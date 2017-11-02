Timber Towers Are On the Rise in France (citylab.com) 125
A reader shares a report: Spurred by concerns over climate change and the negative impacts of concrete manufacturing, architects and developers in France are increasingly turning to wood for their office towers and apartment complexes. Concrete was praised through much of the 20th century for its flexibility, functionality, and relative affordability. In France, the material ushered in an era of bold modernist architecture including housing by Auguste Perret and Le Corbusier. Today, however, wood is lauded for its smaller environmental footprint and the speed with which buildings can be assembled. "Wood had largely disappeared and was seen as a quaint material," says Steven Ware, a partner at the architecture firm Art & Build, whose latest wooden office building opened in Paris's 13th arrondissement earlier this summer. "[But] the energy it takes to put a concrete building up, to run it, and then dismantle it when it becomes obsolete was too much. Using mass timber in office buildings seemed like something we had to do." The production of cement, one of the main ingredients in concrete, generates an estimated 5 percent of the world's carbon emissions. Trees, in contrast, capture CO2, helping offset emissions produced by a typical building process. And then there's the string of other construction advantages that make wood economically appealing. It's lighter, which means digging smaller foundations in the ground. Crane costs come down, as they're no longer hauling blocks of cement hundreds of feet in the air. Driving a nail into a slab of wood requires a lot less energy than driving one into concrete. Months can be knocked off the construction timeline.
Lumber supply forests are harvested and replanted these days.
Also there is a fair amount of carbon sequestered in the building itself. That's assuming the building doesn't burn, which is why I won't get into a tall wooden structure.
The type of wood buildings they're making nowadays don't burn very easy. (not talking about timber framed houses like the US, but the kind used for taller buildings such as this article). They take wood- cut it in strips, arrange the strips in alternating directions (for added strength) and then glue them together with a fireproof glue.
They're actually more fire-safe than steel buildings. Steel will melt or lose strength with fire (as in 9/11 twin towers)- the modern timber buildings resist fire at higher temperatures than it takes for steel to lose integrity.
Now I'm not the original guy but I think it's a choice of words here. Some of the newest treated wood ignites at 500C. Now steel won't melt at that temperature, not even close, but at 550C it loses 50% of its strength. So I sort of get where guy is coming from but yeah, it's an iffy argument. However, I think we can all agree that at either temperature, no one is going to exist very long. That said, I'm not sure about France's standards but I would assume that the level of planning that has to go into
But the CO2 in the building is relatively sequestered too.
If 20 year old growth is cut to make a building that lasts 30, that's net extra sequestration.
once equilibrium is reached (buildings taken down vs trees grown) there is more overall sequestered CO2 than if steel was used.
Time between harvests on most "farmed" forests average 25-30 years. Might be some with faster growing tree, but even that is about 15 years.
consume the original amount of CO2
The CO2 is trapped in the cut down tree. So long as the wood isn't burned or rotting away, the CO2 is sequestered inside the frame of the house or building or whatever. Same goes for if you take a chopped down tree and get it to sink in a body of water. That's a carbon sink quite literally. Anytime you prevent wood from burning or being decomposed, that removes carbon from the atmosphere. Now the act of cutting the wood does release some CO2 gas, not in just the thing that's cutting the wood, but in th
That's actually not so bad, because you simply plant more trees and the problem takes care of itself.
It's long term carbon release of previously sequestered carbon that's the issue.
I recall a prominent global warming alarmist getting kicked out of the group he was in because he advocated the using of wood as a building material, since using wood in this way is an effective carbon sink.
Using wood as a building material only causes deforestation if people don't plant new trees in their place. No one does that since it's not only bad for business, they'd run out of trees, but it's illegal in any place I can think of. If there is a place in the world that allows for clear cutting of tre
Don't it Depend on the Tree?
Soft woods like pine grow quick, but the wood is, you know, soft. Wouldn't want to live in a skyscraper made of that!
AFAIK, the hardier the wood, the longer it takes for the tree to grow. That means a long-term investment in your re-planting, and a lot can happen to your plot of re-planted little sprouts (bugs, deer, fires, suburban sprawl, drunk kids on ATV's, massive natural gas deposits) while you wait the lifetime or two for your trees to grow to full size.
