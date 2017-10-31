AMD, Which Lost Over $2.8 Billion In 5 Years, Takes a Hit After New Report (arstechnica.com) 17
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: On Monday, AMD's stock price plunged nearly 9 percent after a report by Morgan Stanley, a major investment bank, which found that "microprocessor momentum" has slowed. According to CNBC, a new report by analyst Joseph Moore found that "cryptocurrency mining driven sales for AMD's graphics chips will decline by 50 percent next year or a $250 million decline in revenue. He also forecasts video game console demand will decline by 5.5 percent in 2018." As per AMD's own SEC filings, the company lost over $2.8 billion from 2012 through 2016. However, new releases from AMD suggest that it may be on something of a resurgent track. As Ars reported last month, AMD's Ryzen and Threadripper processors re-established AMD's chips as competitive with Intel's.
I'm terrible at picking stocks. But I'd say buy now.
AMD had a fantastic Q3 and predicted a slower Q4 (as expected), and the stock has fallen a ton in the past few days. It really makes no sense.
AMD also has fantastic products out now with more to come.
the stock market is mostly driven by lemming mentality, emotion and knee jerk reactions
Actually, not really. Where this is true for the "retail" market and individual investors who think they can trade stocks on hunches like they play poker and don't know what they are actually doing, the majority of stock trading is driven by program trading.
The people who trade on emotion, get slaughtered by the big program traders who can do all sorts of clever tricks by looking at data your average retail investor cannot afford to get. Even if you *could* afford to get the data, the big program traders
AMD has terrible margins though; Intel and Nvidia are at 60% while AMD is in the 30%s. Not good for investors.
That depends; if that is already priced into the stock, then they're effectively exactly the same on that metric.
The problem for investors would be if they were expecting 60% and only got 30%.
AMD isn't the big fish, but everybody knew that already.
It really makes no sense.
The famous Economist John Maynard Keynes was once asked if he thought that the stock market would rise or fall. His answer was something like:
"It doesn't matter what I think, if the stock market will rise or fall . . . what is important, is what I think, what other people think about whether the stock market will rise or fall."
Whether a company has a functioning business model, or even the remotest notion of ever even having a functioning business model it a moot point these days.
Well, the stock has gone from $2 to almost $15 and then slumped back to $11 so it's not like the market has really lost faith but the expectations for AMDs recovery were maybe exaggerated. Right now AMD is probably billing a lot of semi-custom revenue for SoC that go into the launch of Xbox One X and the PS4 Pro was last year, next year will be a slow year. Also Q3 is generally when Microsoft/Sony buy chips for their Christmas sales. Ryzen and TR is doing well in some markets, but Intel has pretty aggressiv
Is this the new Moore's Law?
Both AMD and Intel dropped the ball on getting x86 onto smartphones, despite the benefits in compatibility between desktops and phones it could have provided. It certainly would have been possible.
Desktops and laptops are still going to remain the top end of the market, and the choice for doing real work, also gaming, since the form factor allows for expansion and ventilation to support more powerful systems. We are still far away from being able to have the CPU power for real, lifelike gaming, such as real time ray tracing. So there is plenty to drive the need for faster CPUs. Desktop systems should still be for people who want a lot of expansion including a larger case, this is the niche it can fill. The idea that by offering compact desktop cases sort of runs against why someone would want a desktop system and weakens what differentiates it from a laptop. Why buy a compact desktop system when it offers no expansion advantage over a laptop? I see many manufacturers offering compact desktop systems, when really I doubt it will help.
Mobile and desktop systems really fill two different market niches so its a mistaken idea that the mobile can replace a desktop system. Working on a spreadsheet or taxes on a 3" screen? No thanks.
I can build a smartphone with ARM, so why would I want to shoehorn a desktop CPU in? It is just more complication with no benefit. Why would any engineer prefer that to what they have? On the hardware side, it is a nice ecosystem for the product designer!
