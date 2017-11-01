'We Can't Compete': Universities Are Losing Their Best AI Scientists (theguardian.com) 68
The Guardian shares the story of a PhD student at Imperial College London who abruptly stopped coming to the facility, even as he had one-year of studies left. From the story: Eventually, the professor called him. He had left for a six-figure salary at Apple. "He was offered such a huge amount of money that he simply stopped everything and left," said Maja Pantic, professor of affective and behavioural computing at Imperial. "It's five times the salary I can offer. It's unbelievable. We cannot compete." It is not an isolated case, the report says. Adding: Across the country, talented computer scientists are being lured from academia by private sector offers that are hard to turn down. According to a Guardian survey of Britain's top ranking research universities, tech firms are hiring AI experts at a prodigious rate, fuelling a brain drain that has already hit research and teaching. One university executive warned of a "missing generation" of academics who would normally teach students and be the creative force behind research projects. The impact of the brain drain may reach far beyond academia. Pantic said the majority of top AI researchers moved to a handful of companies, meaning their skills and experience were not shared through society. "That's a problem because only a diffusion of innovation, rather than its concentration into just a few companies, can mitigate the dramatic disruptions and negative effects that AI may bring about."
After I've finished writing "Brain Surgery for Dummies" and "Presidenting for Dummies".
Anyhow, universities should just let the AI bubble pop. That's what happened last time: the 80's AI bubble popped, and universities were just about the only organizations left doing AI research, which fueled the next boom when the hardware caught up. Rinse, repeat.
Showing us, once again, that reality is much weirder than anything we can dredge up in our heads.
"The Universe is not only stranger than we imagine, it's stranger than we can imagine. (Einstein)
Why should they be surprised? PHDs are treated like crappy free labor by universities.
Perhaps when they stopping paying administration officials obscene salaries and pay professors and grads what they are actually worth the quality at universities will improve.
What? No. Being a PhD means you sit around, have grad assistants teach your class, grade your papers while you get to sit around in a tweed jacket with elbow patches, smoke a pipe and leer at co-eds. And have your grad assistants write your papers and since you're the PhD, your name is on it. Please, it's the cushiest there is. The fact they are even getting paid is an outrage.
I honestly can't tell if this post is deadpan sarcasm, or if it's serious.
I wonder if the Anonymous Coward who posted it even knows himself which it is.
No, the problem is that the U system has so many Gender Studies majors they can't afford to pay anyone to teach actual science.
Universities are turning from being institutions of eductation to political shitshows. Nobody needs that noise if you've got skills and want to actually learn or achieve something.
Company pays more for person to work on a product than a university pays to work on research. News at 11.
There's probably a lot less pressure when doing research work.
I'm reminded of xkcd's #664 [xkcd.com].
If this is important for Universities, maybe they can take some of all that lovely guaranteed student loan money and direct it towards salaries instead of beanbags, crayons, safe spaces and "grounds improvement" and whatever the hell else they spend gobs of that money on.
What's the alternative? (Score:2)
He probably should have leveled with the school all the same out of courtesy.
What's the alternative?
More money, obviously. Government should step in right now and fund the hell out of AI researchers at university. How ever much it takes. Why did you have to ask that? Your training should have provided this answer almost automatically.
/s
Science isn't going to fix this (Score:2, Interesting)
Or we can just accept a declined standard of living.
Just like after the first industrial revolution ?
Professor is a voluntary role best assumed by those whose passion is to teach and give back;
pay comparable to working in industry to attract people who are after lots of $$$ is Not one of the benefits of being in academics VS practice.
Eventually some will come around after their stint in private industry is over, or private industry will start giving back, because
companies will want more people to be knowledgeable on the subject areas their business relies upon.
Ultimately some fields are so specialized
I'm speaking as a professor at a university, and I don't see why this is a bad thing.
Research at universities is a good thing, don't get me wrong, But R&D at companies is also valuable. In many cases even more valuable, because companies want research that actually leads to a practical result. Too many university researchers are farting around with abstract stuff of no foreseeable use to anyone, publishing useless results in write-only journals.
Research at a company is measured on a different scale: can it be used for something? Who thinks we would have multi-core, multi-GHz processors in our pockets, if this hadn't been driven by commercial interests? A few ideas were developed at universities, but practically the entire computer revolution has been driven by commercial research. Maybe it's now time for AI to follow that route as well - we've fiddled with it in academia since the 1950s, but finally - finally - it may lead to something more than niche applications in the real world.
I don't know about London, but here in the states university research generally manages to get in bed with corporations and none of the useful results ever make it back to the public domain anyways...
Is that the sound of the world's smallest violin I hear?
Not just AI (Score:2)
Its OK....they rather spend money on sports and stuff like that. Isn't that what college is about these days?
Money doesn't matter to everybody (Score:2)
I would argue that if academia is completing for labor with industry in a particular area of study, then has advanced the technology enough to get out of the market. It is time to move on to some other area of research.
And remember, despite what anyone tells you, it is not different this time.
That seems implausible. So many products, ranging from Siri and similar to data mining, rely on AI that there will be a demand for at leat the current level of AI for the foreseeable future. And that completely ignores the strong signals that the current boom is not ending yet.
It is different this time because the AI applications are actually providing useful solutions that are making money.
This is the PhD gamble. You hope that you learn enough and live long enough for your cutting edge research to find a practical purpose.
Back in 2004 DARPA sponsored a 'small' project to drive cars autonomously. Lots of companies and schools threw warm bodies at the problem and for a few years it some of it was purely theoretical research.
Then it reached a tipping point that a profitable end was in sight.
Uber went in and cleaned out CMU's [theverge.com] autonomous vehicle department.
There are too many PhD graduates to fill in the open academic positions, even if you were to include temporary and teaching ones. And since industry companies not only offer good salaries, but often also good research opportunities (even if you cannot publish everything that you do), there is obviously a pull into that direction.
I had very persistent friends who did multiple post-docs, and temporary positions to finally find a full time professor opportunity. I admire their passion. However that route has a
Pay has to be competitive. Canada has to be the worst example of this. Canadian math and computer science departments essential are producing engineers for US companies. A friend just messaged me from California, I realized I was the only Canadian born engineer I knew still working in engineering in Canada and I work remotely for a US company! (sample size 100+ Canadian born colleagues from university or work, 200+ engineers I know well enough in Canada to know their background)
But it doesn't want to pay the money. So people choose what's better for their lives.
And to most people who do AI/ML, it's probably the biggest break in their lifetime.
Don't forget that the core mission of any university is education. While schools are performing a lot more research these days, that research is always in the context of training. As a commercial scientist working with a lot of universities, I have been frustrated with the seemingly inefficient policies, facilities, and labor contracting at universities until I realized that good work rightly comes second to good teaching at a school. (For example, "education first" is why students have access to shared
Maybe we should rethink paying fucking football coaches multi millions of dollars a year and use that money to pay teachers.
... because it's no longer, "academia," it's "Student Loan Corporation."
We don't suffer from brain-drain because the education system, from bottom to top is shit. Americans are not prepared for university by the lower grades.
"Foreigners" are prepared and take their skills to other countries.
We suffer from pocket book drain and schools make money, not from teaching efforts, but from interest rates.