Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Bitcoin Businesses The Almighty Buck Technology

Bitcoin and Blockchain Are Among the Fastest-Growing Skills Online (bloomberg.com) 29

Posted by msmash from the growing-demand dept.
As cryptocurrencies explode in popularity, employers are clamoring for workers with expertise in the emerging field. From a report: Demand for online freelancers who specialize in blockchain and bitcoin-related work surged last quarter, according to data compiled by Upwork, a website that connects freelancers with employers. The two skills were respectively the second and third fastest-growing skills on Upwork's platform. With the price of bitcoin having surged more than 500 percent this year, companies are rushing in to capitalize on the boom. Other skills in Upwork's list of fastest-growing skills include robotics (No. 1), as well as a cybersecurity specialty called penetration testing (No. 4) and a subfield in artificial intelligence called deep learning (No. 8).

Bitcoin and Blockchain Are Among the Fastest-Growing Skills Online More | Reply

Bitcoin and Blockchain Are Among the Fastest-Growing Skills Online

Comments Filter:

  • Must have 10 year's experience (Score:3)

    by omnichad ( 1198475 ) on Thursday November 02, 2017 @12:46PM (#55477035) Homepage

    This is a job for liars. Only the people who claim 10 years of experience will be hired.

  • In the olden days we called this a 'ledger'. Bitcoin itself, I bought some at $500 for fun, it could crash, it could go to the moon. I've cashed out break even.

    Now the blockchain is where I'm excited for my line of work (embedded automotive/industrial/aerospace). Accountable, recorded, distributed tracking of who signed off on what calibration and when.

    The current crop of tools AVL CRETA [avl.com] and Vector vCDM [vector.com] are traceability abominations. Digging into the underlying system it's just a terrible wrapper on a SQL

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by pr0nbot ( 313417 )

      I've tried to formulate a rule of thumb for the situations in which blockchain might be the right answer, given that it seems hideously inefficient.

      I think it boils down to:

      * there is a transaction between two parties who don't trust eachother
      * there is no mutually trusted third party who could manage the transaction ledger, or there is but the costs of such a third party exceed the costs of blockchain

      In this case blockchain becomes the third party.

      So for example in countries with strong institutions and ru

      • > in countries where there is endemic corruption the blockchain criteria are met.

        Except you either restrict who can authenticate transactions or you run the risk of someone dumping a bunch of nodes on the network and taking control. And confirmed transaction or not, you're still depending on honest data entry.

        Corruption is always possible.

    • Sounds like a great way to satisfy finger pointers and feed into the blame game. 99.999% of the time there is zero value in identifying who made a mistake, mistakes happen and everyone makes them, constantly. When a mistake happens to result in a high visibility problem being able to conclusively identify who made the mistake typically just means firing a perfectly competent and experienced resource and replacing them with at best an equally competent resource without that experience.

      Almost the only time th

      • it is by far the rare exception.

        Where have you been recently?

        So VW just accidentally fat fingered a calibration into their diesel software?

        Kobe Steel accidentally found some inaccurate data in their metallurgy?

        GM's ignition switch was accidentally ignored?

  • I feel like no one has learned anything from the first dotcom bubble. Cloud, software-defined anytthing, AI, machine learning, IoT, robots, cryptcurrency, blockchain...everyone is throwing massive amounts of money at anything remotely linked to these buzzwords. It's not so crazy as to have infected the entire stock market yet, but I have a feeling it's coming.

    Is it possible that sites like Upwork who connect freelance web guys and coders with individuals or small businesses are seeing an uptick in blockchai

    • everyone is throwing massive amounts of money

      Are they really though? Or is the media hype machine making it look like they're throwing around "massive amounts" of money? Because I totally know what a block chain is (now that I've read the wikipedia article), and if there are massive amounts of (real) money to be had, let's you and I go get some of it.

      • Because I totally know what a block chain is (now that I've read the wikipedia article), and if there are massive amounts of (real) money to be had, let's you and I go get some of it.

        Start a company for the sole purpose of fleecing investors? Shocking.

    • I feel like no one has learned anything from the first dotcom bubble.

      What should they have learned? During the 1990s, hundreds of billions of dollars of wealth were created, and many of what are now the world's most valuable companies were either born or were greatly expanded. Sure, it got frothy at the end, but mostly investments in tech paid off very, very well.

      Early investors in Pets.com lost their money. Early investors in Google made their money back a thousandfold. If you invested X in both you would have made 500X instead of 1000X. A few winners make up for a lot

    • Bubbles may come and go, but stuff does remain from them. We will see blockchains rise and fall... and over the long haul, wind up a useful tool, just like SANs, Linux, and many other technologies.

      The reason we are seeing another bubble is that with the GDPR going in effect next year, ad companies are going to have to make a lot of changes, and this will result in some revenue losses due to this. So, people are taking their cash and going somewhere else that has a possibility of growth.

      AI especially. AI

  • My spam for the day (Score:3)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Thursday November 02, 2017 @01:03PM (#55477191) Journal

    https://motherboard.vice.com/e... [vice.com]

    "An index from cryptocurrency analyst Alex de Vries, aka Digiconomist, estimates that with prices the way they are now, it would be profitable for Bitcoin miners to burn through over 24 terawatt-hours of electricity annually as they compete to solve increasingly difficult cryptographic puzzles to "mine" more Bitcoins. That's about as much as Nigeria, a country of 186 million people, uses in a year.

    This averages out to a shocking 215 kilowatt-hours (KWh) of juice used by miners for each Bitcoin transaction (there are currently about 300,000 transactions per day). Since the average American household consumes 901 KWh per month, each Bitcoin transfer represents enough energy to run a comfortable house, and everything in it, for nearly a week. On a larger scale, De Vries' index shows that bitcoin miners worldwide could be using enough electricity to at any given time to power about 2.26 million American homes."

  • Say a blockchain is used as part of making a widget. Everything on the widget's bill of materials [1] would be signed for and part of the ledger. On one hand, this may be a good thing, as it ensures every part is signed off (the maker stated they used grade 8 bolts, so if they used grade 2, it would be obvious). On the other hand, I doubt companies want to guarantee every single part's quality, especially if they just buy and spec what's the absolute cheapest thing from China.

    [1] I hate saying the abbre

  • How the hell do you have "Blockchain skill"? That doesn't even make sense.

Slashdot Top Deals

How many QA engineers does it take to screw in a lightbulb? 3: 1 to screw it in and 2 to say "I told you so" when it doesn't work.

Close