Re:Trading one problem for another (Score:5, Informative)
You're on the right track to some of the "devil in the details".
Calling pine a soft wood, and implying that it wouldn't serve well in a structural sense, is perpetuating a myth. SPFs (spruce, pine, fir) are highly regarded for their structural properties. Douglas fir, Southern Yellow Pine, Sitka Spruce, Hemlock...all have excellent MOE/MOR ratings, while yes, having low Janka Hardness ratings. Along with time-to-yield and price, these structural properties are why SPFs rule the US stick-built construction supply.
AFAIK, the hardier the wood, the longer it takes for the tree to grow. That means a long-term investment in your re-planting, and a lot can happen to your plot of re-planted little sprouts (bugs, deer, fires, suburban sprawl, drunk kids on ATV's, massive natural gas deposits) while you wait the lifetime or two for your trees to grow to full size.
Harder wood trees, do "generally" take longer to grow. However, today's new-growth trees pale in comparison to the mostly gone old-growth trees from a properties comparison. The hardness may be there, but their MOE, MOR, and density are usually lower, and their stability and durability are much more volatile. But, again, those are generalities. The science behind wood is quite fascinating; much more in depth than I imagined when I got into woodworking.
The Wood Database [wood-database.com] is a great resource.
Just to reinforce dj's point - hardness and strength are two completely different engineering qualities and usually have very little to do with each other. Aluminum for example is both fairly soft (the surface deforms readily in response to concentrated pressure) and fairly strong (in bulk it can withstand fairly impressive compression and tensile pressures)
In addition, hardness does tend to correlate with another, far less attractive quality: brittleness. The more rigid something is, the less it can temp
Bamboo makes a very excellent building material. It grows faster than traditional forests and can be harvested every other year in most cases and doesn't need to be replanted since it grows in stalks like grass. Every seven years, there is a massive flowering and die-off, but even that isn't an issue since the flowering also seeds the ground.
Processing bamboo into usable beams and planks can be problematic, since the fibers have to be broken and then glued back together in composite forms, and in some techn
I saw a construction project in Hainan that used bamboo and coconut fiber to reinforce concrete. They still used some steel rebar, in addition to a mesh of bamboo. The coconut fiber was dumped into the mixer. According to the foreman, the result was lighter, cheaper, and more resistant to seismic shear. But less resistant to compressive force, so it was only used for buildings of 3 stories or fewer.
How long can a concrete and steel building last?
How long do even well engineered wooden structures last before succumbing to rot or burning down?
Monolithic-walled concrete buildings, well insulated, leak less as you only have to worry about deliberate penetrations for air sealing (Windows, doors, utilities). Meaning it's easier to maintain internal environmental control over.
With this sort of control, it's easier to build to standards like Passive House and drastically cut energy input required to regulate
Well... There are wood buildings that are 1,500 years old. A properly taken care of wood building can last a long time. Wood doesn't rot if it is not exposed to water. The secret is proper waterproofing. As for fire, the modern wood buildings use flame retardant glue and are safer than steel at high temperatures.
Wood is also more earthquake resistant because they sway easier. Wood is more resistant to wind damage.
Show me the standing wood building on Barbuda. On the otherhand using concrete and steel one can easily build a building that will withstand a category 5 hurricane unscathed.
On top of that, there is a class of concrete that actually ABSORBS CO2 of its surroundings.
Yes, there is such a concrete. It is very expensive and no one would ever consider using it in a large project. It will come up once in a while as a show house where people want to demonstrate a "green" future construction. They often look very posh, will claim having a very small (or even negative) carbon footprint, but very little will be said about how much it costs or if there is any study on the building meeting the CO2 output claims.
I had a conversation with a professor that was studying a way to a
Sure, all commonly used cements used in concrete will absorb CO2 over time. Perhaps I misunderstood the original claim but the implication I got was that it absorbed more than that was used to create it. The lime in cement will slowly turn to limestone as it absorbs CO2 from the air, but this will be no more CO2 than what was cooked out of it after being mined from limestone.
