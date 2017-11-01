Government Won't Pursue Talking Car Mandate (apnews.com) 19
An anonymous reader shares an AP report: The Trump administration has quietly set aside plans to require new cars to be able to wirelessly talk to each other, auto industry officials said, jeopardizing one of the most promising technologies for preventing traffic deaths. The Obama administration proposed last December that all new cars and light trucks come equipped with technology known as vehicle-to-vehicle communications, or V2V. It would enable vehicles to transmit their location, speed, direction and other information 10 times per second. That lets cars detect, for example, when another vehicle is about to run a red light or coming around a blind turn in time to prevent a crash. The administration has decided not to pursue a final V2V mandate, said two auto industry officials who have spoken with White House and Transportation Department officials and two others whose organizations have spoken to the administration.
Re: (Score:3)
Right, because no one ever died in car accidents before the invention of the cell phone.
Now mind you, I don't know that I liked the idea of V2V communication anyway. It sounds cool in theory, but the more complex we make all these systems the more chances there are for people to manipulate things to cause harm. If self-driving cars depend on such technology, then messing with it could cause as many problems as it solves. I'd prefer that each self-driving car be able to do its job without inter-car communica
Re: (Score:1)
If ppl would just put the cell phone down
All this driver-assist stuff wouldn't be necessary.
Because nobody crashed cars before we had cell phones.
Idiot.
Re: (Score:2)
OR It isn't a binary statement.
V2V or V2G (Score:2)
Yes, let's just have cars broadcasting their speed. If you thought red light cameras were bad, this would have been worse.
Re: (Score:2)
My Mother, the Car (old TV show) (Score:2)
Stupid Idea (Score:3)
May as well just put cameras in the cars too. If your going to fuck over privacy, might as well go all the way.
And don't talk about Safety because when this was proposed...and even now, there is no system that would mitigate impending wrecks.
Nope, I think they had something completely different in mind than Safety.
Re: (Score:2)
https://www.amazon.com/Best-Se... [amazon.com]
You were saying?
"They" don't have to put cameras in cars, "We" are doing it for "them"
F****** good (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Worse than useless. If your car has sufficient self-driving capabilities, it can see that the car in front of you is braking, and it can react accordingly. Adding car-to-car communication provides no benefit beyond that, and worse, opens up a vector for some jerk to hang a transmitter from a highway overpass that causes every car to think there's a car in front of it that is stopping, bringing the freeway to an even bigger standstill.
And if your car lacks self-driving capabilities, this still won't do an
No Knight Industries? :( (Score:2)
Probably for the best. (Score:1)
They'd never hire anyone capable of actually securing it anyway. They'd just hire Microsoft, who would backdoor it then outsource it to someplace in India, who would take money on the side to put backdoors in for China and Russia too, in the mean time accidentally leaking all 3 backdoors to the world, enraging NZ and the UK, who'd both paid for what they thought were exclusive backdoors, and while they're all fighting about it, someone will find a REAL vulnerability and exploit it unnoticed for decades.
The Cars (Score:1)