Government Won't Pursue Talking Car Mandate (apnews.com) 35
An anonymous reader shares an AP report: The Trump administration has quietly set aside plans to require new cars to be able to wirelessly talk to each other, auto industry officials said, jeopardizing one of the most promising technologies for preventing traffic deaths. The Obama administration proposed last December that all new cars and light trucks come equipped with technology known as vehicle-to-vehicle communications, or V2V. It would enable vehicles to transmit their location, speed, direction and other information 10 times per second. That lets cars detect, for example, when another vehicle is about to run a red light or coming around a blind turn in time to prevent a crash. The administration has decided not to pursue a final V2V mandate, said two auto industry officials who have spoken with White House and Transportation Department officials and two others whose organizations have spoken to the administration.
Right, because no one ever died in car accidents before the invention of the cell phone.
Now mind you, I don't know that I liked the idea of V2V communication anyway. It sounds cool in theory, but the more complex we make all these systems the more chances there are for people to manipulate things to cause harm. If self-driving cars depend on such technology, then messing with it could cause as many problems as it solves. I'd prefer that each self-driving car be able to do its job without inter-car communication, which seems doable given the way that tech is evolving today.
You'll note this decision doesn't prevent car manufacturers from implementing this or a similar system, it just doesn't throw people who build cars in jail if they decide their customers will want something different, like lower costs, or a different style of safety feature, or even a similar system which is more advanced later on.
When the government mandates something like this, it creates legal lock-in of that specific solution, preventing better things for customers from occurring. Imagine if every car
If ppl would just put the cell phone down
All this driver-assist stuff wouldn't be necessary.
Because nobody crashed cars before we had cell phones.
Idiot.
OR It isn't a binary statement.
OR It isn't a binary statement.
Several billion 2 input OR gates refute your statement.
V2V or V2G (Score:2)
Yes, let's just have cars broadcasting their speed. If you thought red light cameras were bad, this would have been worse.
If you're not speeding, then you've got nothing to hide!
If it's a public standard and you have the technical knowledge, even if you have something to hide, you can transmit data that says otherwise..
"Well officer, what did the transponder report? Only 55 MPH? Isn't the speed limit 55? The radar says 70? I think your radar is wrong..."
>"Yes, let's just have cars broadcasting their speed. If you thought red light cameras were bad, this would have been worse."
Exactly. Much, much, much worse. And "about to run a red light" alert, so people can now just feel like running lights without worrying as much? (The law of unintended consequences). I am not anti-technology, but we need to be very, very careful when running into something like this. Perhaps each part needs to be examined individually for relevance, cost, privacy, and abuse pot
Stupid Idea (Score:4, Interesting)
May as well just put cameras in the cars too. If your going to fuck over privacy, might as well go all the way.
And don't talk about Safety because when this was proposed...and even now, there is no system that would mitigate impending wrecks.
Nope, I think they had something completely different in mind than Safety.
https://www.amazon.com/Best-Se... [amazon.com]
You were saying?
"They" don't have to put cameras in cars, "We" are doing it for "them"
Hey, add a bit more and you could have a self-driving car! And, if you have self-driving cars, they shouldn't be speeding, or running red lights, or doing any of the other bad things which V2V is supposed to detect.
May as well just put cameras in the cars too.
In some places, putting a camera in a car is about the only way to legally protect yourself in the case of an accident. Russians are famous for this, where insurance fraud is rife and local law enforcement won't be bothered to investigate such things without a bribe or two.
So I've considered putting a camera in my car to record the craziness going on and hopefully counteract the idiot who is determined to lie about the cause of the accident and blame me.
"Oh Yea Lighting McQueen? It was your fault and h
Worse than useless. If your car has sufficient self-driving capabilities, it can see that the car in front of you is braking, and it can react accordingly. Adding car-to-car communication provides no benefit beyond that, and worse, opens up a vector for some jerk to hang a transmitter from a highway overpass that causes every car to think there's a car in front of it that is stopping, bringing the freeway to an even bigger standstill.
And if your car lacks self-driving capabilities, this still won't do an
They'd never hire anyone capable of actually securing it anyway. They'd just hire Microsoft, who would backdoor it then outsource it to someplace in India, who would take money on the side to put backdoors in for China and Russia too, in the mean time accidentally leaking all 3 backdoors to the world, enraging NZ and the UK, who'd both paid for what they thought were exclusive backdoors, and while they're all fighting about it, someone will find a REAL vulnerability and exploit it unnoticed for decades.
How is this the "most promising" tech? (Score:1)
For preventing traffic accidents, the technology to let cars talk to each other is far behind self-driving car tech. Self driving cars will have a lot better sensors and reaction times than humans would, so they are already ahead... having cars talk each other only helps if EVERY car around is talking to each other, which may not happen for 20+ years even if it was mandated. In-between what happens to the poor cars around when the linked cars blindly decide to take some action?
Nothing beats proper spacing