If people want to get CO2 negative cement that's actually affordable then they should to do as that professor proposed, use nuclear
Trees don't net-produce oxygen. They only remove carbon from the air when growing.
Wrong. They 'inhale' CO2 and 'exhale' oxygen during photosynthesis. All photosynthetic organisms do so.
Only when the sun is out. Most plants consume O2 and expel CO2 at night.
Nevertheless, trees are a net producer of oxygen (and a very good carbon-capture device) if you don't account for them rotting after they die. But oceans and marine plants are a more important producer of oxygen.
Not really. Most atmospheric oxygen has marine origins.
What's more you can replant forests, although you lose the ecological benefits if the forest you just cut down was virgin as opposed to managed timberland.
It would be ironic if you write that from a deforestated suburb!
Learn a little bit about the forest/timber industry before spouting off. They have what are essentially farms where trees are grown for this stuff now.
The trees capture the carbon and it's then stored in that structure. Plant more trees, capture more carbon.
Think about it.
If you focus only on CO2 and ignore the annoying forest critters and such, then cutting down (and replanting!) trees is good because young growth sucks up more CO2, which you are going to harvest and use in a building indefinitely.
Fire anyone? (Score:4, Insightful)
Sounds like a good way to have a towering inferno. The stuff we put inside large buildings burns quite readily. But the fire generally stops in a single room. But if you suddenly make everything out of wood, what's to stop the fire from spreading everywhere?
They'll coat all the wood in a protective layer of concrete.
A city made of wood leads to things like the Great Chicago Fire https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Plus, with the recent building fire in London, you would think it would be fresh on their minds. http://money.cnn.com/2017/06/2... [cnn.com]
Actually the Grenfell Tower fire was a combination of flawed materials, flawed installation technique and improper physical plant (for firefighting)..
Instead of ripping out interior walls and redoing insulation that way, they clad the exterior of the building in insulation panels.
Which, all things considered, is a great way of air-sealing and insulating an existing building.
It's just that the panels used weren't properly fire rated. And the panels were installed in a way (leaving a gap between the original
First, as stated in the article the wood panels are engineered lumber that is very thick. There is very little surface area to the wood used, compared to like what people use in a fireplace or backyard bonfire, so the wood will not burn quickly if the char layer that develops doesn't stop the fire completely.
Second, most every building code I've seen will require a fire resistant layer around structural components. In most houses this is done with sheets of drywall over the wood studs in the wall. Typica
The walls only very rarely concrete.
In USA
In Europe they are.
Driving nails? (Score:1, Insightful)
Are they really comparing the energy cost of driving a nail?
Wood has a place but IMO if you want a durable structure use reinforced concrete. Maybe this wave of construction is only expected to stand for 30yrs?
My (small) multi-unit in Canada is built with wood timbers and is 218 years old. As long as you keep it dry, wood can be very durable.
The article says that a huge benefit of wood is that it can be taken down/disassembled much more easily and with less energy than concrete. I believe that's what the OP was referring to when he said "Maybe this wave of construction is only expected to stand for 30yrs?". I don't think he meant to say that wood wasn't durable.
Personally, I still think that wood is a luxury. It may not be a luxury in Canada, but in France, wood is still a lot more difficult to buy than cement and rebar. So I still expect ceme
I did roll my eyes when I read about energy used when driving nails. Seriously, that was a silly point the article makes.
That's solid wood, however, possibly dense old-growth wood. These are modern composites. I have no idea if that makes them more or less durable over a century.
What it likely makes them is hard to repair, unless the particular composite method they used becomes the dominant one. With a quick skim, I see about 4 competing technologies for pre-engineered, mass-produced wood composites. If you build with one and it falls out of favor, it might be tricky in the future to do any repairs. If nobody is making nail
Nobody is questioning the fact that concrete is a good material from a structural and construction standpoint.
But wood, properly maintained, lasts quite a bit longer than 30 years. The oldest wooden building in the world is 1300 years old, a five-story pagoda in the temple complex of Horyuji in Japan.
There's no question concrete is more durable with less maintenance, and people are working on lower carbon-footprint concrete. Switching to non-carbon energy sources for converting limestone to cement would e
The thing is, properly built, concrete buildings also cost less to heat and cool.
