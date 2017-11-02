Russia Hackers Had Targets Worldwide, Beyond US Election (apnews.com) 68
Raphael Satter, Jeff Donn, and Justin Myers, reporting for Associated Press: The hackers who disrupted the U.S. presidential election had ambitions well beyond Hillary Clinton's campaign, targeting the emails of Ukrainian officers, Russian opposition figures, U.S. defense contractors and thousands of others of interest to the Kremlin, according to a previously unpublished digital hit list obtained by The Associated Press. The list provides the most detailed forensic evidence yet of the close alignment between the hackers and the Russian government, exposing an operation that stretched back years and tried to break into the inboxes of 4,700 Gmail users across the globe -- from the pope's representative in Kiev to the punk band Pussy Riot in Moscow. "It's a wish list of who you'd want to target to further Russian interests," said Keir Giles, director of the Conflict Studies Research Center in Cambridge, England, and one of five outside experts who reviewed the AP's findings. He said the data was "a master list of individuals whom Russia would like to spy on, embarrass, discredit or silence."
Re: (Score:2)
Why would the two be mutually exclusive?
Re: (Score:1)
Why would the two be mutually exclusive?
Who said it was?
The GP stated that instead of Russia's strategy being directed exclusively at the US elections, it is a world wide strategy. That's not mutually exclusive.
Re: (Score:1, Insightful)
^ This is the kind of idiocy that caused Hillary Clinton to lose.
But I suppose Democrats need their birther conspiracy theories too. I suspect they'll be a permanent fixture of US politics in the future after ever election.
Re: (Score:1)
It has been proven that it was a leak and not a hack. The files where copied locally using cp -R based on the time and date stamps.
It was a 25MB per second copy(i.e. USB2.0).
https://theforensicator.wordpress.com/2017/07/09/guccifer2-metadata-analysis/comment-page-1/
Re: (Score:2)
I'm proud to be a patriotic American.
We can tell, by your stupidity, obnoxiousness, and dogged attraction to your opinion, regardless of evidence to the contrary....
Russia has been doing this forever (Score:2)
The KGB and Kremlin have been doing this forever. For the most part, we took control of the media in the sense that no foreign adversaries were able to poke through on a large scale.
With the advent of the internet, all the walls were dropped and they were able to ramp up.
Nothing has changed about their strategy other then its now digital.
First time an American President committed Treason (Score:1, Insightful)
One thing that's changed is the we've never had a President strenuously collude with Russia's attacks on our country.
Donald Trump magnified Russia's attack on America by publicly praising it, while denying that it was Russia's doing, even though court documents now show that the Trump campaign was colluding with Russia's cyberattacks on America.
Re: (Score:1)
Oh my, Trump made a sarcastic quip! Treason! That's why Hillary lost!
Re: (Score:1)
It's not sarcasm if your campaign is actively colluding with the cyberattacks and email thefts that you are praising as court documents show Moscow Donald did.
WHAT court documents? There are no documents that show this or even suggest what you claim.
I think you are making this all up, just like the "Golden Showers" dossier was made up and paid for by the democrats, then used by the FBI to justify surveillance of the Trump campaign so the Obama administration could "tap Trumps wires" (which we actually DO have documentation of).
Re: (Score:2)
That's hilarious, considering that a) the birther-in-chief is the current occupant of the WH, and b) it's not leftists shooting their mouth off you should worry about, but Mueller's actual investigation.
Re: (Score:2)
You aren't part of the investigation, and its not over so there is no conclusion.
The Russians taking out ads to target divisions in our society is an attack. It happened on our Cyber infrastructure. It can therefore be said it was a "Cyber Attack."
Voting machines not online... are you suggesting they can't be attacked? I've found offline machines are usually more susceptible to a coordinated attack.
The investigation is not about left or the right. The investigation into Russia started in early 2016.
Re: (Score:1)
One thing that's changed is the we've never had a President strenuously collude with Russia's attacks on our country.
Donald Trump magnified Russia's attack on America by publicly praising it, while denying that it was Russia's doing, even though court documents now show that the Trump campaign was colluding with Russia's cyberattacks on America.
ROFLMAO.
Dude, what color is the sky in your planet?
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly.
Whenever I see an "shocking" article about Russia, my first thought is, "Why the shock that countries work for their own interest and against their enemies?"
Re: (Score:1)
The USSR infiltrated numerous US organizations and parts of the US government; they did a lot of damage post-WWII.
But we still survived, and dealing with this crap is the price we pay for living in a free society. Freedom also means the freedom of stupid Americans to listen to hostile foreign powers if they choose.
There's been one big change (Score:2)
Truly amazing (Score:1)
You people have found the best diversion ever away from from our own corruption. This kind of crap dooms us to another four years and beyond of Trump/Clinton and worse. Oh believe me, you will make things worse! Lucky for me I'm old. Damn all of you! You were supposed to be better and smarter than the bald headed old farts that sent us to Vietnam!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Twitter is a greater threat than Russia (Score:2)
From Twitter's testimony before the Senate Judiciary committee [senate.gov] (page 11):
With respect to #DNCLeak, approximately 23,000 users posted around 140,000 unique Tweets with that hashtag in the relevant period. Of those Tweets, roughly 2% were from potentially Russian-linked accounts. As noted above, our automated systems at the time detected, labeled, and hid just under half (48%) of all the original Tweets with #DNCLeak. Of the total Tweets with the hashtag, 0.84% were hidden and also originated from accounts that met at least one of the criteria for a Russian-linked account. Those Tweets received 0.21% of overall Tweet impressions.
It seems to me that Twitter is a much bigger threat to our election process than Russia.
Shouldn't speech about the election be somehow... I don't know... protected or something?
Spain (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Universal Internet Code of Conduct UN agreement (Score:2)
We need something sumilar for the Internet, Hardware, and Software. It is not a secret that numerous political and economic entities use the Internet for hidden agenda activities.
They have done well (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
So the Russians are behind Brexit now?
Are they behind the open borders movement too - as an effort to destabilize western Europe and the United States?
The Russians are behind the Scots wanting independence?
And Catalonia?
The Kurds as well (yes I know Kurdistan is not in Europe).
Oooo. How about the upcoming Basque, Corsican, Sardinian, Venetian, and Sicilian Independence Movements.
The Russians are evil (Score:2)
Of course they had more targets.
Trump is Russia's big play in the U.S.? (Score:1)
