Russia Hackers Had Targets Worldwide, Beyond US Election

Raphael Satter, Jeff Donn, and Justin Myers, reporting for Associated Press: The hackers who disrupted the U.S. presidential election had ambitions well beyond Hillary Clinton's campaign, targeting the emails of Ukrainian officers, Russian opposition figures, U.S. defense contractors and thousands of others of interest to the Kremlin, according to a previously unpublished digital hit list obtained by The Associated Press. The list provides the most detailed forensic evidence yet of the close alignment between the hackers and the Russian government, exposing an operation that stretched back years and tried to break into the inboxes of 4,700 Gmail users across the globe -- from the pope's representative in Kiev to the punk band Pussy Riot in Moscow. "It's a wish list of who you'd want to target to further Russian interests," said Keir Giles, director of the Conflict Studies Research Center in Cambridge, England, and one of five outside experts who reviewed the AP's findings. He said the data was "a master list of individuals whom Russia would like to spy on, embarrass, discredit or silence."

  • The KGB and Kremlin have been doing this forever. For the most part, we took control of the media in the sense that no foreign adversaries were able to poke through on a large scale.

    With the advent of the internet, all the walls were dropped and they were able to ramp up.

    Nothing has changed about their strategy other then its now digital.

    • First time an American President committed Treason (Score:1, Insightful)

      One thing that's changed is the we've never had a President strenuously collude with Russia's attacks on our country.

      Donald Trump magnified Russia's attack on America by publicly praising it, while denying that it was Russia's doing, even though court documents now show that the Trump campaign was colluding with Russia's cyberattacks on America.

        Donald Trump magnified Russia's attack on America by publicly praising it,

        Oh my, Trump made a sarcastic quip! Treason! That's why Hillary lost!

        One thing that's changed is the we've never had a President strenuously collude with Russia's attacks on our country.

        Donald Trump magnified Russia's attack on America by publicly praising it, while denying that it was Russia's doing, even though court documents now show that the Trump campaign was colluding with Russia's cyberattacks on America.

        ROFLMAO.

        Dude, what color is the sky in your planet?

      Exactly.

      Whenever I see an "shocking" article about Russia, my first thought is, "Why the shock that countries work for their own interest and against their enemies?"

    • The KGB and Kremlin have been doing this forever. For the most part, we took control of the media in the sense that no foreign adversaries were able to poke through on a large scale.

      The USSR infiltrated numerous US organizations and parts of the US government; they did a lot of damage post-WWII.

      But we still survived, and dealing with this crap is the price we pay for living in a free society. Freedom also means the freedom of stupid Americans to listen to hostile foreign powers if they choose.

    • in the past we didn't have a significant portion of the population willing to side with the Russians in order to achieve victory. 30 years ago just the allegations would have kept Trump (and Hilary) out of the Whitehouse. Folks were willing to ignore widespread election meddling just to get their man in office.

    You people have found the best diversion ever away from from our own corruption. This kind of crap dooms us to another four years and beyond of Trump/Clinton and worse. Oh believe me, you will make things worse! Lucky for me I'm old. Damn all of you! You were supposed to be better and smarter than the bald headed old farts that sent us to Vietnam!

  • From Twitter's testimony before the Senate Judiciary committee [senate.gov] (page 11):

    With respect to #DNCLeak, approximately 23,000 users posted around 140,000 unique Tweets with that hashtag in the relevant period. Of those Tweets, roughly 2% were from potentially Russian-linked accounts. As noted above, our automated systems at the time detected, labeled, and hid just under half (48%) of all the original Tweets with #DNCLeak. Of the total Tweets with the hashtag, 0.84% were hidden and also originated from accounts that met at least one of the criteria for a Russian-linked account. Those Tweets received 0.21% of overall Tweet impressions.

    It seems to me that Twitter is a much bigger threat to our election process than Russia.

    Shouldn't speech about the election be somehow... I don't know... protected or something?

  • Spain (Score:3)

    I wonder if what is happening in Spain was pushed along by Russia?
  • We have an experience of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. It is not perfect, but it kind of works.

    We need something sumilar for the Internet, Hardware, and Software. It is not a secret that numerous political and economic entities use the Internet for hidden agenda activities.
  • Destabilised Europe through Brexit. Destabilised the US through trump
    • Ha. Ha. Ha.

      So the Russians are behind Brexit now?
      Are they behind the open borders movement too - as an effort to destabilize western Europe and the United States?
      The Russians are behind the Scots wanting independence?
      And Catalonia?
      The Kurds as well (yes I know Kurdistan is not in Europe).
      Oooo. How about the upcoming Basque, Corsican, Sardinian, Venetian, and Sicilian Independence Movements.

      Are the Russians behind the California Independence movement? And the Alaskan Independence Movement (yeah rej

  • Of course they had more targets.

  • IMO, if Russia swung the election then they already own the country; they are in every computer, spying on government and citizens and manipulating everything in the U.S. It's over. If this is true then why is Trump their big play? Destabilizing the West was more effective under Obama. O intentionally tried to knock the U.S. down to size. Trump is trying to do the opposite. Just because he doesn't blame Russia as a villain even though Obama-era Intelligence Community does, doesn't make him a type of Manchu
  • People, you're letting evil take you over here. Sure, in some eyes we dodged a bullet - but we also backed into a buzzsaw doing it. We "chose" between a corrupt elitist, and an immature buffoon - elitist. If we let that kinda thing divide us and distract attention from the fact that we really had no choice in the matter, evil wins. Yes, the deep state/MIC/IC hate the current guy - which in my opinion is one of the higher compliments - Oh, the moneyed interests in defense - and the press - and hollywood

