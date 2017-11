Tesla Posts Biggest Quarterly Loss, Slashes Production of Model X and Model S

Tesla has reported the largest quarterly loss in its history , and said it was cutting production of its Model S and Model X vehicles. Here are the key third-quarter numbers with expectations via Bloomberg: Adjusted loss per share: -$2.92 (-$2.23 expected); Revenue: $2.98 billion ($2.39 billion expected); Free cash flow: -$1.4 billion (-$1.2 billion (expected). Yahoo News reports: