Earth

Timber Towers Are On the Rise in France (citylab.com) 125

Posted by msmash from the moving-forward dept.
A reader shares a report: Spurred by concerns over climate change and the negative impacts of concrete manufacturing, architects and developers in France are increasingly turning to wood for their office towers and apartment complexes. Concrete was praised through much of the 20th century for its flexibility, functionality, and relative affordability. In France, the material ushered in an era of bold modernist architecture including housing by Auguste Perret and Le Corbusier. Today, however, wood is lauded for its smaller environmental footprint and the speed with which buildings can be assembled. "Wood had largely disappeared and was seen as a quaint material," says Steven Ware, a partner at the architecture firm Art & Build, whose latest wooden office building opened in Paris's 13th arrondissement earlier this summer. "[But] the energy it takes to put a concrete building up, to run it, and then dismantle it when it becomes obsolete was too much. Using mass timber in office buildings seemed like something we had to do." The production of cement, one of the main ingredients in concrete, generates an estimated 5 percent of the world's carbon emissions. Trees, in contrast, capture CO2, helping offset emissions produced by a typical building process. And then there's the string of other construction advantages that make wood economically appealing. It's lighter, which means digging smaller foundations in the ground. Crane costs come down, as they're no longer hauling blocks of cement hundreds of feet in the air. Driving a nail into a slab of wood requires a lot less energy than driving one into concrete. Months can be knocked off the construction timeline.

  • Fire anyone? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 02, 2017 @02:05PM (#55477669)

    Sounds like a good way to have a towering inferno. The stuff we put inside large buildings burns quite readily. But the fire generally stops in a single room. But if you suddenly make everything out of wood, what's to stop the fire from spreading everywhere?

    • Re:Fire anyone? (Score:5, Funny)

      by MightyYar ( 622222 ) on Thursday November 02, 2017 @02:10PM (#55477717)

      They'll coat all the wood in a protective layer of concrete.

    •     A city made of wood leads to things like the Great Chicago Fire https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
      Plus, with the recent building fire in London, you would think it would be fresh on their minds. http://money.cnn.com/2017/06/2... [cnn.com]

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Chas ( 5144 )

        Actually the Grenfell Tower fire was a combination of flawed materials, flawed installation technique and improper physical plant (for firefighting)..

        Instead of ripping out interior walls and redoing insulation that way, they clad the exterior of the building in insulation panels.

        Which, all things considered, is a great way of air-sealing and insulating an existing building.

        It's just that the panels used weren't properly fire rated. And the panels were installed in a way (leaving a gap between the original

    • But if you suddenly make everything out of wood, what's to stop the fire from spreading everywhere?

      First, as stated in the article the wood panels are engineered lumber that is very thick. There is very little surface area to the wood used, compared to like what people use in a fireplace or backyard bonfire, so the wood will not burn quickly if the char layer that develops doesn't stop the fire completely.

      Second, most every building code I've seen will require a fire resistant layer around structural components. In most houses this is done with sheets of drywall over the wood studs in the wall. Typica

    • But the fire generally stops in a single room.

      Due to sprinkler systems and/or prompt firefighting response... Not because the slab is concrete. (The walls only very rarely concrete.)

  • Driving nails? (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Are they really comparing the energy cost of driving a nail?

    Wood has a place but IMO if you want a durable structure use reinforced concrete. Maybe this wave of construction is only expected to stand for 30yrs?

    • Re:Driving nails? (Score:4, Informative)

      by hipp5 ( 1635263 ) on Thursday November 02, 2017 @02:30PM (#55477869)

      Are they really comparing the energy cost of driving a nail?

      Wood has a place but IMO if you want a durable structure use reinforced concrete. Maybe this wave of construction is only expected to stand for 30yrs?

      My (small) multi-unit in Canada is built with wood timbers and is 218 years old. As long as you keep it dry, wood can be very durable.

      • The article says that a huge benefit of wood is that it can be taken down/disassembled much more easily and with less energy than concrete. I believe that's what the OP was referring to when he said "Maybe this wave of construction is only expected to stand for 30yrs?". I don't think he meant to say that wood wasn't durable.

        Personally, I still think that wood is a luxury. It may not be a luxury in Canada, but in France, wood is still a lot more difficult to buy than cement and rebar. So I still expect ceme

    • I live in a 1890's farmhouse, the piers, beams, joists, and shiplap walls have all held up very nicely through the century. Minor work here and there from prior owners, but it's all original.

      I did roll my eyes when I read about energy used when driving nails. Seriously, that was a silly point the article makes.

      • That's solid wood, however, possibly dense old-growth wood. These are modern composites. I have no idea if that makes them more or less durable over a century.

        What it likely makes them is hard to repair, unless the particular composite method they used becomes the dominant one. With a quick skim, I see about 4 competing technologies for pre-engineered, mass-produced wood composites. If you build with one and it falls out of favor, it might be tricky in the future to do any repairs. If nobody is making nail

        • In TFA it mentions that they come prefab in panels. A panel goes bad somehow, pop a new one on. Also, I wouldn't lay money on the laminate rotting easily.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      Nobody is questioning the fact that concrete is a good material from a structural and construction standpoint.

