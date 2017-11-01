Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


'We Can't Compete': Universities Are Losing Their Best AI Scientists

Posted by msmash from the brain-drain dept.
The Guardian shares the story of a PhD student at Imperial College London who abruptly stopped coming to the facility, even as he had one-year of studies left. From the story: Eventually, the professor called him. He had left for a six-figure salary at Apple. "He was offered such a huge amount of money that he simply stopped everything and left," said Maja Pantic, professor of affective and behavioural computing at Imperial. "It's five times the salary I can offer. It's unbelievable. We cannot compete." It is not an isolated case, the report says. Adding: Across the country, talented computer scientists are being lured from academia by private sector offers that are hard to turn down. According to a Guardian survey of Britain's top ranking research universities, tech firms are hiring AI experts at a prodigious rate, fuelling a brain drain that has already hit research and teaching. One university executive warned of a "missing generation" of academics who would normally teach students and be the creative force behind research projects. The impact of the brain drain may reach far beyond academia. Pantic said the majority of top AI researchers moved to a handful of companies, meaning their skills and experience were not shared through society. "That's a problem because only a diffusion of innovation, rather than its concentration into just a few companies, can mitigate the dramatic disruptions and negative effects that AI may bring about."

  • Time to write the "AI for Dummies" book.

    Anybody want to help?

      Nidi62 ( 1525137 )
      Can't we just get an AI program to write it?

      Tablizer ( 95088 )

      Time to write the "AI for Dummies" book.

      After I've finished writing "Brain Surgery for Dummies" and "Presidenting for Dummies".

      Anyhow, universities should just let the AI bubble pop. That's what happened last time: the 80's AI bubble popped, and universities were just about the only organizations left doing AI research, which fueled the next boom when the hardware caught up. Rinse, repeat.

  • Surprised? (Score:5, Insightful)

    Herkum01 ( 592704 ) on Wednesday November 01, 2017 @11:29AM

    Why should they be surprised? PHDs are treated like crappy free labor by universities.

    Perhaps when they stopping paying administration officials obscene salaries and pay professors and grads what they are actually worth the quality at universities will improve.

      Anonymous Coward

      No, the problem is that the U system has so many Gender Studies majors they can't afford to pay anyone to teach actual science.

    • Absolutely I wok for a big university (37K Students 6K Staff) and we generate approx £600M revenue for the Uni and approx £2B for the local economy every year and we pay researchers peanuts :|

  • Can you blame them? (Score:1)

    Anonymous Coward

    Universities are turning from being institutions of eductation to political shitshows. Nobody needs that noise if you've got skills and want to actually learn or achieve something.

  • Wow I would have never known (Score:2, Insightful)

    Anonymous Coward

    Company pays more for person to work on a product than a university pays to work on research. News at 11.

  • Mad money (Score:4, Interesting)

    grasshoppa ( 657393 ) on Wednesday November 01, 2017 @11:31AM

    If this is important for Universities, maybe they can take some of all that lovely guaranteed student loan money and direct it towards salaries instead of beanbags, crayons, safe spaces and "grounds improvement" and whatever the hell else they spend gobs of that money on.

    • I'm pretty sure if you look at university balance sheets you can see that furniture, office supplies, student activities and landscaping aren't that big of a portion of universities' budgets. Payroll and facilities are always way more expensive than those combined. Let's not forget that we not talking about one of american universities that can charge their students obscene amounts of money, we're talking about a UK one where student loans are reasonable and written off after a number of years if you can't
  • What's the alternative? Suppose he completed his PhD. He wasn't going to stay in academia if he could make so much more money in the private sector.

    He probably should have leveled with the school all the same out of courtesy.

      Tailhook ( 98486 )

      What's the alternative?

      More money, obviously. Government should step in right now and fund the hell out of AI researchers at university. How ever much it takes. Why did you have to ask that? Your training should have provided this answer almost automatically.

      /s

  • The trouble is we're heading for another industrial revolution. And if you know your history that means decades of unemployment until some new tech comes along. We need political and social solutions for the near term. Or we can just accept a declined standard of living.

  • Professor is a voluntary role best assumed by those whose passion is to teach and give back;
    pay comparable to working in industry to attract people who are after lots of $$$ is Not one of the benefits of being in academics VS practice.

    Eventually some will come around after their stint in private industry is over, or private industry will start giving back, because
    companies will want more people to be knowledgeable on the subject areas their business relies upon.

    Ultimately some fields are so specialize

  • Create AI Scientist AI.

  • Not a bad thing... (Score:4, Insightful)

    bradley13 ( 1118935 ) on Wednesday November 01, 2017 @11:42AM

    I'm speaking as a professor at a university, and I don't see why this is a bad thing.

