Government Won't Pursue Talking Car Mandate

An anonymous reader shares an AP report: The Trump administration has quietly set aside plans to require new cars to be able to wirelessly talk to each other, auto industry officials said, jeopardizing one of the most promising technologies for preventing traffic deaths. The Obama administration proposed last December that all new cars and light trucks come equipped with technology known as vehicle-to-vehicle communications, or V2V. It would enable vehicles to transmit their location, speed, direction and other information 10 times per second. That lets cars detect, for example, when another vehicle is about to run a red light or coming around a blind turn in time to prevent a crash. The administration has decided not to pursue a final V2V mandate, said two auto industry officials who have spoken with White House and Transportation Department officials and two others whose organizations have spoken to the administration.

  • Yes, let's just have cars broadcasting their speed. If you thought red light cameras were bad, this would have been worse.

  • is now ...my Car, the Spy

  • Stupid Idea (Score:3)

    by sycodon ( 149926 ) on Wednesday November 01, 2017 @06:08PM (#55472463)

    May as well just put cameras in the cars too. If your going to fuck over privacy, might as well go all the way.

    And don't talk about Safety because when this was proposed...and even now, there is no system that would mitigate impending wrecks.

    Nope, I think they had something completely different in mind than Safety.

  • Here I was hoping for my own talking K.A.R.R. Oh well, there's always privacy breaching telemetry.

  • They'd never hire anyone capable of actually securing it anyway. They'd just hire Microsoft, who would backdoor it then outsource it to someplace in India, who would take money on the side to put backdoors in for China and Russia too, in the mean time accidentally leaking all 3 backdoors to the world, enraging NZ and the UK, who'd both paid for what they thought were exclusive backdoors, and while they're all fighting about it, someone will find a REAL vulnerability and exploit it unnoticed for decades.

  • People who live in rural areas would have little or no need for this. Think of driving ten or fifty miles on a two lane road to go to the store or visit a friend. I have stood in the middle of a road for twenty minutes eating a sandwich and didn't see a car or truck. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