      But wood, properly maintained, lasts quite a bit longer than 30 years. The oldest wooden building in the world is 1300 years old, a five-story pagoda in the temple complex of Horyuji in Japan.

      There's no question concrete is more durable with less maintenance, and people are working on lower carbon-footprint concrete. Switching to non-carbon energy sources for converting limestone to cement would e

      • Are you sure that it's burning fuel for firing limestone that emits CO2? Firing limestone is the chemical reaction CaCO3 --> CaO + CO2, after all.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Chas ( 5144 )

        The thing is, properly built, concrete buildings also cost less to heat and cool.
        So, long-term, a well-designed building will offset its initial carbon footprint though energy savings.

        • I would be very surprised if concrete - basically solid artificial rock laced with conductive iron rods, were a better insulator than wood, which is naturally full of air voids.

          Granted you can add all sorts of things to concrete to improve its insulating properties, but they typically come at the expense of strength and durability.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Misagon ( 1135 )

        The vast majority of CO2 emissions from cement manufacture is not from the energy used to heat the kiln but as a produce of the chemical process itself when limestone (calcium carbonate) is decarbonated into lime (calcium oxide).

        This means that it is not enough just to change into using clean energy for heating the kiln.
        Luckily, cement could be produced CO2-free using a heated electrolysis process but the process if very new and untested and it would require that the a huge chunk of the cement factory would

  • Cubes in Pole Barns (Score:3)

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Thursday November 02, 2017 @02:07PM (#55477693)
    >> Today, however, wood is lauded for its smaller environmental footprint and the speed with which buildings can be assembled.

    There's no reason we can't just stack IT people in cubes in pole barns. Fortunately, nobody with any talent actually needs to work in a crappy office, so most companies are smart enough not to try this.

  • Last two /. articles share a theme (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Last two /. articles share a theme:

    "Timber Towers Are On the Rise in France"

    Mysterious Void Discovered In Egypt's Great Pyramid

    Death traps

  • Recent 10 story Portland OR timber tower (Score:4, Informative)

    by WillAffleckUW ( 858324 ) on Thursday November 02, 2017 @02:15PM (#55477769) Homepage Journal

    Recently, as in this week, they completed a low-emission earthquake-resistant timber tower in Portland, Oregon.

    Fire risks tend to come from inefficient fire suppression systems and lack of coatings. Or inadequate emergency exits. As we've seen from London, England, concrete towers clad in flammable plastic are more of a fire trap than wood timber buildings are. It really depends on the full architectural design.

  • CLT and mass timber is the shit. They are also working on LVL veneer based types that are like super plywood vs. the current finger jointed lumber version You trade material cost for labor but you can have a house framed in a day. Also concrete is a carbon emitter for a long time. It is not prone to fire. You can have them CAD CAM all the windows, doors, conduit, and plumbing into the walls at the factory, and it is renewable.

  • Addressing Some of the Objections Here (Score:5, Interesting)

    by careysub ( 976506 ) on Thursday November 02, 2017 @02:23PM (#55477835)

    Wood can be grown and harvested sustainably on tree farms where generation after generation of trees selected for structural properties and rapid growth are cultivated. Any such "green" inspired building program should/would ensure that all the timber used comes from such sources. And so yes, building permanent structures out of wood does lock up CO2 as long as the structures stand - whereas CO2 released in the production of concrete is in the air for centuries.

    The actual material used for framing a structure has nothing to do with the fire safety (or lack of same) in an inhabited structure. Metal and concrete framed structures are no safer on that count than wood. The fire hazard that threatens life is entirely due to the furnishings and utilities inside the structure. By the time a frame of wood frame building starts to burn the interior is already destroyed, and the inhabitants have either escaped or are dead. Note that modern construction techniques using fire proof gypsum board that isolates the structure from the interior (gypsum does not burn and actually absorbs energy as it decomposes).

    Wood is a pretty remarkable material. It is in fact an advanced composite material produced by natural nano-factories. It compares favorably with far more expensive synthetic composites, and beats them all in cost. Used properly (taking advantage of the anisotropic properties of wood beams) a good wood beam comes with a factor of 3 in stiffness/weight ratio of the best performance ofunidirectional carbon fiber epoxy composite, and beats structural steel. Sitka spruce is used in the upper stage of Trident II SLBM missile since it had the best properties for the role, over all other candidates.

    • Can these structures survive hurricanes or tornadoes or earthquakes?

      • Of course not.
        That is why one of the most advanced nation on the planet is building them.
        It is a hoax, obviously ... facepalm.

    • not quite right, how about some experts?
      https://www.nist.gov/sites/def... [nist.gov]

      • Perusing the document, it seems to support exactly what I said. I specifically mentioned the fire encapsulation requirement that is used in modern wood frame structures citing gypsum board (though other solutions exist.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by G00F ( 241765 )

        That was quite some detail in that report. I read parts and skimmed the rest. It basicaly concludes; Tests/sudies done showing large timber structures to have comparible safety, but have concerns with earth quake/fire combo, but with a 2hr fire resist seam fine with. Also a lack of large of full scale tests.

