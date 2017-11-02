Trump Says Broadcom Is Moving Headquarters To US From Singapore (bloomberg.com) 46
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: President Donald Trump said semiconductor company Broadcom Ltd. is returning its headquarters to the U.S. from Singapore. Broadcom Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan joined Trump Thursday in the Oval Office for the announcement. Tan said the move to domicile the company in the U.S. would bring $20 billion in revenue into the country. The two men didn't specify the site of the new main location. Broadcom's website lists San Jose, California, as an existing corporate co-headquarters and has done so since the present company was created in 2016 in one of the semiconductor industry's largest acquisitions when Avago Technologies Ltd. acquired then-Broadcom Corp. The company's shares declined as much as 4 percent to $248.87 after the announcement. The stock had gained 47 percent this year through Wednesday's close.
Yeah, we should all know better by now.
Yeah, I dont think Trump had anything to do with it. Broadcom was trying to merge with a US company and was being blocked, so it was cheaper to move and get the deal done. Yay jobs!
More American job opportunities for engineers is great news.
That is not what this is about. This is just a legal change. Maybe a folder will move from one filing cabinet to another. The company is already "co-headquartered" in both Singapore and San Jose. The CEO is not likely to move, and it is possible no one else will either. Technical jobs are the least likely to move.
All that is changing is that the company will be registered in America instead of Singapore. They will pay higher taxes, but have an easier time with acquisitions. The CEO apparently thought
Dont' think there will be any new jobs. Broadcom is essentially a US company anyway that was acquired last year, and the old headquarters was kept around. Jobs that are currently in the US will stay in the US, and jobs that are overseas will stay overseas. But sure, let's keep Donald happy, it's safer than when he's mad.
I Am Betting... (Score:5, Interesting)
Good Bet (Score:3)
That was my first thought - they go from being presented as a litigious off shore company to a domestic technology powerhouse that is worried about protecting it's IP.
All by moving an office; the actual engineers and IP isn't going anywhere.
Re: (Score:3)
...That this has something to do with the ongoing legal battle between Apple & Broadcom. Something like, if Broadcom is a U.S. based company then they can get the ITC to block Apple importing any iPhones due to alleged patent infringement. Any takers?
I guess I lose the bet. It's Qualcomm not Broadcom that Apple is in a worldwide battle with at present.
I am betting Trump is in need of a distraction [youtube.com], like maybe this latest fallout from the Mueller investigation: Sam Clovis, intended to take a science post at the Department of Agriculture (although he has no background in agriculture or science) is dropping out because of his ties to George Papadopoulos, the first person to plead guilty in the Russia probe. [arstechnica.com]
Earlier this year, Trump nominated him to a formal position within the department: the Undersecretary of Research, Education, and Economics. That position... is often referred to as Agriculture's chief scientist. The law that created the position indicates that the person nominated for it should be chosen “from among distinguished scientists with specialized training or significant experience in agricultural research, education, and economics."
That description is a poor fit for Clovis... Clovis admits he hasn't taken any courses or published any research in science or agriculture. Instead, he suggested he was qualified because some of the courses he taught included some material on agriculture, and he had run for statewide office in Iowa. "One cannot be a credible candidate in that state," Clovis contended, "without significant agricultural experience and knowledge.”
This is too funny. Don T. said he'd “hire the best people.” Well, as scientists go, Clovis is an excellent talk-show host. [washingtonpost.com]. He's out now,
Building on delusions of market cap (Score:5, Informative)
The funniest part was the bit about the stock prices. Not just the hilarious and unclear description of the price gyrations, but the insane underlying assumption that the stock prices have any linkage to reality. Today's stock prices are only linked to the fantasy of selling the shares at a higher price, with NO relation to the underlying realities of the property that is supposedly owned by the shares. Actually, most of the shares these years are for fake entities that are just holding companies for random bags of other companies, with a few real companies somewhere at the bottom. Some of the real companies may be producing real products or real services, but most of them are producing illusions like the value of Apple's latest and greatest and most profitable iPhone.
Remember there is no gawd but profit, and Apple is gawd's chief prophet.
That's according to Forbes for 2016. The rest of the top 10 include Gilead, Alphabet (AKA the google), Exxon, and some huge gamblers (AKA financial speculators playing games with other people's money and having socialized loss insurance since they're now "too big to fail" (assuming the federal government is still big enough to bail them out when they do fail again)).
Me? I think we should have tax policies designed to increase freedom. Make companies smaller so we can have smaller government. Make companies smaller so we have more choice and freedom. Make companies smaller so they have smaller profits! Oh, wait. I forgot profit is gawd.
I so wish I had points. You're dead on!
Anyone here ever work there? I hear it's kind of a rough place to work.