So, long-term, a well-designed building will offset its initial carbon footprint though energy savings.
I would be very surprised if concrete - basically solid artificial rock laced with conductive iron rods, were a better insulator than wood, which is naturally full of air voids.
Granted you can add all sorts of things to concrete to improve its insulating properties, but they typically come at the expense of strength and durability.
The vast majority of CO2 emissions from cement manufacture is not from the energy used to heat the kiln but as a produce of the chemical process itself when limestone (calcium carbonate) is decarbonated into lime (calcium oxide).
This means that it is not enough just to change into using clean energy for heating the kiln.
Luckily, cement could be produced CO2-free using a heated electrolysis process but the process if very new and untested and it would require that the a huge chunk of the cement factory would
Cubes in Pole Barns (Score:3)
There's no reason we can't just stack IT people in cubes in pole barns. Fortunately, nobody with any talent actually needs to work in a crappy office, so most companies are smart enough not to try this.
Last two /. articles share a theme (Score:1)
Last two
/. articles share a theme:
"Timber Towers Are On the Rise in France"
Mysterious Void Discovered In Egypt's Great Pyramid
Death traps
Recent 10 story Portland OR timber tower (Score:4, Informative)
Recently, as in this week, they completed a low-emission earthquake-resistant timber tower in Portland, Oregon.
Fire risks tend to come from inefficient fire suppression systems and lack of coatings. Or inadequate emergency exits. As we've seen from London, England, concrete towers clad in flammable plastic are more of a fire trap than wood timber buildings are. It really depends on the full architectural design.
I missed the wood tower catching on fire offering that comparison. When did that happen?
During WW I and WW II when cities burnt.
Sorry you've been on another planet.
Of course concrete burns - even diamond burns.
More relevant to the low temperatures in your average building fire - concrete rapidly cracks and weakens in response to heat, while even without fire resistant treatments wood forms a layer of insulating protective char.
Cross Laminated Timber or CLT (Score:2)
CLT and mass timber is the shit. They are also working on LVL veneer based types that are like super plywood vs. the current finger jointed lumber version You trade material cost for labor but you can have a house framed in a day. Also concrete is a carbon emitter for a long time. It is not prone to fire. You can have them CAD CAM all the windows, doors, conduit, and plumbing into the walls at the factory, and it is renewable.
Addressing Some of the Objections Here (Score:5, Interesting)
Wood can be grown and harvested sustainably on tree farms where generation after generation of trees selected for structural properties and rapid growth are cultivated. Any such "green" inspired building program should/would ensure that all the timber used comes from such sources. And so yes, building permanent structures out of wood does lock up CO2 as long as the structures stand - whereas CO2 released in the production of concrete is in the air for centuries.
The actual material used for framing a structure has nothing to do with the fire safety (or lack of same) in an inhabited structure. Metal and concrete framed structures are no safer on that count than wood. The fire hazard that threatens life is entirely due to the furnishings and utilities inside the structure. By the time a frame of wood frame building starts to burn the interior is already destroyed, and the inhabitants have either escaped or are dead. Note that modern construction techniques using fire proof gypsum board that isolates the structure from the interior (gypsum does not burn and actually absorbs energy as it decomposes).
Wood is a pretty remarkable material. It is in fact an advanced composite material produced by natural nano-factories. It compares favorably with far more expensive synthetic composites, and beats them all in cost. Used properly (taking advantage of the anisotropic properties of wood beams) a good wood beam comes with a factor of 3 in stiffness/weight ratio of the best performance ofunidirectional carbon fiber epoxy composite, and beats structural steel. Sitka spruce is used in the upper stage of Trident II SLBM missile since it had the best properties for the role, over all other candidates.
Re: (Score:2)
Of course not.
... facepalm.
That is why one of the most advanced nation on the planet is building them.
It is a hoax, obviously
not quite right, how about some experts?
https://www.nist.gov/sites/def... [nist.gov]
Re: (Score:2)
Perusing the document, it seems to support exactly what I said. I specifically mentioned the fire encapsulation requirement that is used in modern wood frame structures citing gypsum board (though other solutions exist.
