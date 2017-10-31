The Future of Work Might Not Be So Bleak (bloomberg.com) 19
From a report, shared by readers: That said, technology can also favor standard salaried employment. The economists George Baker and Thomas Hubbard, for example, have noted how onboard computers could change U.S. trucking. By monitoring behavior, they would solve a moral hazard problem: Drivers have little incentive to be as careful with company trucks as they would with their own. As a result, more drivers could become employees of companies that buy and maintain fleets, rather than going it alone. They wouldn't have to invest in their own vehicles, which makes them vulnerable to recessions by putting their savings in the same sector as their labor; and they wouldn't be out of pocket and out of work when their trucks broke down. More generally, conventional jobs have a lot of advantages. First, a single worker or group of workers might lack the capital needed to set up a business, or prefer to avoid the stress and risk of running one (consider doctors or dentists who choose to be employees of a medical clinic). Second, business owners might not want their employees to have other bosses -- particularly if the work involves confidential information or team projects that require undivided time and attention. Third, reputations based on ratings might not be reliable: The economist Diane Coyle has shown that the quality of individual consultants can be hard to monitor, at least immediately, whereas a traditional consultancy may be more efficient at "guaranteeing" quality. In short, I believe that salaried employment will not disappear, although it might become less prevalent over time.
You don't get rich working for someone else (Score:3)
The tax system is biased towards those who risk capital.
This will remove one of the only and best options for upward class mobility. This is a real problem when combined with the joke standards for public STEM education, the other real way out/up.
Interesting times.
>They wouldn't have to invest in their own vehicles, which makes them vulnerable to recessions by putting their savings in the same sector as their labor
Owning their own vehicles means they can enjoy reduced income during a recession, rather than losing their job entirely.
If they outright own their truck. If they're still making payments, goodbye everything.
Automation will put truckers out of business.
Well, it will change the job to maintaining/assisting the robot drivers in a convoy.
Nearly every trucking company has more trucks than drivers due to wages, not a fear of truck damage.
... as self driving trucks, cargo ships, taxis, etc. will be introduced to the market in the coming years. Use other examples.
Um...so you DO believe the future is bleak?
Welcome to Slashdot - hope you get an account and stay awhile. Very entertaining!
Lots of random postulation in TFA, with little useful substance. Clear that the authors needed to write about something, and this was something. Even if they didn't know anything about the topic, and couldn't be bothered to learn.
It's still not clear, however, which human tasks computers will be able to replace, and what the effects will be.
Oh really? Then what is the point of your guesswork here?
The most difficult tasks for computers involve unforeseen problems that do not match any programmed routine....the example of a driverless car that sees a little ball pass in front of it. This ball poses no danger to the car, which therefore has no reason to slam on the brakes. A human being, on the other hand, will probably foresee that the ball may be followed by a young child, and will therefore have a different reaction. The driverless car will not have enough experience to react appropriately.
