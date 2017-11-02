Bitcoin and Blockchain Are Among the Fastest-Growing Skills Online (bloomberg.com) 29
As cryptocurrencies explode in popularity, employers are clamoring for workers with expertise in the emerging field. From a report: Demand for online freelancers who specialize in blockchain and bitcoin-related work surged last quarter, according to data compiled by Upwork, a website that connects freelancers with employers. The two skills were respectively the second and third fastest-growing skills on Upwork's platform. With the price of bitcoin having surged more than 500 percent this year, companies are rushing in to capitalize on the boom. Other skills in Upwork's list of fastest-growing skills include robotics (No. 1), as well as a cybersecurity specialty called penetration testing (No. 4) and a subfield in artificial intelligence called deep learning (No. 8).
This is a job for liars. Only the people who claim 10 years of experience will be hired.
Fancy accounting. (Score:2)
In the olden days we called this a 'ledger'. Bitcoin itself, I bought some at $500 for fun, it could crash, it could go to the moon. I've cashed out break even.
Now the blockchain is where I'm excited for my line of work (embedded automotive/industrial/aerospace). Accountable, recorded, distributed tracking of who signed off on what calibration and when.
The current crop of tools AVL CRETA [avl.com] and Vector vCDM [vector.com] are traceability abominations. Digging into the underlying system it's just a terrible wrapper on a SQL
I've tried to formulate a rule of thumb for the situations in which blockchain might be the right answer, given that it seems hideously inefficient.
I think it boils down to:
* there is a transaction between two parties who don't trust eachother
* there is no mutually trusted third party who could manage the transaction ledger, or there is but the costs of such a third party exceed the costs of blockchain
In this case blockchain becomes the third party.
> in countries where there is endemic corruption the blockchain criteria are met.
Except you either restrict who can authenticate transactions or you run the risk of someone dumping a bunch of nodes on the network and taking control. And confirmed transaction or not, you're still depending on honest data entry.
Corruption is always possible.
it is by far the rare exception.
Where have you been recently?
So VW just accidentally fat fingered a calibration into their diesel software?
Kobe Steel accidentally found some inaccurate data in their metallurgy?
GM's ignition switch was accidentally ignored?
When will the bubble pop? (Score:2)
I feel like no one has learned anything from the first dotcom bubble. Cloud, software-defined anytthing, AI, machine learning, IoT, robots, cryptcurrency, blockchain...everyone is throwing massive amounts of money at anything remotely linked to these buzzwords. It's not so crazy as to have infected the entire stock market yet, but I have a feeling it's coming.
everyone is throwing massive amounts of money
Are they really though? Or is the media hype machine making it look like they're throwing around "massive amounts" of money? Because I totally know what a block chain is (now that I've read the wikipedia article), and if there are massive amounts of (real) money to be had, let's you and I go get some of it.
Because I totally know what a block chain is (now that I've read the wikipedia article), and if there are massive amounts of (real) money to be had, let's you and I go get some of it.
Start a company for the sole purpose of fleecing investors? Shocking.
I feel like no one has learned anything from the first dotcom bubble.
What should they have learned? During the 1990s, hundreds of billions of dollars of wealth were created, and many of what are now the world's most valuable companies were either born or were greatly expanded. Sure, it got frothy at the end, but mostly investments in tech paid off very, very well.
Early investors in Pets.com lost their money. Early investors in Google made their money back a thousandfold. If you invested X in both you would have made 500X instead of 1000X. A few winners make up for a lot
Bubbles may come and go, but stuff does remain from them. We will see blockchains rise and fall... and over the long haul, wind up a useful tool, just like SANs, Linux, and many other technologies.
The reason we are seeing another bubble is that with the GDPR going in effect next year, ad companies are going to have to make a lot of changes, and this will result in some revenue losses due to this. So, people are taking their cash and going somewhere else that has a possibility of growth.
If you want mine your own bitcoin, you need a motherboard with 19 PCIe 1X slots [amazon.com] to plug in 19 GPUs and a couple of 1200W PSUs.
It has been years since bitcoin mining was profitable on GPUs, and you don't need PCIe slots since bitcoin mining requires near zero bandwidth. Go to Google (or Amazon) and type "bitcoin asic". But keep in mind that the best ASICs are not for sale.
My spam for the day (Score:3)
Blockchains are interesting... can work too well (Score:2)
Say a blockchain is used as part of making a widget. Everything on the widget's bill of materials [1] would be signed for and part of the ledger. On one hand, this may be a good thing, as it ensures every part is signed off (the maker stated they used grade 8 bolts, so if they used grade 2, it would be obvious). On the other hand, I doubt companies want to guarantee every single part's quality, especially if they just buy and spec what's the absolute cheapest thing from China.
