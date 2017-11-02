Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Bitcoin

Bitcoin Smashes Past $7,000 For the First Time

Posted by msmash
A reader shares a report: Bitcoin hit another all-time high Thursday morning, surpassing $7,000 for the first time. The cryptocurrency has had a bullish streak throughout the week following the CME's announcement that it will introduce bitcoin futures contracts. According to data from CoinDesk, the virtual currency reached an all-time high of $7,242.69 at about 7:08 a.m. ET. The jump in price saw the virtual coin rise by more than 7 percent on the day. A surge in the digital coin's value saw the total market value of all cryptocurrencies top $189 billion for the first time Thursday. The market cap of bitcoin alone is currently more than $121 billion, according to data from industry website Coinmarketcap.

Bitcoin Smashes Past $7,000 For the First Time

  • Faites vos jeux! Faites vos jeux, s'il vous plait!

  • 1 Bitcoin equals 9171.40 Canadian dollars
    1 Bitcoin equals 9272.12 Australian dollars

    It's also fun to see how much one Bitcoin is worth in other crypto-currencies:
    85 Monero
    135 Litecoins
    1799 Vertcoin
    6250000 Dogecoins

  • Anyone who's ever studied basic Economics knows that Bitcoin is in a price bubble right now. They real question is... when is that bubble going to pop?

    I sure as hell wouldn't want to be the one buying Bitcoin today, though.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by neonv ( 803374 )

      I agree. The price seems to be going up because people are speculating that it will continue to go up and more, causing the price to further rise. Few people are buying it as a tool for exchanging goods and services. As a result, there's not much backing the current value other than rarity, which probably isn't enough. It will drop drastically in value eventually once the speculating stops.

  • Completely volatile (Score:4, Insightful)

    by aepervius ( 535155 ) on Thursday November 02, 2017 @10:25AM (#55475969)
    If you look at the history of price in BTC/USD, the bitcoins are (relatively...) stable until end 2016/start 2017, then it went completely volatile with rising in spike, and having dropds which were higher than the full price it was end of 2016 (e.g. drop higher than 1000$). Yet the number of Tx per month did not rise in parallel to values. So what you have here is an extremly volatile speculative commodity and that's it. Anybody would be insane to use it as a currency.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Zocalo ( 252965 )
      I think we've actually got two quite distinct groups of BTC users at this point (with some members of both groups); those that are using it as a currency, split between those who maintain a float of BTC in a wallet and those that just buy BTC on demand for a specific purchase, and those that are using it as a high-risk speculative investment. Depending on the size of the wallet and the timing of the (probably inevitable) price correction, the former group shouldn't be two badly burnt by it, especially if t

    • Anybody would be insane to use it as a currency

      Nobody's using gold bullion bars as currency either, but I hear people are people good money for them.

  • Worth 7B USD at the moment. Can I have some?

    • Now would be a good time for him to sell.

      It'd bring the whole thing crashing down overnight, of course, but he'd be set for several lifetimes.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by JcMorin ( 930466 )
      Those coins haven't moved since their own creation. Satoshi may have them, may have lost them, may have destroyed them or may even be dead. Who knows. For the best of Bitcoin, those coins should not resurface... or at least not all at once!

  • News for bag holders.....

  • The segwit2x fork is in a couple of weeks, and so everyone's trying to buy it up to get the free coins. The price will come back down afterwards, and I imagine most people that are trying to run this get-rich-quick scheme are going to lose out as the new coin won't be worth what they lose on selling the BTC they bought to get it for free.