Re: (Score:2)
That was quite some detail in that report. I read parts and skimmed the rest. It basicaly concludes; Tests/sudies done showing large timber structures to have comparible safety, but have concerns with earth quake/fire combo, but with a 2hr fire resist seam fine with. Also a lack of large of full scale tests.
All in all, it looks positive for large timber use, they just want more data and better refinement of requirements for the building code and such.
As posted above.. http://money.cnn.com/2017/06/2... [cnn.com]
I think 79 souls would argue that assumption.
Again this supports exactly what I said. It was not the structure of Grenfell Tower that burned. It was a decorative outside "furnishing" added to the building.
Re: (Score:2)
Nails?! (Score:2)
Nails suck. Use screws.
Termite stocks (Score:2)
I'm buying termite-related stocks
In other news... (Score:1)
Termite populations soar as the the rise of timber towers brings the buffet to the buggies!
This Just Makes No Sense (Score:2)
The "Insulated Concrete Forms" construction of concrete housing was what I was aspiring to if I ever built a house. Probably won't, unless a tornado knocks this one down, but the advantages were that the ICF house is highly insulated, almost in the class of superinsulated, and it takes a really big tornado to knock it down. What's "inefficient" about that? I don't even live in "tornado alley" any more, but had a "tornado aloft" take down my ham antenna and turn one mighty oak into a very distracted loo
Concrete can be more helpful to the environment th (Score:1)
Although concrete may seem t to take more energy to put up and take down, what about the maintenance you must do with wood? That requires a lot of materials that take energy to produce also...
Not to mention that unlike a wooden structure, concrete can scrub CO2 [abc.net.au] from the air after it is built.
le feu de joie (Score:2)
Increasingly common due to cost (Score:3)
I've seen a lot of this in my area, generally what they call podium construction, where you have a 1 to 3 stories of concrete construction and then build wood frame up to the maximum height allowed, typically 5 stories of wood. As TFA outlines, it is cheap and very fast compared to all concrete, and has become a go-to for mid rise residential. Unfortunately, it makes it possible to cut corners to an even greater degree when it comes to flooring, and fire safety is entirely dependent on active suppression. I have actually seen one of these buildings survive a fire during construction (with a great effort by the fire department), but afterwards it was demolished back down to the podium.
In the end it comes down to labor cost, concrete is surprisingly labor intensive and labor costs are a huge part of construction in first world countries. I've seen some beautiful concrete work done in South America that would be impossible in the US simply because of labor costs - Imagine a 20 story concrete facade entirely finished by hand: Beautiful, but impossible to do in the states.
Driving a nail (Score:2)
Driving a nail into a slab of wood requires a lot less energy than driving one into concrete
Seems like a desperate attempt at coming up with advantages... Does the energy of driving a nail into concrete really have some measurable impact? How many nails are driven into concrete in modern buildings?
Next up - lab-grown wood! (Score:2)
You know it's gonna happen..
Is this for real? (Score:2)
Wood is a really scarce resource.
In France? Or the rest of north Europe for that matter? Ever checked google earth?
The rest of your comment is rather stupid, as growing wood and dying wood and rotting wood is a zero sum game. It does not affect the CO2 level at all.
Source by people who are bad at math... (Score:2)
"wood is lauded for its smaller environmental footprint and the speed with which buildings can be assembled"
This is something only someone very bad at math would say, or someone with a bias or agenda.
I do sustainable logging so you would think my bias is towards wood but I built my house, farm buildings and USDA/State inspectable butcher shop out of concrete.
The reason is that concrete has a far lower carbon footprint, lasts far longer, makes for far more energy efficient buildings and at lower costs. Both
Dead Trees For The Win (Score:1)
The production of cement, one of the main ingredients in concrete, generates an estimated 5 percent of the world's carbon emissions. Trees, in contrast, capture CO2, helping offset emissions produced by a typical building process.
It sounds like dead trees aren't such a bad idea after all.
The idea can be carried forward to things like books. Why read obsolete and impermanet ebooks when you can, for often the same price, get a book printed on paper? The paper book encourages tree production, which captures CO2, helping offset emissions produced by server farms and the factories producing ebook readers.
