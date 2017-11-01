Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Government Won't Pursue Talking Car Mandate (apnews.com) 35

An anonymous reader shares an AP report: The Trump administration has quietly set aside plans to require new cars to be able to wirelessly talk to each other, auto industry officials said, jeopardizing one of the most promising technologies for preventing traffic deaths. The Obama administration proposed last December that all new cars and light trucks come equipped with technology known as vehicle-to-vehicle communications, or V2V. It would enable vehicles to transmit their location, speed, direction and other information 10 times per second. That lets cars detect, for example, when another vehicle is about to run a red light or coming around a blind turn in time to prevent a crash. The administration has decided not to pursue a final V2V mandate, said two auto industry officials who have spoken with White House and Transportation Department officials and two others whose organizations have spoken to the administration.

  • Yes, let's just have cars broadcasting their speed. If you thought red light cameras were bad, this would have been worse.

    • If you're not speeding, then you've got nothing to hide!

        If I'm not speeding, there's no need to monitor me.

      • If you're not speeding, then you've got nothing to hide!

        If it's a public standard and you have the technical knowledge, even if you have something to hide, you can transmit data that says otherwise..

        "Well officer, what did the transponder report? Only 55 MPH? Isn't the speed limit 55? The radar says 70? I think your radar is wrong..."

    • >"Yes, let's just have cars broadcasting their speed. If you thought red light cameras were bad, this would have been worse."

      Exactly. Much, much, much worse. And "about to run a red light" alert, so people can now just feel like running lights without worrying as much? (The law of unintended consequences). I am not anti-technology, but we need to be very, very careful when running into something like this. Perhaps each part needs to be examined individually for relevance, cost, privacy, and abuse pot

  • is now ...my Car, the Spy

  • Stupid Idea (Score:4, Interesting)

    May as well just put cameras in the cars too. If your going to fuck over privacy, might as well go all the way.

    And don't talk about Safety because when this was proposed...and even now, there is no system that would mitigate impending wrecks.

    Nope, I think they had something completely different in mind than Safety.

    • https://www.amazon.com/Best-Se... [amazon.com]

      You were saying?

      "They" don't have to put cameras in cars, "We" are doing it for "them"

      "May as well just put cameras in the cars too."

      Hey, add a bit more and you could have a self-driving car! And, if you have self-driving cars, they shouldn't be speeding, or running red lights, or doing any of the other bad things which V2V is supposed to detect.

    • May as well just put cameras in the cars too.

      In some places, putting a camera in a car is about the only way to legally protect yourself in the case of an accident. Russians are famous for this, where insurance fraud is rife and local law enforcement won't be bothered to investigate such things without a bribe or two.

      So I've considered putting a camera in my car to record the craziness going on and hopefully counteract the idiot who is determined to lie about the cause of the accident and blame me.

      "Oh Yea Lighting McQueen? It was your fault and h

  • Here I was hoping for my own talking K.A.R.R. Oh well, there's always privacy breaching telemetry.

  • They'd never hire anyone capable of actually securing it anyway. They'd just hire Microsoft, who would backdoor it then outsource it to someplace in India, who would take money on the side to put backdoors in for China and Russia too, in the mean time accidentally leaking all 3 backdoors to the world, enraging NZ and the UK, who'd both paid for what they thought were exclusive backdoors, and while they're all fighting about it, someone will find a REAL vulnerability and exploit it unnoticed for decades.

  • People who live in rural areas would have little or no need for this. Think of driving ten or fifty miles on a two lane road to go to the store or visit a friend. I have stood in the middle of a road for twenty minutes eating a sandwich and didn't see a car or truck. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

  • For preventing traffic accidents, the technology to let cars talk to each other is far behind self-driving car tech. Self driving cars will have a lot better sensors and reaction times than humans would, so they are already ahead... having cars talk each other only helps if EVERY car around is talking to each other, which may not happen for 20+ years even if it was mandated. In-between what happens to the poor cars around when the linked cars blindly decide to take some action?

    Nothing beats proper spacing

