Bitcoin Smashes Past $7,000 For the First Time (cnbc.com) 27
A reader shares a report: Bitcoin hit another all-time high Thursday morning, surpassing $7,000 for the first time. The cryptocurrency has had a bullish streak throughout the week following the CME's announcement that it will introduce bitcoin futures contracts. According to data from CoinDesk, the virtual currency reached an all-time high of $7,242.69 at about 7:08 a.m. ET. The jump in price saw the virtual coin rise by more than 7 percent on the day. A surge in the digital coin's value saw the total market value of all cryptocurrencies top $189 billion for the first time Thursday. The market cap of bitcoin alone is currently more than $121 billion, according to data from industry website Coinmarketcap.
"Attention Kmart Roulette Shoppers!" (Score:2)
Faites vos jeux! Faites vos jeux, s'il vous plait!
If you want mine your own bitcoin
Most folks don't want to mine their own bitcoins. The Facebook-Intertubes news has educated them to know that they only need to speculate with bitcoin to become as rich as the next President of the United States of America, Mark Zuckerberg. He earned so much money with bitcoins . . . that he can pay all Russians to vote for him in the next election!
Depends on which country you live in (Score:2)
1 Bitcoin equals 9171.40 Canadian dollars
1 Bitcoin equals 9272.12 Australian dollars
It's also fun to see how much one Bitcoin is worth in other crypto-currencies:
85 Monero
135 Litecoins
1799 Vertcoin
6250000 Dogecoins
Soo... when is the correction coming? (Score:2)
Anyone who's ever studied basic Economics knows that Bitcoin is in a price bubble right now. They real question is... when is that bubble going to pop?
I sure as hell wouldn't want to be the one buying Bitcoin today, though.
I agree. The price seems to be going up because people are speculating that it will continue to go up and more, causing the price to further rise. Few people are buying it as a tool for exchanging goods and services. As a result, there's not much backing the current value other than rarity, which probably isn't enough. It will drop drastically in value eventually once the speculating stops.
Completely volatile (Score:4, Insightful)
Anybody would be insane to use it as a currency
Nobody's using gold bullion bars as currency either, but I hear people are people good money for them.
Satoshi Nakamoto owns about a million BTC (Score:2)
Now would be a good time for him to sell.
It'd bring the whole thing crashing down overnight, of course, but he'd be set for several lifetimes.
Slashbitcoin (Score:2)
News for bag holders.....
It's the Fork (Score:1)
The segwit2x fork is in a couple of weeks, and so everyone's trying to buy it up to get the free coins. The price will come back down afterwards, and I imagine most people that are trying to run this get-rich-quick scheme are going to lose out as the new coin won't be worth what they lose on selling the BTC they bought to get it for free.
History repeating itself (Score:2)