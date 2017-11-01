Tesla Posts Biggest Quarterly Loss, Slashes Production of Model X and Model S (yahoo.com) 52
Tesla has reported the largest quarterly loss in its history, and said it was cutting production of its Model S and Model X vehicles. Here are the key third-quarter numbers with expectations via Bloomberg: Adjusted loss per share: -$2.92 (-$2.23 expected); Revenue: $2.98 billion ($2.39 billion expected); Free cash flow: -$1.4 billion (-$1.2 billion (expected). Yahoo News reports: The company said it plans to produce 10% fewer units of its Model S and Model X models in the fourth quarter and reallocate resources to the Model 3, its newest. Tesla expects to hit a Model 3 production rate of 5,000 vehicles per week by late Q1 2018. "While we continue to make significant progress each week in fixing Model 3 bottlenecks, the nature of manufacturing challenges during a ramp such as this makes it difficult to predict exactly how long it will take for all bottlenecks to be cleared or when new ones will appear," Tesla said in its statement. Tesla said in October that it produced only 260 vehicles, well below its target of 1,500. CEO Elon Musk said the Model 3 was "deep in production hell."
Tesla isn't magic. Look at the sales numbers the big three have and how often they turn out new programs (that aren't really an entirely new product). The math is pretty simple. Tesla doesn't make enough money in their product line and is turning out a new program when the old ones aren't paying for themselves.
It's a stock market thing, really. Look at the stock prices of the automakers. They continue to make successful products but t
Many companies spend more money than they make starting out and reinvest more money than they make as they ramp up operations. That's pretty typical (take a good look at Amazon). They have a solid sales strategy, an exciting product roadmap and lineup, as well as a CEO with a proven track-record of dealing with struggling finances.
People will give him money because they believe in his strategy and ability to execute.
Many companies spend more money than they make starting out and reinvest more money than they make as they ramp up operations. That's pretty typical (take a good look at Amazon).
The Amazon comparison again... Amazon had free cash flow early on and put it back into the company. In their entire public existence, Amazon went to the capital markets just once. Tesla constantly needs other people's money just to keep the lights on.
Tesla != Amazon
I'm one of them and hope that he delivers.
Got my Model S in 3/2014 and hope to trade it in for a Model 3 with similar battery size in a couple years.
80k miles on mine so far and still loving it. Battery acts just like it did on day one. I had two proper services so far and took the car in for two other minor issues (a tail light went out once, and the wind shield wiper fluid didn't eject once). Original brake pads but third set of tires (both of the first two sets got changed under tire warranty at my lo
Note that I know Volt and Leaf owners, all of them have a similarly positive experience (battery life strong after 180k miles, regenerative breaking making the brakes last a long time, and no mechanical issues with the motors to speak of).
So if it should come to pass that the financials tank Tesla, *hopefully* other vendors shall provide.
My biggest worry is so much of the world pinning all their electric vehicle viewpoint on Tesla, and if it fails at executing on the more mundane facets of running a large a
So why do you want to exchange S to 3? (Score:2)
1 - I'm a relatively short guy. The Model S is a bit big for me.
2 - Newer tech. Want the autodrive features and everything else that's come out since early 2014 (ie: LTE cellular instead of the 3G in mine)
3 - Something different. I know from past experience that after ~5 years I'm usually ready to trade in to something newer. Since I can afford it, why not?
If Tesla no longer exists, I'll have to find a different electric car manufacturer. I know I'm not going back to an internal combustion engine. Fil
"...difficult to predict exactly how..." (Score:3)
Bond market tap turned off (Score:3)
Longs, get out while you can.
Please don't understand that Tesla already got all the money. All it has to do is to pay interest and eventually pay off the principle. The day to day market price of its junk bond does not affect it directly. But pay no attention all that. Just bring in your money and invest in bonds using your super intelligent emotional self
Please don't learn the difference between principle and principal, as someone who invests in one is unlikely to earn the other.
The emperor has no clothes! (Score:2)
Ok, So who unplugged the reality distortion field? Unicorns are falling from the sky and moonbeams can hardly be seen emanating form the Tesla factories.
Is anyone surprised? I'm not. After all, when production numbers were low, what did Musk do? He started firing people in mass. I guess he's the only one left piecing parts of the Model 3 together while he isn't sleeping. Not bad, though. He can put 8 or 9 together a day.
I do have to wonder, though, what are they spending all of that money on?
Re:The emperor has no clothes! (Score:4, Insightful)
Tesla isn't magic. Look at the sales numbers the big three have and how often they turn out new programs (that aren't really an entirely new product). The math is pretty simple. Tesla doesn't make enough money in their product line and is turning out a new program when the old ones aren't paying for themselves.
It's a stock market thing, really. Look at the stock prices of the automakers. They continue to make successful products but their stock price doesn't increase. Yet a company like Apple hasn't put out a really innovative product in years, is getting destroyed by Samsung..... but continues to be a stock market darling.
Welcome to the irrational world.
Missing the point (Score:2)
Sure, making so-called high-tech cars is not super easy, it's really hard to make any money selling cars when you cannot produce enough.
Also, since when are Tesla's cars "high tech". They are just reliability-riddled electric cars with fancy computers. More technology has been developed for the "run-of-the-mill" cars made by companies like Ford and Toyota than Tesla has. That tech, though, is just unappreciated, overlooked, and made to look easy by consummate automotive professionals that know what they a
https://news.slashdot.org/comm... [slashdot.org]
Possibly still too much a luxury (Score:2)
Go Elon! (Score:1)
I hope it ramps back up soon! So many pessimists in this crowd, when Elon is our best shot at an EV future.
Re:Go Elon! (FTFY) (Score:1)
...when government subsidy is our best shot at an EV future.
Perhaps his business model should stop depending on free tax payer money.
As opposed to the rest of the automotive industry, and the coal industry, neither of which ever get any sort of government subsidy or tax breaks ever.
Oh wait, they actually get them all the f*&^ing time.
Two ways to make money in a new market (Score:4, Insightful)
Be the first is to lead the market, which requires huge investment, is risky, but can lead to lots of cash in the bank.
The second is to follow the leader, making products that fit the newly exposed demand - not cutting edge, but fit for purpose at a reasonable cost with reduced risk.
Add into the mix that cars are notoriously hard to get right (Tesla reportedly has lots of niggles that established car manufacturers have already solved) and now that vehicles like Volvo's Polestar and the ilk are on the horizon, from a brand reputed for reliability (albeit manufactured in China), and that Germany are building their own battery gigafactory -
Musk should be worried. The only way he'll make money is cashing in on that first wave, and it's already being spread out.
Slashing? Really? (Score:3)
The company said it plans to produce 10% fewer units of its Model S and Model X models in the fourth quarter
Is it just me or does that sound like a small reduction, not really qualifying as "slashes production" at all?
Shouldn't there be a journalistic rule for when something qualifies as slashing, say maybe over 50%?
Lets not get too melodramatic with the headlines.
Catch me if you can... (Score:2)
Period.