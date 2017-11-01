Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Tesla Posts Biggest Quarterly Loss, Slashes Production of Model X and Model S (yahoo.com) 52

Posted by BeauHD from the production-hell dept.
Tesla has reported the largest quarterly loss in its history, and said it was cutting production of its Model S and Model X vehicles. Here are the key third-quarter numbers with expectations via Bloomberg: Adjusted loss per share: -$2.92 (-$2.23 expected); Revenue: $2.98 billion ($2.39 billion expected); Free cash flow: -$1.4 billion (-$1.2 billion (expected). Yahoo News reports: The company said it plans to produce 10% fewer units of its Model S and Model X models in the fourth quarter and reallocate resources to the Model 3, its newest. Tesla expects to hit a Model 3 production rate of 5,000 vehicles per week by late Q1 2018. "While we continue to make significant progress each week in fixing Model 3 bottlenecks, the nature of manufacturing challenges during a ramp such as this makes it difficult to predict exactly how long it will take for all bottlenecks to be cleared or when new ones will appear," Tesla said in its statement. Tesla said in October that it produced only 260 vehicles, well below its target of 1,500. CEO Elon Musk said the Model 3 was "deep in production hell."

  • "...difficult to predict exactly how..." (Score:3)

    by turkeydance ( 1266624 ) on Wednesday November 01, 2017 @08:13PM (#55473177)
    As Mark Twain said, it is difficult to make predictions, particularly about the future.

  • Bond market tap turned off (Score:3)

    by fozzy1015 ( 264592 ) on Wednesday November 01, 2017 @08:14PM (#55473179)
    Their junk bond offering of just 3 months ago is now trading at 95 cents on the dollar, effectively wiping out their yield. The only way Tesla is going to get the cash to keep going is a massively diluting equity raise.

    Longs, get out while you can.
    • Please get into bond market and invest lots of money. We need a steady supply of saps, marks, rubes and assorted people playing way out of their league to keep our investments happy.

      Please don't understand that Tesla already got all the money. All it has to do is to pay interest and eventually pay off the principle. The day to day market price of its junk bond does not affect it directly. But pay no attention all that. Just bring in your money and invest in bonds using your super intelligent emotional self

      • Please don't learn the difference between principle and principal, as someone who invests in one is unlikely to earn the other.

  • Ok, So who unplugged the reality distortion field? Unicorns are falling from the sky and moonbeams can hardly be seen emanating form the Tesla factories.

    Is anyone surprised? I'm not. After all, when production numbers were low, what did Musk do? He started firing people in mass. I guess he's the only one left piecing parts of the Model 3 together while he isn't sleeping. Not bad, though. He can put 8 or 9 together a day.

    I do have to wonder, though, what are they spending all of that money on?

    • Re:The emperor has no clothes! (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Puls4r ( 724907 ) on Wednesday November 01, 2017 @08:29PM (#55473243)
      Making cars is expensive. Making high tech cars is more expensive.

      Tesla isn't magic. Look at the sales numbers the big three have and how often they turn out new programs (that aren't really an entirely new product). The math is pretty simple. Tesla doesn't make enough money in their product line and is turning out a new program when the old ones aren't paying for themselves.

      It's a stock market thing, really. Look at the stock prices of the automakers. They continue to make successful products but their stock price doesn't increase. Yet a company like Apple hasn't put out a really innovative product in years, is getting destroyed by Samsung..... but continues to be a stock market darling.

      Welcome to the irrational world.

      • Sure, making so-called high-tech cars is not super easy, it's really hard to make any money selling cars when you cannot produce enough.

        Also, since when are Tesla's cars "high tech". They are just reliability-riddled electric cars with fancy computers. More technology has been developed for the "run-of-the-mill" cars made by companies like Ford and Toyota than Tesla has. That tech, though, is just unappreciated, overlooked, and made to look easy by consummate automotive professionals that know what they a

      • Tesla must really be in trouble. Shills are shilling so hard that this one posted the same comment twice from two different accounts

        https://news.slashdot.org/comm... [slashdot.org]

  • In Australia at least the Model S is over $AU 112,000 the Model 3 is not really available until 2019 at around $AU40,000. So there's that. I am kind of surprised that the main players are not pushing up production e.g. Ford Electric etc because I thought that Tesla gave away most of their patents.

  • Go Elon! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I hope it ramps back up soon! So many pessimists in this crowd, when Elon is our best shot at an EV future.

    • ...when government subsidy is our best shot at an EV future.

      Perhaps his business model should stop depending on free tax payer money.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        As opposed to the rest of the automotive industry, and the coal industry, neither of which ever get any sort of government subsidy or tax breaks ever.

        Oh wait, they actually get them all the f*&^ing time.

  • Two ways to make money in a new market (Score:4, Insightful)

    by tttonyyy ( 726776 ) on Wednesday November 01, 2017 @08:31PM (#55473259) Homepage Journal

    Be the first is to lead the market, which requires huge investment, is risky, but can lead to lots of cash in the bank.

    The second is to follow the leader, making products that fit the newly exposed demand - not cutting edge, but fit for purpose at a reasonable cost with reduced risk.

    Add into the mix that cars are notoriously hard to get right (Tesla reportedly has lots of niggles that established car manufacturers have already solved) and now that vehicles like Volvo's Polestar and the ilk are on the horizon, from a brand reputed for reliability (albeit manufactured in China), and that Germany are building their own battery gigafactory -
      Musk should be worried. The only way he'll make money is cashing in on that first wave, and it's already being spread out.

  • Slashing? Really? (Score:3)

    by LesFerg ( 452838 ) on Wednesday November 01, 2017 @08:36PM (#55473293) Homepage

    The company said it plans to produce 10% fewer units of its Model S and Model X models in the fourth quarter

    Is it just me or does that sound like a small reduction, not really qualifying as "slashes production" at all?
    Shouldn't there be a journalistic rule for when something qualifies as slashing, say maybe over 50%?

    Lets not get too melodramatic with the headlines.

