2017: The Year That Horror Saved Hollywood (qz.com) 27
A reader shares a report: If there's a silver lining in any of that for America's film industry, it's that the horror genre is still plugging merrily along, seemingly immune to the financial troubles that have befallen most studios. As the rest of Hollywood flounders in 2017, horror is in the midst of its highest-grossing year ever. On the backs of huge hits like It and Get Out, the horror genre has combined for a record $733.5 million in the US this year, according to box office data compiled by the New York Times (paywall). The year has proven that horror films are more than just cheaply made movies for niche audiences and can still cross into the mainstream to become bona fide successes. Ticket sales during the 2017 summer movie season, billed by Variety as "The Summer of Hell," were down nearly 11% from last year due to a series of epic flops, namely King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and The Dark Tower. Arguably the only saving grace was It, the adaptation of the novel of the same name by Stephen King that became the highest-grossing horror film of all time in September (not adjusted for inflation). Today, it has made a very fitting $666.6 million (seriously) worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. Following a solid first half of 2017 with Dunkirk and Wonder Woman, It helped Warner Bros. rebound from the disastrous King Arthur and the disappointing Blade Runner 2049 -- to say nothing of this month's box office catastrophe, Geostorm.
Horror not immune to studio woes (Score:4)
for America's film industry, it's that the horror genre is still plugging merrily along, seemingly immune to the financial troubles that have befallen most studios
The horror genre is not immune to the studios' problems, there just happen to be some very good horror genre movies this year. The studios should be ignoring any trends like these and simply make good movies. Entertaining movies nearly always do well at the box office. If Get Out or It were bad movies, they would have done bad at the box office regardless of being horror movies.
Re: (Score:2)
But telling if a movie is good is hard. Telling if a movie follows the current trends is easy!
Re: (Score:2)
there just happen to be some very good horror genre movies this year
More like one big and one okay hit. Take away "It" and the numbers are mediocre.
Does anyone even go to the movies anymore? (Score:1)
I mean yes obviously, those reduced millions are still coming in from somewhere.
But I haven't heard anyone I know - in years - saying they were going to go to a theater and watch a movie. I think the last thing I personally saw in a theater was the first half of Kill Bill. None of my friends have said anything about going to a movie since I can't remember when.
I've considered that maybe I'm just getting old and I don't go out as much, and that's skewing my perception of things. But I have nephews and
Re:Does anyone even go to the movies anymore? (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
But I haven't heard anyone I know - in years - saying they were going to go to a theater and watch a movie.
And I have quite a few friends who have gone to the theater a few times this year to see something, including myself. Your circle of friends might not be representative of society in general, and instead be a group of people of similar interests, possibly mainstream, possibly not. Box office receipts aren't exactly jumping, but it's not like the number of tickets sold has completely nosedived.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I take my kids to the real IMAX in NYC a few times a year. Worth it for the $22 average ticket price if you reserve good seats. Rarely just go to a regular theater
Re: (Score:2)
I go less since we had the kids, but I'll make an exception if it's something I really want to see. There just hasn't been as much I really wanted to see, and most of the 4-6 maybes came in with really bad ratings this year. I still *like* the theater, but I've got to be more tempted than before--used to be, I'd just go out to a megaplex on a whim, not even knowing what was playing, and just assume something good would be available.
As you say it does help that the home theater is well supported these days.
Hollywood woes not just financial (Score:2)
Indeed (Score:1)
Lots of Hollywood horror stories about sex predators masking as producer and directors.
Greed killed Blade Runner 2 (Score:2, Interesting)
Disney did the sa
But wait.. (Score:3)
Horror better fits today's oversimplified formula (Score:2)
Modern movies all fit a very tight formula, which is admittedly very powerful and compelling, but it prevents certain types of creativity from shining. Atop that, movie studios refuse to take risks on new material, instead making adaptations, reboots, remakes, and encores. This further limits what a movie can do.
This is an arena that televisions series have stolen from movies; most episodes are designed to fit that tight formula while advancing a larger arc (better yet, multiple larger arcs!) while a fe