalin Cimpanu, reporting for BleepingComputer: Mozilla engineers have started work on a project named Lockbox that they describe as "a work-in-progress extension [...] to improve upon Firefox's built-in password management." Mozilla released the new extension for employee-use only at first, but users can install it by going to this or this links. Lockbox revamps Firefox's antiquated password management utility with a new user interface (UI). A new Firefox UI button is also included, in case users want to add a shortcut in their browser's main interface to open Lockbox without going through all the menu options. Support for a master password is included, helping users secure their passwords from unauthorized access by co-workers, family members, or others.

Firefox To Get a Better Password Manager More | Reply

Firefox To Get a Better Password Manager

Comments Filter:

  • In the old PW manager, when you click the 'Show Passwords' button, Firefox opens the thoroughly useless dialog "Are you sure you want to show your passwords?"

    Confirmations should be reserved for irreversible actions only, and should offer a way to stop the dialog from appearing.

    • Showing your passwords on screen is an irreversible action if someone is watching your screen, or recording it.

  • I seem to have been using a master password with Firefox's password manager thing for ages so unless I'm delusional, that's not new functionality. Why is the existence of a semi-functional (can't be reset currently) master password on this "lockbox" thing even an important development? Does it protect something the existing implementation doesn't? Indeed, why do I even need an "improved" password manager when the existing one actually works? (Well, a UI button would be nice on occasion, sure, but that seems

Slashdot Top Deals

And it should be the law: If you use the word `paradigm' without knowing what the dictionary says it means, you go to jail. No exceptions. -- David Jones

Close