        All in all, it looks positive for large timber use, they just want more data and better refinement of requirements for the building code and such.

    •     As posted above.. http://money.cnn.com/2017/06/2... [cnn.com]

          I think 79 souls would argue that assumption.

      • Again this supports exactly what I said. It was not the structure of Grenfell Tower that burned. It was a decorative outside "furnishing" added to the building.

    • I'm not a mechanical engineer, but using a wood structure for a 100 story building seems unlikely. Weight is not as much a concern in tall buildings as is working strength; and stiffness is not much of a concern because total structural stiffness is more a function of building geometry. Wood ages and cracks. The methods used to fasten wood inherently damage the wood. Wood is not uniform. Wood is severely anisotropic.

  • Driving a nail into a slab of wood requires a lot less energy than driving one into concrete.

    Nails suck. Use screws.

    • Nails are better for framing because the fastener allows greater flexibility. Nails shift, twist, and flex; screws tend to take greater load from expansion and sway, and then shear.

  • I'm buying termite-related stocks

    • The kind that makes money spreading termites or the kind that makes money killing them? Best to hedge and go for both I suppose...

  • In other news... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Termite populations soar as the the rise of timber towers brings the buffet to the buggies!

  • The "Insulated Concrete Forms" construction of concrete housing was what I was aspiring to if I ever built a house. Probably won't, unless a tornado knocks this one down, but the advantages were that the ICF house is highly insulated, almost in the class of superinsulated, and it takes a really big tornado to knock it down. What's "inefficient" about that? I don't even live in "tornado alley" any more, but had a "tornado aloft" take down my ham antenna and turn one mighty oak into a very distracted loo

  • Although concrete may seem t to take more energy to put up and take down, what about the maintenance you must do with wood? That requires a lot of materials that take energy to produce also...

    Not to mention that unlike a wooden structure, concrete can scrub CO2 [abc.net.au] from the air after it is built.

  • But the carbon is released again when the buildings burn to the ground.
    • This is actually not that big of a deal because the carbon that was used to form it was atmospheric, and not sequestered in the earth. Also, these types of materials are very hard to burn.

  • Increasingly common due to cost (Score:3)

    by Headw1nd ( 829599 ) on Thursday November 02, 2017 @03:29PM (#55478263)

    I've seen a lot of this in my area, generally what they call podium construction, where you have a 1 to 3 stories of concrete construction and then build wood frame up to the maximum height allowed, typically 5 stories of wood. As TFA outlines, it is cheap and very fast compared to all concrete, and has become a go-to for mid rise residential. Unfortunately, it makes it possible to cut corners to an even greater degree when it comes to flooring, and fire safety is entirely dependent on active suppression. I have actually seen one of these buildings survive a fire during construction (with a great effort by the fire department), but afterwards it was demolished back down to the podium.

    In the end it comes down to labor cost, concrete is surprisingly labor intensive and labor costs are a huge part of construction in first world countries. I've seen some beautiful concrete work done in South America that would be impossible in the US simply because of labor costs - Imagine a 20 story concrete facade entirely finished by hand: Beautiful, but impossible to do in the states.

  • Driving a nail into a slab of wood requires a lot less energy than driving one into concrete

    Seems like a desperate attempt at coming up with advantages... Does the energy of driving a nail into concrete really have some measurable impact? How many nails are driven into concrete in modern buildings?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Shatrat ( 855151 )

      'Wood' has fewer letters than 'Concrete' therefore you save electricity every time you type it. Don't be such a climate change denier / fossil fuel apologist.

  • You know it's gonna happen..

  • Wood is a really scarce resource. What are the French going to do, cut down even more trees to build tall buildings? Trees are a necessary part of the ecosystem as they do big things like help to reduce carbon dioxide and they provide shade. So cutting down trees to save the environment is like fucking for virginity.

    • Wood is a really scarce resource.
      In France? Or the rest of north Europe for that matter? Ever checked google earth?
      The rest of your comment is rather stupid, as growing wood and dying wood and rotting wood is a zero sum game. It does not affect the CO2 level at all.

  • "wood is lauded for its smaller environmental footprint and the speed with which buildings can be assembled"

    This is something only someone very bad at math would say, or someone with a bias or agenda.

    I do sustainable logging so you would think my bias is towards wood but I built my house, farm buildings and USDA/State inspectable butcher shop out of concrete.

    The reason is that concrete has a far lower carbon footprint, lasts far longer, makes for far more energy efficient buildings and at lower costs. Both

  • The production of cement, one of the main ingredients in concrete, generates an estimated 5 percent of the world's carbon emissions. Trees, in contrast, capture CO2, helping offset emissions produced by a typical building process.

    It sounds like dead trees aren't such a bad idea after all.

    The idea can be carried forward to things like books. Why read obsolete and impermanet ebooks when you can, for often the same price, get a book printed on paper? The paper book encourages tree production, which captures CO2, helping offset emissions produced by server farms and the factories producing ebook readers.