    Research at universities is a good thing, don't get me wrong, But R&D at companies is also valuable. In many cases even more valuable, because companies want research that actually leads to a practical result. Too many university researchers are farting around with abstract stuff of no foreseeable use to anyone, publishing useless results in write-only journals.

    Research at a company is measured on a different scale: can it be used for something? Who thinks we would have multi-core, multi-GHz processors in our pockets, if this hadn't been driven by commercial interests? A few ideas were developed at universities, but practically the entire computer revolution has been driven by commercial research. Maybe it's now time for AI to follow that route as well - we've fiddled with it in academia since the 1950s, but finally - finally - it may lead to something more than niche applications in the real world.

  • I don't know about London, but here in the states university research generally manages to get in bed with corporations and none of the useful results ever make it back to the public domain anyways...

    Is that the sound of the world's smallest violin I hear?

  • Dont worry about Univs losing Artificial Intelligence experts. They have a lock on Natural Stupidity.
  • Every computationally related academic discipline has this problem. When our grad students get a little bit of bioinformatics/data science experience, they get scooped up by industry. Its very hard to recruit post-docs at salaries that can be covered by grant funded budget.

  • Can't pay professors, yet spend on sports? (Score:1)

    Anonymous Coward

    Its OK....they rather spend money on sports and stuff like that. Isn't that what college is about these days?

  • Money doesn't matter to everybody. I, for example, wouldn't leave a university research job for a private sector job. I have enough money. I can't be the only one.

  • Why Compete (Score:3)

    azadrozny ( 576352 ) on Wednesday November 01, 2017 @11:53AM

    I would argue that if academia is completing for labor with industry in a particular area of study, then has advanced the technology enough to get out of the market. It is time to move on to some other area of research.

  • This is the PhD gamble. You hope that you learn enough and live long enough for your cutting edge research to find a practical purpose.

    Back in 2004 DARPA sponsored a 'small' project to drive cars autonomously. Lots of companies and schools threw warm bodies at the problem and for a few years it some of it was purely theoretical research.

    Then it reached a tipping point that a profitable end was in sight.

    Uber went in and cleaned out CMU's [theverge.com] autonomous vehicle department.

  • finally (Score:3)

    supernova87a ( 532540 ) on Wednesday November 01, 2017 @11:59AM
    And we're complaining that people with Ph.D.s, who normally go homeless in the real world, are managing to get high paying jobs?? We should be thanking the good fucking lord!

  • There are too many PhD graduates to fill in the open academic positions, even if you were to include temporary and teaching ones. And since industry companies not only offer good salaries, but often also good research opportunities (even if you cannot publish everything that you do), there is obviously a pull into that direction.

    I had very persistent friends who did multiple post-docs, and temporary positions to finally find a full time professor opportunity. I admire their passion. However that route has a

  • I'm not an academic but from looking at their job postings I can only assume they don't work for the salary so much so as it pays their bills while they get to work in academia: their BS positions pay what you can make at fast food and their MS and PhD positions pay what you can make with a BS in contract research.

  • Surprise Pure R&D costs money (Score:3)

    FeelGood314 ( 2516288 ) on Wednesday November 01, 2017 @12:01PM
    Pay the salaries or stop complaining that you lose all your talent. We should be devoting at least a few percent of GDP to pure research. University should be a place for pure research but having our brightest minds chasing grants half the time and doing teaching, marking and committee work another 15 hours a week is a total waste basically means professors do their research for free on their own time. It is so frustrating the way we organize pure research at western universities. The USA also has other institutions that do leading edge research such as NASA and a few others. I can't even think of another famous non-american pure research organization other than CERN.

    Pay has to be competitive. Canada has to be the worst example of this. Canadian math and computer science departments essential are producing engineers for US companies. A friend just messaged me from California, I realized I was the only Canadian born engineer I knew still working in engineering in Canada and I work remotely for a US company! (sample size 100+ Canadian born colleagues from university or work, 200+ engineers I know well enough in Canada to know their background)

  • But it doesn't want to pay the money. So people choose what's better for their lives.

    And to most people who do AI/ML, it's probably the biggest break in their lifetime.

  • Don't forget that the core mission of any university is education. While schools are performing a lot more research these days, that research is always in the context of training. As a commercial scientist working with a lot of universities, I have been frustrated with the seemingly inefficient policies, facilities, and labor contracting at universities until I realized that good work rightly comes second to good teaching at a school. (For example, "education first" is why students have access to shared

  • Maybe we should rethink paying fucking football coaches multi millions of dollars a year and use that money to pay teachers.

  • ... because it's no longer, "academia," it's "Student Loan Corporation."

    We don't suffer from brain-drain because the education system, from bottom to top is shit. Americans are not prepared for university by the lower grades.

    "Foreigners" are prepared and take their skills to other countries.

    We suffer from pocket book drain and schools make money, not from teaching efforts, but from interest rates.

